Where to vote in Saline County and what's on the ballot as polls open for election day 2022

With the 2022 midterm election coming to a close, here's a reminder of who is on the ballot and where to cast a vote on Tuesday in Saline County.

Polls in the county are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 29 polling locations across the city of Salina and Saline County, covering 80 precincts.

Where and how can citizens vote on election day?

To find the correct place to cast a ballot, call the county election office at 785-309-5820 or visit the Kansas Secretary of State's VoterView webpage at www.voteks.org , where voters can input their information to find the correct polling site.

Additionally, those who received advanced ballots by mail can drop them off at the county election office drop box by 7 p.m. on election day, located on the south side of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash St. Those wishing to mail advanced ballots must have them postmarked on or before election day, with the deadline to receive them being Friday, Nov. 11.

What races are on the ballot in Saline County?

There are several races and questions on the ballot this election with candidates vying for national, state, county and local positions.

For federal races, there is a U.S. Senate contest featuring candidates Republican Jerry Moran, Democrat Mark Holland and Libertarian David Graham, and the U.S. House District 1 contest having Republican Tracey Mann and Democrat James "Jimmy" Beard on the ballot.

As for state offices, five Kansas-wide races include the governor's and lieutenant governor's contest featuring the teams of Democrats Laura Kelly and David Toland, Republicans Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer, Libertarians Seth Cordell and Evan Laudick-Gains and independents Dennis Pyle and Kathleen Garrison.

In addition to the gubernatorial race, the Kansas secretary of state race features Republican Scott Schwab, Democrat Jeanna Repass and Libertarian Cullene Lang. The Kansas attorney general's race features Democrat Chris Mann and Republican Kris Kobach, and the state treasurer's race has Democrat Lynn Rogers, Republican Steven Johnson and Democrat Steve Roberts on the ballot. As for insurance commissioner, Republican Vicki Schmidt and Democrat Kiel Corkran are running.

On the ballot in the county is also the Kansas State Board of Education's 7th District with Republican Dennis Hershberger as the lone candidate.

For the Kansas State House of Representatives, Saline County has three races, the 69th District featuring Republican Clarke Sanders and Democrat Sarah Crews and two uncontested races featuring two Republicans, the 71st District, with Steven Howe and 107th District, with Susan Concannon.

Three Saline County Commission races are also on the ballot with Monte Shadwick the lone candidate for District 1, James Weese the candidate for District 4 and Joe Hay Jr. the candidate for District 5, all of whom are Republicans.

Judge retention choices to be made

Kansans have the opportunity to vote on the retention of several statewide judicial positions, with Justices Melissa Standridge, Dan Biles, K.J. Wall, Marla Luckert, Evelyn Wilson and Caleb Stegall on the ballot for the Kansas Supreme Court and Judges Stephen Hill, Lesley Isherwood, Amy Cline, Kim Schroeder, Henry Green Jr., Tom Malone and Jacy Hurst on the ballot for the Kansas Court of Appeals.

Kansas Constitutional Amendment questions

Finally, two different amendments to the Kansas State Constitution are up on the ballot, with the chance for Kansans to vote Yes or No on adding both a "Rules and Regulations Amendment" and a "Sheriff Election Amendment" to the constitution.

More information about what a Yes or No vote means can also be found on the Secretary of State's website, www.sos.ks.gov/elections/constitutional-amendment.html .

