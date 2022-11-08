Read full article on original website
1973GLH
2d ago
It doesn't matter. The world will swallow that tiny piece of land in the middle of the ocean. Even if you stop using oil
2
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
CNBC
Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next
For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
msn.com
With Over 30 LNG Tankers Waiting Off The Coast Of Europe, US Gas Transporters Could Benefit From Contango
More than 30 natural gas tankers carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) are idling, reported the Wall Street Journal, and slowing their routes off Europe’s coast, waiting for the price of fuel to rise. As Dutch TTF December Gas Futures stabilized to 113.50 euros from a peak in August, natural...
msn.com
Ships carrying $2 billion in natural gas are waiting off Europe's coast for prices to rise so they can cash in, report says
Dozens of LNG tankers are idling off Europe's coast as they hold out for higher prices, per the FT. Combined, the 30-plus ships are carrying natural gas worth $2 billion, according to Vortexa data. European natural gas prices have fallen since summer, but traders anticipate they will rise again. Slide...
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
Huge New Pyramid Has Appeared in Egypt
The structure made of waste plastic is in the Egyptian desert and is 32 feet high - nearly a tenth of the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
Wind farm set to be destroyed and converted into coal mine
A wind farm in Germany is set to be destroyed to make room for the expansion of a coal mine.
U.S. Volcano that has been dormant for 800 YEARS appears to be Waking Up
A volcano near Sitka, Alaska, which has been dormant for 800 years is becoming active again. Mount Edgecumbe which has been dormant for at least 800 years has shown signs of life after a wave of the earthquake struck the region earlier this year.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
What Happens If the U.S. Runs Out of Diesel Fuel?
The Energy Information Administration said diesel fuel inventories in the U.S. were at their lowest level since 2008.
The world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia now wants to sell over 150k EVs by 2026
The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, is getting ready to export electric vehicles, in line with the country’s “Vision 2030”. According to Abdullah al-Swaha, Saudi Arabia's minister of communications and information technology, the country will produce and export more than 150,000 electric vehicles by 2026.
The world is heading toward a climate catastrophe and countries want the US and other top offenders to pay up — but the GOP likely won't let that happen
The UN found the world is failing to meet goals to fight climate change, but if the GOP wins the midterms, it's likely little progress will be made.
LA Is Facing a Major Natural Disaster—and It's Not Related to Earthquakes
Scientists have warned almost 1 million people would be impacted from flooding, with disadvantaged communities at greatest risk.
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
North Korea preps for nuclear war
The rogue regime is a threat Joe Biden will be more than happy to hand off to the next president.
Finland Detects Five Mystery Underwater Explosions in Russian Waters
The suspected blasts occurred in the Gulf of Finland on October 20 and 21, less than a month after the mysterious Nord Stream explosions.
The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief
A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.
Despite years of exposure to the climate science, I don’t believe we are headed for total societal collapse | Rebecca Huntley
People can seem immune to the news of catastrophic climate breakdown, but that’s a very human response. There is hope
