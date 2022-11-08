ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami bridges locking down ahead of Nicole. What to know about timing and who’s affected

By Michelle Marchante
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1yxZ_0j2rZiHh00

Drawbridges across the Miami River and Intracoastal Waterway in Miami-Dade County will be closed to boaters on Tuesday in preparation for Subtropical Storm Nicole’s tropical-storm force winds.

Boaters need to find safe harbor before lockdowns begin at 10 a.m.

The first bridge to be locked down is the Tamiami Canal bridge, followed by the 27th Avenue Bridge and all other Miami River bridges, according to the county.

The shutdowns will affect marine traffic, not pedestrians, cyclists or drivers using the bridges.

Drawbridges over the Miami River will be closed “sequentially starting from the westernmost to the easternmost bridge (upstream to downstream),” the county said in a news release. “Drawbridges over the Intracoastal Waterway will be closed sequentially starting from the southernmost to the northernmost bridge.”

Officials say the closings will remain for the duration of Nicole’s severe weather and until officials can assess drawbridges and waterways for damage after the storm.

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Nicole’s mark on South Florida minimal: damaged piers, sand-caked walkways, soggy shops

Nicole’s strong winds and drenching rain largely spared South Florida but there was some damage: Two popular Broward County fishing piers took a beating, the ocean briefly flooded Hollywood Beach’s ocean-side walkway and some shops, and a section of A1A in Fort Lauderdale was blocked by sand and flooding Thursday morning. Thousands also lost power, though the numbers were quickly declining.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday. Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials. “Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Robb Report

Inside Catch’s Plans to Bring a Two-Story Restaurant to Miami’s Hottest Dining Neighborhood

Catch, the sceney seafood restaurant that attracts boldface names on both coasts, will open an enormous two-level Miami outpost in 2023. And it’s no surprise that Catch Hospitality Group partners Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm have chosen a prime piece of real estate in one of the city’s most high-end neighborhoods. The 23,000-square-foot Catch Miami Beach will be in a standalone building at 200 South Pointe Drive, steps from the Continuum condo towers where high-rise apartments can fetch more than $3,000 per square foot. This, of course, is in South Beach’s buzzing South of Fifth area, where the...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Santa’s Enchanted Forest to open at new location Friday

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – With Tropical Storm Nicole slowly making its way out of South Florida, weekend plans are now on the table. Santa’s Enchanted Forest is kicking off the Holiday season in South Florida with a tree lighting ceremony for their opening night celebration on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
MEDLEY, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
39K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy