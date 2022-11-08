Miami bridges locking down ahead of Nicole. What to know about timing and who’s affected

Drawbridges across the Miami River and Intracoastal Waterway in Miami-Dade County will be closed to boaters on Tuesday in preparation for Subtropical Storm Nicole’s tropical-storm force winds.

Boaters need to find safe harbor before lockdowns begin at 10 a.m.

The first bridge to be locked down is the Tamiami Canal bridge, followed by the 27th Avenue Bridge and all other Miami River bridges, according to the county.

The shutdowns will affect marine traffic, not pedestrians, cyclists or drivers using the bridges.

Drawbridges over the Miami River will be closed “sequentially starting from the westernmost to the easternmost bridge (upstream to downstream),” the county said in a news release. “Drawbridges over the Intracoastal Waterway will be closed sequentially starting from the southernmost to the northernmost bridge.”

Officials say the closings will remain for the duration of Nicole’s severe weather and until officials can assess drawbridges and waterways for damage after the storm.