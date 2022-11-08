Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Pitt
The West Virginia Mountaineers travel to the Peterson Events Center to take on the Pitt Panthers Friday night with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and broadcasting on the ACC Network. Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 67, Pitt 61. The Mountaineers have owned this series lately and although there is a ton...
How to Watch: Duke vs Virginia Tech in Week Eleven
After clinching bowl eligibility with a 38-31 win over Boston College on the road, the Blue Devils return home for a game for the first time in four weeks when the host Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Blue Devils are heavy favorites over the visiting Hokies, favored by 9.5 points, which would move their record to 7-3 with two games left on the schedule.
Preview: Duke (1-0) faces rebuilding USC Upstate (1-0) in final Champions Classic tune-up
Following a successful home debut in which the Blue Devils overwhelmed a potential NCAA Tournament bound opponent on both ends of the floor, Duke will return to action on Friday in a final tuneup before facing the first high major opponent of the season. Duke will face Kansas next Tuesday...
Mountaineers Aim to Keep Winning Streak Alive vs. Pitt
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) look to make it sixth straight wins over the Pitt Panthers (1-0) on Friday night. WVU will make the trip north up I-79 to the Peterson Events Center where the Mountaineers have collected three consecutive wins. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. and the action can be caught on the ACC Network.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Bellarmine Knights
Bellarmine Knights (0-0, 0-0 ASUN) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0,0-0 ACC) - Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. - Last Meeting: Louisville won 76-64 on Dec. 10, 2006 (Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.) Projected Starting Lineups. Louisville. G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.) G/F Mike James (6-5, 215, R-Fr.) F...
Taylor Hendricks, UCF look to bounce back vs. Florida State
Florida State and UCF are not accustomed to losing season openers. Yet that’s what happened to the Seminoles and the
Houston at Saint Joseph's odds, picks and predictions
The Saint Joseph’s Hawks (0-0) welcome the No. 3 Houston Cougars (1-0) to Alumni Hall Friday. Tip is set for 6 p.m. ET (CBSSN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Houston vs. Saint Joseph’s odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
CBS Sports
Miami hoping for stress-free night vs. UNC Greensboro
Before Miami plays host to UNC Greensboro on Friday night, there is something that kind of needs to happen. Somebody please check on Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga. That's because Miami trailed visiting Lafayette at halftime on Monday before surging to a stress-inducing 67-54 opening-night victory. "My heart rate must have...
Boston College vs. Detroit: Preview & Predictions
Boston College men's basketball will look to win their second straight game when they face fellow Jesuit School Detroit Mercy on Veteran's Day in a matinee at Conte Forum. On Monday, the Eagles won a thriller, with Prince Aligbe hitting a game winner against Cornell with .9 seconds left in the game. The true freshman led the Eagles with 16 points, and looked strong after having some early game jitters. T.J. Bickerstaff looked every bit the leader in the opener, scoring 12 points, with 10 rebounds and providing some real leadership on the court. C.J. Penha, a transfer from DII, came off the bench and had 15 big points for the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Payton Henry: Traded to Milwaukee
Henry was traded from the Marlins to the Brewers in exchange for Reminton Batista on Thursday. Henry missed significant time in 2022 after undergoing thumb surgery, but he returned to action at the minor-league level in July and hit .254 with three homers, 14 runs and nine RBI over 23 games at Triple-A Jacksonville to close out the year and will now attempt to carve out a role with the Brewers, who traded him to Miami in 2021.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Struggles vs. Gobert
Ayton provided nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-117 win over the Timberwolves. Ayton was ineffective against Rudy Gobert on both ends of the floor, allowing his opponent to accrue 25 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, though Phoenix was victorious. Fantasy managers are probably disappointed with Ayton's muted rebounding and field-goal percentage marks this season. However, putting aside the two games in which he saw fewer than 25 minutes, the center is still averaging 17.1 points on 55.9 percent shooting, 8.4 boards and 1.9 assists.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out again Friday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) will not take the floor Friday versus the Spurs. Antetokounmpo will miss his third contest in the last four while dealing with a knee issue that didn't appear to be serious. His absence from the rotation will leave a massive void to fill on both ends of the floor. Bobby Portis appears the probable candidate to join the starting five Friday after doing so for each of Giannis' previous two absences. MarJon Beauchamp also started Wednesday's double-overtime win over the Thunder and figures to do so again with Jrue Holiday (ankle) sidelined for a second straight game.
By The Numbers: Louisville vs. Clemson
The University of Louisville has just three more regular-season games on the schedule. Let's get ready for game 10! The Cardinals will play at Clemson on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Memorial Stadium. The Cardinals are looking to win a fifth straight game when they face the Tigers. U of...
Notre Dame rolls out experience vs. Radford
Notre Dame becomes the last ACC team to hit the hardcourt when Mike Brey’s 23rd Fighting Irish squad plays host
FOX Sports
Hendricks leads UCF against Florida State after 23-point game
Florida State Seminoles (0-1) at UCF Knights (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Taylor Hendricks scored 23 points in UCF's 98-95 overtime loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. UCF went 18-12 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Knights allowed opponents to score 68.2...
Comments / 0