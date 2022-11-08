Everett man shoots, kills mother before setting fire and killing himself

UPDATE: State police have released new information in their homicide investigation in Bedford County, which has led them to believe this was an apparent murder-suicide.

On Nov. 8 around 3 a.m., troopers were initially dispatched to an active fire at the 200 block of West Main Street in Everett Borough. There, firefighters found 89-year-old Laverne Lockard dead inside the home and 61-year-old Dennis Lockard dead outside the home. Through further investigation police determined that Dennis fatally shot his mother, Laverne, and then set fire to multiple areas within the house before fleeing.

The house in Everett Borough where an alleged murder-suicide happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 8.

Police said Dennis was found dead with a self-included gunshot wound on a neighboring property.

State police in Bedford were assisted by the PSP Forensic Services Unit, Fire Marshal Unit, City of Altoona Fire Department K-9 Unit, Bedford County Coroner’s Office and the Bedford County District Attorney’s Office.

The original story can be found below.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are actively investigating after two people were found dead following a fire in Everett Borough Tuesday.

On Nov. 8 around 3 a.m., state police were sent to an active fire at the 200 block of West Main Street. During the investigation, they reported finding two people dead. The nature of the incident was ruled an intentional homicide.

Troopers said there is no current threat to the public, but the investigation is going.

