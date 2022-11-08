ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rideshare2Vote, New Georgia Project to drive Georgia voters to polls on Election Day

By Janelle Ward
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2MCX_0j2rZPSm00

Political organization Rideshare2Vote will transport voters in select Georgia counties to polling locations on Election Day from 7 a.m. until closing.
All rides are free and round-trip.

The organization previously ushered voters to polls in Georgia during the state’s three-week early voting period and is returning to action on Nov. 8 to give more registered voters a chance to cast their ballot before polls close statewide at 7 p.m.

Rideshare2Vote is prioritizing elderly and disabled voters who are unable to transport themselves to polling locations in their areas. Rideshare2Vote is also focusing on transporting voters who cast ballots infrequently or who will be voting for the first time this election season.

Voters with physical or mental disabilities can request special accommodations for their rideshare appointments, as Rideshare2Vote’s drivers are trained to assist passengers with a variety of needs.

The organization will operate in a dozen counties across the state, including Clarke, Macon-Bibb, Chatham, Richmond, Spalding, Muscogee and Lowndes counties. Rideshare2Vote will also operate in select counties making up the metro Atlanta area, particularly Dekalb, Fulton, Clayton, Coweta and Gwinnett counties.

Political nonprofit New Georgia Project is also offering rideshare services to the polls, albeit in eight Georgia counties, including Macon-Bibb, Chatham, Richmond and the counties composing the metro Atlanta area.

Voters can schedule a ride by filling out Rideshare2Vote’s online form , downloading and using the organization’s mobile app or calling (888) 977-2250.

To schedule a ride with New Georgia Project, fill out the form on the nonprofit’s website or call the organization’s hotline at (800) 874-1541.

The post Rideshare2Vote, New Georgia Project to drive Georgia voters to polls on Election Day appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Senator Warnock says runoff race will be about ‘who is right for Georgia’

At the foot of the John Lewis Mural in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn District, Senator Reverend Raphael G. Warnock, D-Georgia, told the crowd of about one hundred people the runoff race between he and Republican Herschel Walker will be about who’s right for Georgia among other things. More importantly, both the Republicans and the Democrats need […] The post Senator Warnock says runoff race will be about ‘who is right for Georgia’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: Senator Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff

The ballroom emptied slowly and steadily. Some of the cameramen and television reporters left first. It was a quarter past midnight and the mood in the room, once super energetic and loud, was a bit less so. “I understand that at this late hour you may be a little tired,” Warnock said. “Whether it’s tonight, or tomorrow, or four weeks from now, we will hear from the good people of Georgia.”
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Early voting for runoff begins Saturday after Thanksgiving

If you enjoy voting then you’re in luck. Georgians are going to have to head back to the polls in a few weeks after not being able to get either candidate for United States Senate over the 50% threshold Tuesday night. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and political newcomer Herschel Walker, his Republican opponent, are headed to […] The post Early voting for runoff begins Saturday after Thanksgiving appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
On Common Ground News

Road to Victory: Georgia Republicans leading in all top state offices

ATLANTA—Gov. Brian Kemp was re-elected on Tuesday, Nov. 8, leading Republicans running for every state office headed toward victories on Tuesday, Nov. 8. From the Governor’s Office to the Commissioner of Labor’s Office, Republicans dominated Georgia’s mid-term elections, earning more than the 50 percent needed for wins according to unofficial results posted today at 3:07 a.m. by the Secretary of State’s Office.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Democrat Jen Jordan concedes in Georgia attorney general race

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 19-month battle, Democrat Jen Jordan conceded in the attorney general election against incumbent Republican Chris Carr. “It has been my greatest honor to be Georgia’s Democratic nominee for attorney general. Although this chapter has come to an end, the fight for a safer, more equitable Georgia continues,” Jordan said in a statement.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Jen Jordan, campaign host election night party in Virginia-Highland

Senator Jen Jordan (D-GA) met with her campaign team and close family and friends for an election night party at the Summerville Law Firm office in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood on Tuesday. The crowd mixed, mingled and sipped “Jen and juice” while celebrating the state senator’s political run to become the first female attorney general representing […] The post Jen Jordan, campaign host election night party in Virginia-Highland appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: Protecting Georgians’ right to vote in the final hours

On a press call with Democratic nominee for Georgia Secretary of State Bee Nguyen, she discussed her outlook regarding the administration of Georgia’s midterm elections. Before she headed to the Pittsburgh community to mobilize volunteers and for one final get out the vote push, Nguyen made it clear that the more than 2.2 million Georgians […] The post 2022 Elections: Protecting Georgians’ right to vote in the final hours appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience. Applicants must possess a Valid Driver's License.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Did Georgia’s ballot questions pass?

Georgia voters have overwhelmingly ratified all four legislative proposals on the statewide ballot this year. Three of the four received support from more than 75% of the electorate Tuesday, while the proposal garnering the least “yes” votes still won by 18 percentage points. Two amendments to the Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy