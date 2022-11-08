Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wina.com
UVA Cruises to 101-46 Win vs. UMBC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball (2-0) team defeated UMBC (1-1) 101-46 on Thursday (Nov. 10) at John Paul Jones Arena. Sam Brunelle led the Cavaliers with 21 point and seven rebounds while Camryn Taylor had 15 points and also pulled down seven rebounds. UVA’s point total was the most since scoring 103 vs. Central Connecticut State during the 2017-18 season and it marked the first time UVA pulled down 60 rebounds in a contest since 63 vs. Alabama in 2012-13.
wina.com
Virginia Women’s Basketball Hosts UMBC Thursday Night Live on WINA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (1-0) hosts UMBC (1-0) on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game is the second of three home contests for the Cavaliers in the opening week of the season. BROADCAST INFORMATION. All Virginia Women’s...
North Carolina vs College of Charleston: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Will North Carolina remain No. 1 after this week or could College of Charleston pull off the ultimate scare on Friday night?. TV schedule: Friday, November 11, 7:00 pm ET, ACCNX. Arena: Dean E. Smith Center. The number one team in the country, North Carolina, takes the floor for their...
Jackson State Lady Tigers Fall to UNC
The Jackson State Lady Tigers fall on the road to Power 5 opponent.
Duke basketball powers up with signature from five-star forward
TJ Power became the final addition to the five-deep 2023 Duke basketball recruiting class with his commitment to the Blue Devils in September. But on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, the Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward did not hesitate to make his pledge official. At No....
NC State reports fourth student suicide of semester
RALEIGH, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student died of an apparent suicide on Thursday, the fourth such death this semester, according to a university spokesman. The student, a male sophomore, was found dead in a Wolf Hall room, he said. “Obviously that is very sad. That is...
WRAL
North Carolina high school athletes who have committed & signed with colleges
Across all sports, HighSchoolOT is tracking commitments from high schools throughout North Carolina. Report commitments and signings to us at HSOTRecruiting@wral.com.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
HBCU students to find empowerment through AT&T’s Dream in Black Rising Future Makers program. AT&T, a telecommunications company, is committed to helping Black students achieve success with its Dream in Black Rising Future Makers program. According to an article, the program will introduce students to a “new world of...
kiss951.com
Raleigh Shop is Home to the Best Pastries in North Carolina
Are you a fan of pastries? We’re not talking about random croissants you buy to heat up in your oven. I am talking real deal, authentic, soft, sweet pastries that will make your heart sing. Yelp must have been thinking about you when they gathered this list. Yelp set out on a journey to find the best pastries in every state. Of course, we had to see who took home the prize for North Carolina. Sadly, it is not in Charlotte but one Raleigh bread shop is home to the state’s best pastries.
Raleigh woman wins her second Cash 5 jackpot
A Raleigh woman is extra lucky after winning her second jackpot.
campusecho.com
Area church expands to campus with Summit Church NCCU
The old saying that God works in mysterious ways also applies to Inniss. He reminisced about being at the gym with his friend and was invited to Bible study afterwords. He didn’t realize how much it would resonate with him, but he kept coming back. The Campus Echo is...
nccu.edu
North Carolina Central University Board of Trustees to Meet on Nov. 15
The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the Banquet Hall, located on the first floor of W.G. Pearson Dining Hall. Draft minutes from the Sept. 28, 2022, meeting, as well as the agenda for the...
Who is responsible for removing campaign signs in NC? Not the candidates.
After elections, candidates get time to take their signs if they want them back. After that, anyone can take them. After that, taxpayers foot the bill.
WRAL's 5 On Your Side helps customers get over $30,000 back from Duke Energy
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a question many of you have likely found yourself asking: ‘Why is my power bill so high?’. This year alone, frustrated customers have filed 1,374 complaints with the North Carolina Utilities Commission against Duke Energy. Hundreds of customers have come directly to WRAL's 5 On Your Side for help in understanding and fighting unusually high bills.
Chronicle
Scenes from Election Day in Durham
It's Election Day. Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. but there's still hours to go until the votes are counted and results are called. Make sure to follow along as The Chronicle's reporters speak with voters, poll workers and volunteers in Durham, students on campus and more. 7 p.m., George Watts...
Two new barbecue restaurants open in Raleigh
Two long-awaited barbecue joints are now filling the air with smoke in Raleigh — but please don't call the cops on them. What's happening: Both Longleaf Swine and the BBQ Lab — two restaurants that have been anticipated since before the pandemic — opened their doors to customers in the past week.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
This bakery makes the best pastries in NC, report finds. Why customers crave them
Here’s what to know about the No. 1 shop.
cbs17
Bus collision causes pile-up on New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bus used for transporting students collided with a car, causing a multi-vehicle pile-up along New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening. A CBS 17 crew as well as law enforcement officials responded to New Bern Avenue and Clarendon Crescent just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a bus and three cars involved in an accident.
WRAL
Suspected Hedingham shooter moved from WakeMed to juvenile detention center
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect in a Raleigh mass shooting is well enough to move from WakeMed to a juvenile detention facility, Raleigh police tell WRAL News. Austin Thompson, 15, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, on the night of Oct. 13. Since that time, he had been under 24-hour guard.
Comments / 0