ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

EDITORIAL: Vote for energy to vote against inflation

By The Gazette editorial board
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Its energy, stupid — the foundation of life-sustaining economies. Don’t waste last-minute votes on third party candidates who cannot win. Too much is at risk. Vote for winnable candidates who support all-the-above energy abundance.

President Joe Biden inadvertently reminded all voters yesterday of the need to vote for rational candidates who don’t advocate radical anti-energy policies. Biden, the highest-ranking figure of the Democratic Party, made clear he will continue inflationary policies that mostly hurt the poor and middle class and weaken the United States economically and militarily.

His words reflect the sentiments and policies of Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, Gov. Jared Polis and much of the Democratic Party’s far-left base.

“No more drilling. There is no more drilling. I haven’t formed any new drilling,” Biden said on Monday.

Got that? Support for his Biden's agenda — promoted by Bennet and Polis — supports no additional production of the oil and gas essential for stopping and lowering inflation. That statement came three days after Biden said he would continue his rapid march toward shutting down coal-fueled electric plants.

“We’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar also providing tax credits to help families buy energy-efficient appliances,” Biden said.

Average Americans worry about affording power for the appliances they already have. They’re hoping to keep food in the fridge. Federal spending on new appliances for all would only exacerbate inflation. Today's challengers of Bennet and Polis — Joe O'Dea and Heidi Ganahl respectively — understand the genuine problems facing hard-working Coloradans.

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a commonsense and pragmatic leader, countered Biden’s extreme position.

“Comments like these are the reason the American people are losing trust in President Biden and instead believe he does not understand the need to have an all-in energy policy that would keep our nation totally energy independent and secure. It seems his positions change depending on the audience and the politics of the day,” Manchin said.

He called the president’s comments “divorced from reality” and “offensive and disgusting” to those who work to keep our country’s electrical grid running.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded with a statement that said the president regrets “if” anyone took offense. She said the president was talking about the United States as an “energy superpower…in the midst of an energy transition.”

Americans have heard throughout the year how this election may shape up as a referendum on record-breaking inflation. Manufactured scarcities of easily accessible and affordable energy — including former President Richard Nixon's 1970s gasoline price controls — have underscored every modern-era inflation crisis.

Advancements in solar and wind technologies are blessings. They mean humanity has a growing and increasingly diverse and reliable energy portfolio. Expanding supplies of competing energy sources should drop prices for all consumers.

Though wealthy Americans may consider energy easily available and affordable, the World Health Organization reports nearly 2.5 billion people around the globe “still cook using solid fuels (such as wood, crop waste, charcoal, coal and dung) and kerosene in open fires and inefficient stoves (in contained dwelling)."

The International Energy Agency reports about 3.5 million people die each year from heating and cooking with biofuels, which amounts to more than half of all deaths caused by all air pollution annually around the globe. Their best hope lies in liquid natural gas, which easily transporst to rural areas.

Oil and gas trade globally, so an abrupt end to new energy production in the United States or other regions with massive supplies of fossil fuels only increases energy poverty locally, nationally and globally. It exacerbates inflation by escalating the cost of fuels essential to producing and transporting nearly all food and products we rely on for clothing, housing, transportation, communication and everything else.

One cannot manufacture, transport or operate a wind turbine, solar panel or electric car without substantial reliance on conventional fuels. Someday, as society advances, we may sustain a high standard of living and a continued decline in poverty with only the wind, sun and geothermal heat. Today, we need conventional fuels to sustain humanity and pursue that goal.

"No more drilling" — an imminent goal shared by Bennet and Polis — means more inflation, poverty, suffering and death.

Vote for candidates who oppose energy scarcity and all that goes with it. In Colorado, that means electing Gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl, Senatorial candidate Joe O’Dea and other moderates who advocate sensible, all-the-above energy policies that sustain and advance humanity.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | Government roles voters shouldn't select

In the days since the remarkable 2022 election, you have no doubt been overwhelmed by the non-stop coverage of the various outcomes for various elected offices across our great state and country. As a proud Democrat, I’m rather pleased overall, given that a first-term president like Joe Biden usually loses an average of 26 seats in the House and 4 in the Senate. Sometimes it is far more dramatic, such as back in 2010, when President Barack Obama saw his party lose an astonishing 63 seats in the House and 14 in the Senate. And don’t get me started on Grover Cleveland, who lost 127 House seats back in 1894.
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari Lake attacking the press

Fox News anchor John Roberts questioned Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s pointed attack on the press on Election Day. Lake tore into the media writ large during a press gaggle Tuesday after a journalist asked her if she’d serve a full term if elected amid speculation of loftier political goals in 2024.
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’

The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado House Republicans pick Mike Lynch as minority leader

After losing two of their planned choices for caucus leader in the space of 10 days, Colorado House Republicans on Thursday elected Rep. Mike Lynch of Wellington as minority leader. The caucus was decimated in Tuesday night's election, dropping from 24 to 19 seats, a record low in over the course of at least the last three decades. The caucus' leader in the past two legislation sessions, Rep. Hugh McKean...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Joe Neguse to seek No.5 spot in House Democratic leadership

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse is making a bid for a major leadership position, announcing Thursday he will run for caucus chair for the U.S. House Democrats. The caucus chair is the No. 5 position in House Democratic leadership. Politico's Nicholas Wu first reported the Lafayette Democrat's bid. Neguse's star has...
The Denver Gazette

Red wave crashes into blue wall: Five key takeaways from a bombshell midterm elections night

As the midterm elections come to a close and several key races remain undecided, it is evident that the predicted red wave did not strike as hard as Republicans had hoped. Republicans are poised to flip the House, with the GOP holding 199 seats compared to Democrats holding 172 as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. A total of 218 seats are needed for a majority.
GEORGIA STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy