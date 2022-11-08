Read full article on original website
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
Massachusetts’ Healey is 1st lesbian elected governor in US
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Election results: Republicans win several House races in New York City suburbs
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives notched several wins in New York City’s suburbs, seizing a seat in an area once considered safely Democratic, defending others and appearing on the verge of picking up additional wins in districts the party hasn’t won in years.
Molinaro declares victory over Riley in 19th Congressional District
Republican Marc Molinaro declared victory over Democrat Josh Riley in the sprawling 19th Congressional District after winning 52% of the vote on Election Night. Riley said in a statement he would not concede until all the absentee and affidavit ballots were counted. Molinaro is the former Dutchess County executive who...
2022 midterm election live updates: What to watch as high-stakes votes are tallied
WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is here. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. Among the things to watch: Will the expected red wave be a ripple or a tsunami? What effect will the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade have? And what will we know before dawn? While there are some races the AP can call as soon as polls close, other winners might take a lot longer to identify.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
CNBC
50% of voters say the overturning of Roe v. Wade makes them more eager to vote in this year’s midterm election
It's crunch time for the midterm election season and a recent survey shows that major rulings in the Supreme Court, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, will have an impact on if and how Americans vote this November. In fact, half of voters polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Democrats lead in early and mail-in voting as more than 22 million ballots already cast
More registered Democrats than Republicans have cast their ballots early just over a week before Election Day, and more than 22 million people have already availed themselves of opportunities to vote. In the 23 states with party registration data, 45% of early voters were registered as Democrats, while 33.3% of...
Shiroff, Mannion race too close to call in 50th Senate District
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The race between Sen. John Mannion, the Democratic incumbent, and challenger Rebecca Shiroff, a Republican, is so close that it will likely be decided by absentees and affidavit ballots and could force a recount. Shiroff ended election night with only a 396-vote lead. Shiroff had 60,245 votes....
Republicans eye narrow win in House, but Democrats hold out hope as ballot counting continues
Republicans were hoping Thursday to pull out a narrow win in the House of Representatives but still have not locked up the majority, a far cry from the sweeping midterms win some were expecting. The GOP was projected to win about 220 House seats, according to CNN, a modest gain...
Biden’s next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record is on the ballot even if his name isn’t. And no matter what Tuesday’s midterm elections bring, his presidency is set for profound changes. In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve...
Conole leads Williams in Congressional District 22 with 26% of votes in, AP says
Syracuse, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole is leading Republican Brandon Williams 59.4% to 40.6% in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to The Associated Press. About 26% of the votes have been counted, AP said. The campaign has been...
NY’s legal marijuana industry shaken by court injunction
Marijuana industry stakeholders are worried New York’s legal cannabis market – which was supposed to launch in the next seven weeks – could get held up in litigation, after a federal judge placed an injunction on the state’s conditional dispensary program. U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe...
Student loan forgiveness may be dead. Here's what's going on
A federal judge in Texas threw out President Biden's student loan forgiveness program. The Education Department plans to appeal, but the program is on hold in the meantime.
