1973GLH
2d ago

It doesn't matter. The world will swallow that tiny piece of land in the middle of the ocean. Even if you stop using oil

CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Markets Insider

The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief

A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.

