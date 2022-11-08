WARSAW — Warsaw Area Career Center offers students a career pathway in welding with opportunities to earn dual college credits and certifications. Principles of Welding Technology includes classroom and laboratory experiences that develop a variety of skills in oxo-fuel cutting and basic welding. This course is designed for individuals who intend to make a career as a welder, technician, designer, researcher, or engineer. Shielded Metal Arc Welding involves the theory and application of the Shielded Metal Arc Welding process. Process theory will include basic electricity, power sources, electrode selection, and all aspects pertaining to equipment operation and maintenance. Gas Welding Processes is designed to cover the operation of Gas Metal Arc Welding (MIG) equipment.

