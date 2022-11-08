Read full article on original website
Illinois Democrats to maintain supermajority in Illinois legislature
Election night in Illinois ends with Democrats maintaining their control of both statehouse chambers. There were 67 contested races for the Illinois House. Preliminary totals show Democrats will keep their supermajority status. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said Illinois voters chose Representatives that will stick up for them in Springfield.
Ads designed to scare voters about Illinois SAFE-T Act backfired: analysts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Analysts say attack ads designed to scare voters about the SAFE-T Act somewhat backfired in Tuesday's election. Many Democratic state senators supporting the act won their contests. They say their mission now is to continue to provide people with reassuring information about the SAFE-T Act, which they...
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
‘Ok Then': Pritzker Details What Was Said in Hi Election Night Call With Bailey
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his election night phone call with his opponent Darren Bailey was a short one. "He said very few words," Pritzker told reporters Wednesday, one day after securing his second term in office. Bailey, who conceded to Pritzker Tuesday evening following his projected loss, confirmed that...
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
Returns Show Potential Route to Passage for Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment
While national attention remains on unresolved races in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, there is one prominent Illinois ballot initiative whose fate apparently remains up in the air after the midterm elections. The Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking...
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
State Rep. Tim Butler resigning for job with IL Railroad Association
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Representative Tim Butler has announced he is resigning his position to take a job with the IL Railroad Association. Butler was recently re-elected to his seat after winning in the June primary. Butler posted on his Facebook page, "I have been privileged to serve as...
What’s Next for Darren Bailey?
Darren Bailey’s run for Governor of Illinois has ended, but he’s not moving away from politics. Mark Maxwell, Political Editor for KSDK News, gives John the details about what may be up next for State Senator Bailey.
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
AP calls governor's race for JB Pritzker
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection over challenger Darren Bailey in a race characterized by near-constant acrimony and outsized spending. Pritzker, a Democrat who hadn't held political office before his gubernatorial victory in 2018, won a second term buoyed by a campaign on fiscal stability and taxpayer relief. He peppered his stump speech with claims that Bailey, a first-term state senator and farmer from southern Illinois and a conservative supporter of former President Donald Trump, is "too extreme" for Democrat-heavy Illinois.
Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term. Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis. “I will...
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
JB Pritzker Wins Reelection in Illinois Governor's Race, AP Projects; Bailey Concedes
(NBC CHICAGO) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has earned a second term in office, the Associated Press has projected, signaling the incumbent's defeat of Republican challenger and Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, who said he called the governor Tuesday night to congratulate him. Pritzker, who defeated incumbent Bruce Rauner in...
Gov. Pritzker focused on next four years in office
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday night Illinois voters choose incumbent Democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker. According to the Associated Press, Pritzker secured more than 50% of the votes defeating Republican challenger and Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, who said he called the governor Tuesday night to congratulate him. >> WAND...
Will Amendment 1 Have Enough Votes to Pass in Illinois? Track Live Results Here
At the very top of the ballot this Election season in Illinois was a question asking voters to weigh in on an amendment to the state's constitution. It's Amendment 1 -- also known as the Workers' Rights Amendment. The proposed amendment would essentially codify in the Illinois Constitution the right...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
Illinois amendment still too close to call
Illinois’ constitutional amendment known as the workers’ rights amendment remains too close to call. It takes a 60 percent “yes” vote to pass or it must get a simple majority from all the votes cast — that includes those that skip the question altogether. Supporters...
Illinois Workers Amendment victory among labor groups
Thursday night labor unions declared victory in a fight to change the Illinois Constitution. Our political editor Mark Maxwell has the latest results.
