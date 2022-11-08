Read full article on original website
Samsung may launch the Galaxy A54 5G in early 2023
Samsung may launch the Galaxy A54 5G sooner than expected. That’s based on the fact that the handset has already picked up the 3C certification in China. It hints at an early 2023 launch rather than a few months into the new year. Spotted by Techgoing, the Galaxy A54...
Google may team up with Samsung for the Tensor G3
Google has equipped the past two generations of its Pixel phones with its in-house Tensor processes. They’ve been able to do a great job with Google’s hardware, and the company is looking to the next generation. It appears that Google has teamed up with Samsung to create the upcoming Tensor G3 processor.
HONOR confirms a new foldable phone is coming on November 23
A couple of days ago, HONOR confirmed that it will launch a new flagship smartphone on November 23. Well, now the company shared more info. HONOR not only confirmed that the device in question will be a foldable phone, but it also shared its design and name. The HONOR Magic...
Galaxy Fold, Fold 2, S21 FE & S10 Lite get November update
Samsung‘s impressive run of software updates continues to reach new heights. So far this week, the company has released the Android 13 update to a dozen Galaxy smartphone models. Simultaneously, it is also updating its devices to the latest security patch. A few more of them are making the small jump to the November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) today. The original Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 FE, and Galaxy S10 Lite are all receiving the new security update.
Samsung may not make slidable phones anytime soon
Over the past few years, Samsung has collected multiple patents and trademarks for slidable and rollable phones. It has also showcased a few prototypes at various mobile events. But the company may not have any such product in the pipeline. That’s according to an industry analyst who believes there’s no market for slidable or rollable phones yet. They say these kinds of devices are an evolution from the existing foldables, and there’s no reason for Samsung to move to them when it’s doing well in the foldable market.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get Android 13 update in the US
Samsung‘s latest foldables are getting the Android 13 update in the US. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are both picking up the new Android version along with the company’s One UI 5.0 custom software. The stable build is initially only available to users in the beta program, but should soon expand to everyone. A global rollout should also be right around the corner.
Vivo X90 Pro+ key specs confirmed by Geekbench
The Vivo X90 Pro+ is coming, and its key specs have just been confirmed by Geekbench. This is Vivo’s upcoming flagship, which is expected to become one of the best camera smartphones on the market. Geekbench confirmed key specs of the Vivo X90 Pro+. We’ll talk about that in...
AH Reader's Choice Awards: Best Foldable of 2022 – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 brought better battery life, better software optimization and more. Here at AndroidHeadlines’ our readers have chosen the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as the best foldable smartphone of 2022. Following our Editor’s Choice, which also awarded the Galaxy Z Fold 4 as the best foldable for the year.
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Google Pixel 5
We’ve compared Google’s smaller new flagship with the Pixel 5 quite recently. Some of you are probably considering upgrading to the Pixel 7 Pro from the Pixel 5, though. That’s why, in this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Google Pixel 5. As most of you know, the Pixel 5 was released back in 2020. It was the company’s most powerful handset that year, even though it was technically a mid-range smartphone. That year was rather odd for Google, in terms of smartphone releases, but the Pixel 5 ended up being quite an interesting device.
Samsung releases fifth Android 13 beta update for Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung is hard at work on the Android 13 update for its foldables. The company has released multiple Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta builds for folding smartphones over the past few weeks. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is today receiving its fifth and likely final beta update. Currently rolling...
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will become official on November 15
Qualcomm has officially confirmed its Snapdragon Summit 2022. It will be held on November 15 and 16 in Maui, Hawaii, as per usual. That basically means that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will become official on November 15. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will become official soon, on November 15.
Leica Leitz Phone 2 unveiled with 240Hz display, Leica Sumicron lens
Leica has announced its second ‘Leitz’ smartphone. Its name is the Leica Leitz Phone 2, and it’s quite interesting. The thing is, this phone got announced in Japan, so it’s out of reach for the vast majority of people. The Leica Leitz Phone 2 looks really...
New Galaxy Watch 4 update doesn't fix bricking issue for everyone
Samsung has released a new software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It appears to fix the recent bricking issue, at least for some users. Rolling out with firmware version R8**XXU1GVK4, the new release also brings the latest, November security patch. A few days back,...
Fitbit working on a cellular-enabled wearable for parents to monitor kids
Fitbit is reportedly working on a cellular-enabled wearable that allows parents to monitor their kids’ activity without relying on their smartphones. The product is a part of the so-called Project Eleven and also features GPS connectivity. Anil Sabharwal from Google’s Australia Fitbit team is now the leader of Project Eleven.
Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro flagship coming soon, as its name gets confirmed
The Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro flagship will become official in the near future, as its name just got confirmed. The phone got certified by TDRA and EEC, and its name got mentioned. We’re looking at XT2301-4 and XT2301-5 models here. Earlier, the phone surfaced on both TENAA and...
Gboard just got a small but useful redesign
Google’s Gboard has a one-stop shop for all of your emote needs. Thanks to a new redesign, the Gboard is a lot more useful and easier to use if you’re looking for emojis, stickers, etc. Google Gboard is one of the most popular Android keyboards on the market....
Samsung Galaxy S23 series preview: release date, specs, price & more
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2023. Samsung is expected to announce three devices as part of the series yet again. The company will seemingly stick to the same naming scheme as in the last couple of years. The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are expected to arrive. Rumors and leaks have been circulating the web for quite some time now, and we’ll try to make some sense out of them in this article.
The best MMO gaming mouse just got better
Razer has officially announced the Naga V2 Pro, the next iteration of its popular and long-running MMO gaming mouse. The Naga originally debuted in 2009 and was at first, only available in a wired option. And while things have changed over the years as Razer refreshed it, adding new features and sprucing up the design, one thing has stayed constant. It’s still the best MMO mouse on the planet.
A new leak shows possible specs of the OnePlus Nord CE 3
Most times people tend to overlook the budget smartphone market and the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will try to redirect buyers’ focus once it launches. A recent update has given away the specifications of the coming OnePlus device. This device will launch under the affordable Nord smartphone line-up and feature some impressive specifications.
The Google Pay website will require 2FA starting in December
2FA (two-factor authentication) is a highly useful tool to help keep your information safe. It installs a secondary barrier to entry for any attackers wanting to get into your account. Starting in December, Google will require 2FA when using the Google Pay website. As you can imagine, a website that...
