Colgate scored 100, beat Syracuse last year. Things look a little different in Hamilton these days
Hamilton, N.Y. – Colgate’s basketball players are under no illusions about Tuesday’s 7 p.m. basketball game in the JMA Wireless Dome. Last year, the Raiders beat Syracuse for the first time since the 1961-62 season. Colgate put 100 points on the board in a 100-85 win over the Orange.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Colgate
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 72-48 victory against Colgate on Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball vs. Colgate Box Score by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
What are the reasons behind Jim Boeheim’s return to man-to-man defense? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – We kept Mike’s Mailbox running all through the offseason, but nothing gets the email machine humming like actual games. Syracuse played its regular-season opener on Monday, beating Lehigh 90-72 at the JMA Wireless Dome, and the Mailbox immediately got hit with questions from readers.
You could be seeing these Syracuse players for the final time in the JMA Dome against Florida State
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team plays its final home game of the season against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. After the game, upperclassmen will get one last chance to interact with SU fans when they take a lap around...
Our picks to win Section III football championships
Syracuse, N.Y. — All season, we enlisted the help of area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. With the Section III season coming to an end this weekend, we’ve asked those same professionals to make their picks for each championship football game this weekend.
Mike Waters breaks down what Syracuse basketball needs for an NCAA resume
Syracuse basketball kicked of its 2022-23 campaign on Monday with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. While it was only one game, there were plenty of takeaways from the game. For starters, the Orange opened in man-to-man defense, something Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim vowed he would do during the preseason. It makes a significant departure from over 10 years of precedent, as Boeheim has coached an entirely zone team since the 2009-10 year.
Meet Section III’s 2 field hockey state semifinalists this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Field hockey teams from Cicero-North Syracuse and Port Byron/Union Springs will be chasing after state titles this weekend. Both those Section III schools have reached their respective class semifinals, which will be held Saturday on Long Island.
‘Now I am the bad guy in that building’: Tierney returns to Cortland, now as grad assistant with Oswego State men’s hockey
OSWEGO — When Connor Tierney used to play for the SUNY Cortland men’s hockey team, he always entered the rink and walked to the left, onto the Red Dragons’ bench. But when Oswego State heads to Cortland Friday night, Tierney — now a graduate assistant on the Lakers’ coaching staff — will have to walk to the right, as part of the opposing team.
Orange Weekly: Hard to predict Syracuse-Florida State, first impressions of SU hoops (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University football team will play its final home game of the 2022 season at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night against Florida State and our own Brent Axe just cannot get a feel for the game. Axe discusses that and has some first impressions...
Syracuse football vs. Florida State tickets: Cheapest seats for Saturday’s ACC showdown at the Dome
Syracuse looks to salvage the end of the 2022 football season as they host the Florida State Seminoles at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, November 12 (11/12/2022). Enthusiasm has dimmed since Syracuse’s sellout matchup against Notre Dame two weeks ago, but the game is still a major ACC showdown which will draw a lot of eyes, and fans in Syracuse won’t want to miss it.
Poll results: Which teams will win Section III football titles this weekend?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Football championships begin Friday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The fans have voted on which teams they think will win a title this weekend and the results are in.
Class AA football championship predictions, preview: Christian Brothers Academy vs. Cicero-North Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — We have reached championship weekend in Section III football, and Christian Brothers Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse will be playing a rematch of their Week 2 instant classic for the section title in Class AA. >> What players, coaches are saying heading into Section III football championships.
Henninger running back takes MVP honors at annual Arcaro Senior Bowl Game (photos)
Senior football players around Section III competed Thursday night in the annual Arcaro Senior Bowl Game at Liverpool High School. The seniors from the Blue team, led by Henninger’s Sean Hunt, displayed their dominance by shutting out the Gold team 28-0. Hunt was named the MVP for the Blue team.
Class B football playoff predictions, preview: Indian River vs. Homer
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III championships are this weekend, and the Class B title game features two teams with distinctive rushing attacks. Class B newcomer Indian River gets it done with a stable of running backs, while defending champion Homer relies heavily on its workhorse tailback.
Judge orders temporary stop to I-81 rebuild; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 11)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 65; Low: 51. Don’t look now, but flurries are in the weekend forecast. Photo of the Day. MYSTERY MACHINE IN SYRACUSE IS ONLY ONE IN THE WORLD: The last presstape machine in the...
Class C football championship predictions, preview: Holland Patent vs. General Brown
Syracuse, N.Y. — We have reached championship weekend in Section III football, and General Brown and Holland Patent will battle for the Class C championship. >> You vote: Which teams will win Section III football titles this weekend? (poll)
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Florida State: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse football hosts the Florida State Seminoles at JMA Wireless Dome for an ACC matchup on Saturday, November 12 (11/12/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Syracuse football is looking...
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 9?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Homer’s senior running back Sam Sorenson has been voted this week’s Section III football player of the week. Sorenson received 1,962 votes (40.09%) to win this week. The senior running back had 39 carries, 385 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in the Trojans’...
Syracuse to Face Local Foe Colgate Thursday
Syracuse returns to action Thursday night against local in-state foe Colgate (1-0) at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange (1-0) are coming off a season-opening win over Stony Brook, 79-56, in Felisha Legette-Jack's debut as head coach at her alma mater. Thursday's game will be streamed live...
Six Section III schools bumped to Class AAA playoffs in 7 sports: ‘It’s a disaster’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A handful of Section III schools have been reshuffled to compete in a new postseason division. And in some cases, the organizers of those sports are going into the reorganization very reluctantly.
