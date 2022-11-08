Over the past few years, Samsung has collected multiple patents and trademarks for slidable and rollable phones. It has also showcased a few prototypes at various mobile events. But the company may not have any such product in the pipeline. That’s according to an industry analyst who believes there’s no market for slidable or rollable phones yet. They say these kinds of devices are an evolution from the existing foldables, and there’s no reason for Samsung to move to them when it’s doing well in the foldable market.

