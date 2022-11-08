Read full article on original website
FSU player checks Mario Cristobal's comments on Trey Benson
Miami coach Mario Cristobal attempted to associate himself with Trey Benson after the Florida State running back gashed the Hurricanes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Seminoles’ 45-3 win this past weekend. Cristobal coached Benson for two seasons at Oregon. “That is one...
Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida
Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment
The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian sounds off on Gary Patterson as Longhorns get ready for TCU
Texas special assistant Gary Patterson could have a little extra juice this week as the Longhorns prepare to take on his former school in TCU. And Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that the long-time TCU coach has been a tremendous resource for the Longhorns. “It's been great for Coach Pete...
Eric Musselman gives latest injury update on Nick Smith
No. 10 Arkansas (1-0) was without star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. in Monday's season-opening win over North Dakota State as he was held out for precautionary reasons in right knee management protocol with no timetable for a return. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman met with media on Wednesday to preview...
'It’s surreal': Newest Gator hoops signee eager to join team
Thomas Haugh could be in college right now. In fact, had he not picked Florida, he would be. A 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward from Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, Haugh could easily have been a member of the 2022 recruiting class with 13 of the 14 schools that reportedly offered him a scholarship desiring his services for the 2022-23 season.
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken set to receive $100,000 raises in 2023, 2024, per report
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will receive $100,000 raises in the next two years of his contract, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. Monken signed a contract extension with the Bulldogs in June after helping the program win its first national championship in over 40 years. Monken is currently on contract through the 2024 season. Its value sits at over $2 million annually.
LSU looking for their next QB to replace Jayden Daniels | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna details why LSU may need to consider finding a QB with a similar skillset to Jayden Daniels in order to ensure future success in the coming years.
Fearless Forecasters: Our picks for Auburn vs. Texas A&M, other Week 11 games
All of a sudden, the battle to avoid last place in the SEC West looks is a highly anticipated game on the Plains. After the fight the Tigers showed under interim coach Cadillac Williams in Starkville, Auburn fans are fired up for an opportunity to support Williams and their team Saturday night under the lights in Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30 p.m. CST, SEC Network). Texas A&M is also riding a five-game losing streak, which contributed to the Tigers being favored to win a game for the first time since Week 4.
Caddy will roll into Jordan-Hare with former teammates by his side for support
AUBURN, Alabama–When Carnell "Cadillac" Williams gives his pre-game talk on Saturday night and leads the Auburn football team onto to the field, he will have a large group of his former teammates by his side for support. Williams, an All-American running back for the Tigers, is in his second...
Irish QB Commit CJ Carr In-Depth on Notre Dame Visit
Saline (Mich.) high school four-star quarterback CJ Carr made his way to South Bend for the Notre Dame win over Clemson. The 6-3, 195-pounder from the class of 2024, who has been committed to the Fighting Irish since June 9, returned once again to hang with his future teammates and take in another Notre Dame victory.
USC 2025 CB commits White reacts to MSU offer
Jett White, a sophomore four-star cornerback from Orange (Cali.), has been committed to USC since September 2021. Michigan State's head coach Mel Tucker saw White camp.
USC's Lincoln Riley, Tuli Tuipulotu address struggling Trojan defense
USC comes into Friday’s game against Colorado desperately looking to right the ship on defense. The Trojans have surrendered 115 points and over 1,500 yards the last three games against Utah, Arizona, and California. They step into this week allowing 2.58 points per drive. That number ranks the Trojans No. 100 in the FBS. Clearly things need to change but head coach Lincoln Riley reiterated his faith in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
College football predictions for Week 11's biggest games: TCU-Texas for Big 12 supremacy
Three weeks remain in the regular season with plenty of showdown-matchups to be played in respective conference championships races as the College Football Playoff moves closer. This week's playoff rankings gave us a closer look at the teams still in the national title hunt, including unbeaten TCU, whose perfect season is challenged Saturday night at Texas.
Tom Izzo officially welcomes the No. 3 recruiting class in the country
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo officially welcomed his stellar 2023 recruiting class officially today, the first day prospects in the 2023 recruiting class are allowed to sign. Five-star center Xavier Booker, four-star point guard Jeremy Fears, and four-star small forward Gehrig Normand signed their letters of intent on the...
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?
The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
Macaleab Rich signs with Kansas State
On Wednesday, Macaleab Rich officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Kansas State. As the third and final commitment of the 2023 class, Rich joins fellow K-State pledges Dai Dai Ames and RJ Jones — a group that currently ranks as the No. 15 class in the nation (247Sports).
Hey, Bob! Do you know what day it is?
There was something about Wednesday that should have stood out a bit more than it did to West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins. National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day? National Scrapple Day? Carl Sagan Day? World Freedom Day?. Nope. Well, yes. Yes to all of those. But it was also the...
Kansas State vs. Baylor: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: McLane Stadium (45,140) Adam Alexander (Play-by-Play), Devin Gardner (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. Odds: Baylor -2.5, O/U 52. THE STORYLINES. 1) A week after...
