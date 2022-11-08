Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Artist Comes From A Creative Family
WARSAW — “I come from a family of artists,” stated Terry Armstrong, Warsaw. “When I was a boy and visited my grandparents in Muncie, my great-uncle Edward Fager was often there. He was a well-known artist with a huge gallery in Chicago. My mom, Rebecca Bogeman, taught art in Indiana and Arizona. Our family was filled with creative people, and I guess I just followed in their footsteps.”
Career Center Welding Students Learn Skills Through Projects
WARSAW — Warsaw Area Career Center offers students a career pathway in welding with opportunities to earn dual college credits and certifications. Principles of Welding Technology includes classroom and laboratory experiences that develop a variety of skills in oxo-fuel cutting and basic welding. This course is designed for individuals who intend to make a career as a welder, technician, designer, researcher, or engineer. Shielded Metal Arc Welding involves the theory and application of the Shielded Metal Arc Welding process. Process theory will include basic electricity, power sources, electrode selection, and all aspects pertaining to equipment operation and maintenance. Gas Welding Processes is designed to cover the operation of Gas Metal Arc Welding (MIG) equipment.
Karla Jane Stouffer
Karla Jane Stouffer, 64, rural Roann, died at 4:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at her home in Roann. She was born Oct. 5, 1958. She married Alan W. Stouffer on Aug. 4, 1984; he survives in Roann. She is also survived by her two sons, Nathan (Savannah) Stouffer, Wabash...
AWL Executive Director Exudes Passion
PIERCETON — Passion is a plus when it comes to working, and Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County Executive Director Tonya Blanchard exudes that passion. “I’m living my dream job,” said Blanchard. “Not a lot of people can say that, but I can say I love what I do.”
Echoes To Cram The Tram For Toys For Tots
WARSAW — Echoes of the Past wants to cram the tram again for Toys for Tots. Last year the club began its quest to Cram the Tram with toys to help fulfill the Christmas wishes of children in Kosciusko County. Partnering with the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, the toy drive was a success.
Handmade Holiday Market Returns To Middlebury Library
MIDDLEBURY — The Handmade Holiday Market is back this year from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in community rooms 1-3 at Middlebury Public Library, 101 E. Winslow St. Local artisans will be showcasing their handmade creations, available for purchase and perfect for the gift-giving season. Vendors...
Free Health Screenings, Flu Shots Saturday In Winona Lake
WARSAW — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with Winona Lake Grace Brethren Church, Bowen Center and the Indiana Department of Health, will provide free health screenings and flu shots at We Care Warsaw from 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Gordon Health & Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive, Winona Lake.
Linda Sue Holbrook
Linda Sue Holbrook, 72, rural Wabash, died at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Dec. 19, 1949. Linda married Cledies Holbrook on June 20, 1970; he survives in Wabash. She is also survived by her four children, Adam (Michelle) Holbrook,...
American Legion Post In Columbia City Celebrates 75 Years
COLUMBIA CITY — American Legion Post 98, the iconic “Legion Home on the Hill” for Whitley County veterans and their families, will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of its historic groundbreaking during 2023, officials announced Friday, Veterans Day 2022. “We believe it’s appropriate to announce this year-long...
Triumphant Quartet, No Name Quarter To Perform Nov. 19
WINONA LAKE — Northern Lakes Gospel Promotions will present Gospel performers Triumphant Quartet at a concert Saturday, Nov. 19, at Lakeland Christian Academy, 1093 S. 250E, Winona Lake. Worship will begin at 6 p.m. The doors will open for seating at 5:15 p.m. and local favorites, No Name Quartet,...
Beverly Sue Murphy — UPDATED
Beverly Sue Murphy, 82, formerly of Akron, died at 8:27 p.m. Nov. 9, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Sept. 30, 1940. On April 22, 1960, she married Paul L. Murphy; he preceded her in death. Surviving Beverly are three sons, Jeff P. (Tami) Murphy, Warsaw, Ryan...
Lydia Mae Hochstetler
Lydia Mae Hochstetler, 99, Nappanee, died at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. She was born July 4, 1923. On Nov. 30, 1944, she married Milo Hochstetler; he preceded in death,. Surviving are her four children, Jerry Hochstetler, Gary, Elizabeth (Glenn) Stutzman, Nappanee, Gilbert Hochstetler, Wabash and Andrew (Lisa) Hochstetler, Bremen; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sylvia Kohler.
Lula Hall Lounsbery — UPDATED
Lula Maude “Lulu” Hall Lounsbery, 97, Granger, formerly of Niles, Mich., Cape Coral, Fla. and Winamac, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Lula was born July 6, 1925. On Feb. 17, 1945, Lula married the Rev. Larsene C. Hall; he preceded her in death....
Susan Perle Jankovich
Susan Perle Jankovich, 58, Bourbon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Susan was born Feb. 11, 1964. She married Alex Jankovich on March 30, 1996; he survives. Susan is also survived by her daughters, Roxane (James) Windbigler, South Whitley, Belinda (Joseph) Bartlett, Kendallville, Renae...
Sally Little — PENDING
Sally Little, 83, Silver Lake, died at 2:45 p.m. Nov. 9, 2022, at her residence in Silver Lake. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Rose Garden Holds Inspirational And Successful Pie Social Fundraiser
SYRACUSE — Debby Atzinger’s life-saving journey began with dreams of Indiana cornfields, an attempted suicide by vehicular collision and the love of Jesus manifested through His faithful servant Becky Rassi, executive director of Rose Garden Recovery Community in Syracuse. Atzinger presented her riveting chronicle to nearly 100 rapt...
Money Approved For White Hill Manor, Pickleball, Other Requests
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County board overseeing the spending of tourism revenues approved plans Wednesday, Nov. 9, that will benefit groups associated with theater, bicycling, college basketball, and even pickleball. A handful of groups received approval, after pitching requests for money, from the Kosciusko County Convention, Recreation & Visitors...
H. Louise Brant
H. Louise (Garber) Brant, 96, Goshen, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. She was born Jan. 2, 1926. On Oct. 8, 1949, she married Dale H. Brant; he preceded her in death. Survivors include children, Dale Bice, Syracuse and Kevin (Delia) Brant, Fort Worth, Texas; two sisters,...
Henry DeLaGarza Jr.
Henry “Rick” DeLaGarza Jr., 74, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born Feb. 22, 1948. Rick first married Georgia Garlow; she preceded him in death. He then married Sandra “Sandi” (Evans) Larimer on March 6, 2015; she survives in Wabash.
Todd Eugene Baer
Todd Eugene Baer, 82, Wabash, died at 3:09 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. He was born Sept. 17, 1940. He first married Carol Tucker on April 25, 1961; she preceded him in death. Later, Todd married Kathryn “Katie” Snavely on Nov. 8, 1985; she preceded him in death.
