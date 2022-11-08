Read full article on original website
These are the best counters to Zarya in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has finally released, and the players are starting to get a grasp of the sequel’s meta. Some heroes are causing significant trouble in the game, and Zarya is one of them. Zarya is a tank hero who received a few adjustments with the release of Overwatch 2....
Bisharp becomes a samurai with leaked Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. As we approach the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet next week more new species have begun surfacing online and one of the latest is a new evolution for one of Gen. V’s most unique Pokémon.
Pre-evolution of Armarogue and Ceruledge leaks online a week before Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks are starting to appear online after yesterday’s mass drop of nearly half of the Pokédex. Another player has seemingly gotten their hands on a broken retail copy of the games. Following the leaks of the starters, pre-evolved forms of other Pokémon, and...
What are Battle Token tier skips in MW2 and Warzone 2 and how are they earned?
Warzone 2 is close at hand, and players have been gearing up. Fans of Call of Duty have been practicing on Modern Warfare 2, and they’re ready to shield up and take first place. With a new title, comes new features. The newest installment in the CoD franchise, Modern...
Can you replay boss fights in Sonic Frontiers?
Sonic has returned once again with the newest installment in the franchise, Sonic Frontiers. The lightning-fast hedgehog has countless foes to battle, and the speed to do it. In this installment of the Sonic franchise, players explore Starfall Islands, speeding through tracks, and collecting Chaos Emeralds. In Frontiers, Sonic slips into a wormhole and lands in a new reality where experiences whole new areas to traverse and a boat-load lot of rings to grab.
Current 10 best Apex Legends players (2022)
As with any competitive title, Apex Legends encourages its players to strive to be the best. Whether that’s the best among their friends, achieving the top spot on the Apex Predator list, or achieving glory on the international stage in the Apex Legends Global Series, Apex is a game for people who like to win and strive for winning.
How to fix the EXE/Bad Challenge error in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out and making players rage all around the world. The FPS is famous for its innovative graphics and gameplay; however, it’s starting to build a reputation for something Activision might not be a huge fan of. Several bugs have popped up in...
How much space is needed for Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 officially launches on Nov. 16 alongside the release of season one for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and with it comes a massive download size. Leakers for the game have revealed that Warzone 2 will take up twice as much space as its counterpart MW2 and may require some players to uninstall other games to accommodate for it. According to Warzone 2 Informer on Twitter, the game will require a little over 115 GB to download. This is much bigger than MW2, which took roughly 55 GB to download on platforms like Xbox and PC.
A classic CS:GO map was picked just 2 times during the Legends Stage of CS:GO Rio Major
Every map was played at least five times during the Legends Staff of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major—except one. One of the most classic Counter-Strike maps in history, Dust 2, was played just twice during this stage of the tournament. It was played during Spirit’s loss to Outsiders and in Natus Vincere’s victory against BIG. It’s the least played map in the second stage of the Brazilian Major, according to HLTV.
How many people play Modern Warfare 2?
Whether you love the game or hate it, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been a huge commercial success for Activision. MW2 has been the biggest launch for CoD since Black Ops II all the way back in 2012. And with plans to continue to support the title and its other modes, Warzone 2 and DMZ, the foreseeable future of CoD is full of big-time growth.
Was Tyler1 right? How Worlds 2022 affected League streamers’ viewership on Twitch
Worlds 2022 marked the first time the iconic League of Legends tournament was held in the U.S. It had a slow start but went on to break the peak viewership record by a huge margin. In the midst of it, Tyler1 claimed it had effectively killed the North American League streaming scene on Twitch by forcing them to compete with the event or stream later.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system
The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
How to complete ‘Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices’ in League of Legends
Every second to third patch in League of Legends, Riot Games ships a new thematic event to either celebrate a real-life event like Lunar Ravel, or a League-specific event like Spirit Blossom. Since the World Championship is a special time of the year for every League player, Riot normally prepares an elaborate battle pass lasting for a couple of patches. The battle pass normally includes event-specific missions and rewards used to unlock Prestige skin available for the duration of the event.
When does the Modern Warfare 2 battle pass come out?
Season one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of the most highly anticipated releases for the game to date. The update will add new maps, operators, and more to the game, which has already broken several records for being the most-played Call of Duty title of all time.
All announcements during the Nov. 9 Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase
Fans of the indie genre of gaming were in for a treat today when the Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase was broadcast live. Over 15 games were revealed or updated today, and many of them are coming either this month or within the next six months. There was a little something for just about any gamer in this showcase, and many fans have at least one title that they’re looking to pick up when they release.
Riot Games to take over League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics in Southeast Asia from next year
After giving Garena the rights to publish League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics for so long, it seems Riot Games is gearing up to take the helm and publish the games themselves starting January 2023. Riot released a blog post on their website talking about the transition from Garena to...
Apex Legends Global Series player shows off the ultimate hiding spot on World’s Edge
Ratting is an essential part of Apex Legends. Sometimes, a fight doesn’t go your way, and the smartest play is just to cut your losses and go hide somewhere. It might not be the most fun or interesting strategy to go with, but in ranked or competitive play, ratting can earn you and your team valuable points just by virtue of letting other teams fight things out and eliminate each other while you get a better placement.
Will Warzone 2 be available on Steam?
The gaming world has had an intense month. Modern Warfare 2, God of War: Ragnarök, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and now downloading Warzone 2 will clog up your remaining bandwidth. Call of Duty’s attempt at a battle royale to take on games like Fortnite and Apex Legends was...
Warzone 2 will have loadout drops after all, but they’re earned in 3 unique ways
Take a deep breath, loadout warriors: Loadout drops are going to be in Warzone 2 after all, Activision announced today. Warzone 2 is set to launch next week and the company revealed a slew of new information about the game and all of the content coming to season 01, including the reneging on a change that was made from the original game when it was played at CoD Next in September.
Which difficulty setting should you choose in God of War Ragnarök?
After four years, God of War Ragnarök is finally here. Similar to the long-running franchise’s 2018 reboot, players have an array of difficulty settings to choose from that all provide contrasting gameplay experiences. As the first decision players are presented with when starting God of War Ragnarök, those unfamiliar with the franchise may find the decision difficult in itself.
