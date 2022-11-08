Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
365thingsinhouston.com
Plan Your Weekend: November 17 to 20, 2022
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, November 17 to Sunday, November 20, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
365thingsinhouston.com
Get your Turkey Day feast sorted with our 2022 Thanksgiving dining & to-go guide
Make your Thanksgiving plans with our dining guide to meals, menus, and to-go packages at restaurants around Houston for Thanksgiving 2022. Whether you’re on the hunt for a brunch, lunch or dinner feast for Thanksgiving—or you simply want to skip the cooking and bring one home—then we’ve got you covered with our guide to 2022 Thanksgiving meals across Houston.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: B.B. Italia Sugar Land, Goode Co. K&C Heights
B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, 16250 City Walk, opened November 8 in Sugar Land. Benjamin Berg, owner and founder of Berg Hospitality is on a roll, having just recently opened his speakeasy bar, Emilia's Havana, next to another Berg concept, The Annie Cafe and Bar on Post Oak Boulevard. For...
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, November 11 to 13: Events, festivals, & more
HOUSTON - Whether you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping list, have some outdoor fun or indulge at a food festival, there are plenty of events to choose from this weekend. Check out this list of just some of the things to do around the Greater Houston...
These 7 Houston steakhouses are worth the splurge
Each of these spots offer wildly different menus and experiences.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 25 Holiday Shows & Performances This Season: November & December 2022
Don your favorite holiday duds for 25 holiday shows and performances that are sure to get you in the spirit throughout the 2022 holiday season. However you mark the season, Houston performing arts groups have a way to celebrate the holidays over the coming weeks. From Christmas classics and holiday...
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
Golf.com
‘Houston should be worried’: PGA Tour’s new fall plans raise thorny questions
HOUSTON — The PGA Tour’s announced new non-wraparound schedule and the tentative future of fall Tour events collided this week at the 75th anniversary of the Cadence Bank Houston Open, leaving both players and tournament organizers unsure about how the event will look and when it will be conducted going forward.
papercitymag.com
The Heights Gets a New Tex-Mex Restaurant — Kitchen & Cantina Expands the Goode Footprint
The chicken tortilla soup at Kitchen & Cantinia is made with red chiles and roasted chicken stock, hand-shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro and topped with traditional garnishes. (Photo by Caroline Fontenot) Levi Goode — chef and president of Goode Company Restaurants, the talented progeny of the late founder Jim Goode —...
cohaitungchi.com
25 Cheap And Amazing Things To Do In Houston
Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to save money? We got you covered. While a little mula could get you a long way as far as experiencing what the City of Houston has to offer, there’s still plenty of cheap and/or free activities for you to enjoy on a budget. Read on to discover 25 cheap and amazing things to do in Houston. [Featured image: @jchen.ys]
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
houstononthecheap.com
Verified Veterans Day deals In Houston – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!
Looking for Veterans Day Deals in Houston? You are at the right place!. Veterans Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, the 11th of November. Houston-area veterans and active military personnel can enjoy free meals and other discounts on Veterans Day, as a special thank-you for their service. You’ll need to present a military ID or other proof of service to take advantage of these Veterans Day freebies.
cruzely.com
Allure of the Seas Galveston Inaugural (Live Blog Day 1): Making Texas Cruise History!
Note: With the opening of a completely new Royal Caribbean cruise terminal in Galveston and the introduction of its largest ship ever to sail from Texas — Allure of the Seas — Cruzely was invited to sail on the inaugural trip from the island. The four-day cruise leaves Galveston, headed to Cozumel. I’ll be live-blogging the experience each day to share what it’s like.
365thingsinhouston.com
Score your seats now to catch Paramore live on stage at Toyota Center
Make a date to catch rock trio , along with special guests Foals and The Linda Lindas, for a single live concert in the heart of Downtown at Toyota Center when tickets go on sale on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 10am. Originally from Franklin, Tennessee,. features Hayley Williams, Taylor...
flicksandfood.com
It’s Freebies and Discounted Meals for Veterans at These Great Places in Houston
It’s Freebies, Discounted Meals & Brunch for Veteran’s at Daiq’s, Daiquiri Land, and OMG Seafood in Houston. It’s freebies at three Greater Third Ward restaurants, Daiq’s, Daquiri Land and OMG Seafood To-Go. These restaurants are expressing their gratitude for U.S. Military veterans this Veterans Day, with special offers for veterans at all three eateries!
Houston Press
Houston Restaurants and Bars Offering Freebies, Discounts and More this Veterans Day
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, and many Houston restaurants, cafes and bars are honoring military servicemen and servicewomen with free meals, discounts, complimentary treats and more. Ouzo Bay, Loch Bar and modern Italian-chophouse, Marmo, will offer 50 percent off to all active duty and military veterans on Friday, November...
Click2Houston.com
PLAYOFF TIME IN TEXAS: Houston’s Class 6A outlook
The regular season is a wrap and now it’s win or go home. Dreams will be realized and memories will be made the next seven weeks as all roads lead to AT&T Stadium for the race to UIL State Football Championships. Here's a Class 6A public school playoff breakdown...
earnthenecklace.com
Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
Report: Houston housing market continues to get more expensive
HOUSTON — It’s a double whammy for anyone hoping to buy a home. Not only are interest rates continuing to rise, but a new report finds affordable housing is getting even harder to find. To afford a home in greater Houston, you now need a minimum annual household...
5 years ago, the Heights repealed its dry law. Has the neighborhood changed?
Businesses lobbied against the Prohibition rule, ushering in a new wave of bars and restaurants.
Comments / 0