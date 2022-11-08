ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

advantagenews.com

Illinois Democrats to maintain supermajority in Illinois legislature

Election night in Illinois ends with Democrats maintaining their control of both statehouse chambers. There were 67 contested races for the Illinois House. Preliminary totals show Democrats will keep their supermajority status. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said Illinois voters chose Representatives that will stick up for them in Springfield.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Ads designed to scare voters about Illinois SAFE-T Act backfired: analysts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Analysts say attack ads designed to scare voters about the SAFE-T Act somewhat backfired in Tuesday's election. Many Democratic state senators supporting the act won their contests. They say their mission now is to continue to provide people with reassuring information about the SAFE-T Act, which they...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios

Democrats win Illinois ... for now

Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding

Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

State Rep. Tim Butler resigning for job with IL Railroad Association

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Representative Tim Butler has announced he is resigning his position to take a job with the IL Railroad Association. Butler was recently re-elected to his seat after winning in the June primary. Butler posted on his Facebook page, "I have been privileged to serve as...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

What’s Next for Darren Bailey?

Darren Bailey’s run for Governor of Illinois has ended, but he’s not moving away from politics. Mark Maxwell, Political Editor for KSDK News, gives John the details about what may be up next for State Senator Bailey.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

AP calls governor's race for JB Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection over challenger Darren Bailey in a race characterized by near-constant acrimony and outsized spending. Pritzker, a Democrat who hadn't held political office before his gubernatorial victory in 2018, won a second term buoyed by a campaign on fiscal stability and taxpayer relief. He peppered his stump speech with claims that Bailey, a first-term state senator and farmer from southern Illinois and a conservative supporter of former President Donald Trump, is "too extreme" for Democrat-heavy Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term. Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis. “I will...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand

Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Gov. Pritzker focused on next four years in office

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday night Illinois voters choose incumbent Democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker. According to the Associated Press, Pritzker secured more than 50% of the votes defeating Republican challenger and Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, who said he called the governor Tuesday night to congratulate him. >> WAND...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois amendment still too close to call

Illinois’ constitutional amendment known as the workers’ rights amendment remains too close to call. It takes a 60 percent “yes” vote to pass or it must get a simple majority from all the votes cast — that includes those that skip the question altogether. Supporters...
ILLINOIS STATE

