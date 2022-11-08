Vote for the Montgomery-area boys high school athlete of the week Oct. 31-Nov. 6

It's time to vote for the Montgomery area boys high school athlete of the week.

You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. DO NOT SEND VOTES BY EMAIL. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items, email jshames@gannett.com or sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com.

Voting closes Friday at noon.

Jon Bush, football, Brantley: Made seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown to go with seven tackles in a 39-3 win over Choctaw County.

Cade Everson, football, Tallassee: Had three receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a 49-16 win over Selma. Also intercepted a pass and had a sack.

Kaleb Foster, football, Pike Road: Ran for 88 yards on nine carries and scored a touchdown in a 22-21 win over Spanish Fort. Completed a pair of passes for 63 yards.

Clint Houser, football, St. James: Hauled in four catches for 82 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown grab, in a 54-7 win over Walter Wellborn.

Hayes Hunt, football, Alabama Christian: Completed 16 of 21 passes for 298 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-30 win over Randolph County.

DM Lieux, football, Trinity Presbyterian: Caught seven passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-0 win over Saks.

Josh Palmer, football, Montgomery Catholic: Caught seven passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-13 win over Bayside Academy.

Wes Reeves, football, Edgewood Academy: Racked up nine tackles and a tackle for loss in a 14-7 win over Banks Academy.

Ja'Quincy Scott, football, Valiant Cross: Rushed for 127 yards on eight carries, scoring a pair of touchdowns, in a 30-20 win over Monroe Academy. Made six tackles and broke up a pass.

KD Shepherd, football, Highland Home: Rushed for 84 yards on four carries, including touchdown runs of 76 and 6 yards, in a 29-21 win over Isabella. Also caught seven passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Noah Smith, football, Lowndes Academy: Completed 4 of 10 passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 48 yards and two TDs on eight attempts and had an interception return for a touchdown in a 68-12 win over Snook Christian.

Yevyn Williams, football, Booker T. Washington: Caught touchdown passes of 56, 38 and 31 yards and made 10 tackles in a 46-43 win over Orange Beach.