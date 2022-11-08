Control of U.S. Senate, House still unknown with key midterm races too close to call

Sarah Sanders said that she would have supported an Arkansas bill banning transgender medical intervention for minors that was vetoed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders, previously the press secretary for President Donald Trump and now running for governor as a Republican, said one of the first jobs of the state is to protect its residents. For that reason, she said during Friday's Arkansas gubernatorial debate, she would have signed into law legislation banning certain "gender-affirming" treatments for youth under the age of 18.

