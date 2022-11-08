ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Vote for the Montgomery-area boys high school athlete of the week Oct. 31-Nov. 6

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGS4A_0j2rXnlk00

It's time to vote for the Montgomery area boys high school athlete of the week.

You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. DO NOT SEND VOTES BY EMAIL. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items, email jshames@gannett.com or sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com.

Voting closes Friday at noon.

SCHEDULE:Alabama high school football brackets for 2022 playoffs: AHSAA second-round pairings

TOP PERFORMERS:Catholic's Josh Palmer totals 146 receiving yards, two touchdowns against Bayside

TAKEAWAYS:Alabama high school football: What we learned from first round of playoffs in Montgomery area

Jon Bush, football, Brantley: Made seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown to go with seven tackles in a 39-3 win over Choctaw County.

Cade Everson, football, Tallassee: Had three receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in a 49-16 win over Selma. Also intercepted a pass and had a sack.

Kaleb Foster, football, Pike Road: Ran for 88 yards on nine carries and scored a touchdown in a 22-21 win over Spanish Fort. Completed a pair of passes for 63 yards.

Clint Houser, football, St. James: Hauled in four catches for 82 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown grab, in a 54-7 win over Walter Wellborn.

Hayes Hunt, football, Alabama Christian: Completed 16 of 21 passes for 298 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-30 win over Randolph County.

DM Lieux, football, Trinity Presbyterian: Caught seven passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-0 win over Saks.

Josh Palmer, football, Montgomery Catholic: Caught seven passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-13 win over Bayside Academy.

Wes Reeves, football, Edgewood Academy: Racked up nine tackles and a tackle for loss in a 14-7 win over Banks Academy.

Ja'Quincy Scott, football, Valiant Cross: Rushed for 127 yards on eight carries, scoring a pair of touchdowns, in a 30-20 win over Monroe Academy. Made six tackles and broke up a pass.

KD Shepherd, football, Highland Home: Rushed for 84 yards on four carries, including touchdown runs of 76 and 6 yards, in a 29-21 win over Isabella. Also caught seven passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Noah Smith, football, Lowndes Academy: Completed 4 of 10 passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 48 yards and two TDs on eight attempts and had an interception return for a touchdown in a 68-12 win over Snook Christian.

Yevyn Williams, football, Booker T. Washington: Caught touchdown passes of 56, 38 and 31 yards and made 10 tackles in a 46-43 win over Orange Beach.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Union Springs, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bullock County High School basketball team will have a game with Russell County High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
UNION SPRINGS, AL
Troy Messenger

Charles Henderson Hoops hungry for another run in the playoffs

Both the Charles Henderson Trojans and Lady Trojans opened up the 2022-2023 basketball season at the Tip Off Tournament in Park Crossing on Nov. 5. The Trojans lost to Pinson Valley by a score of 87-62. Jayden Spearman led the Trojans with 23 points, while Tyler Carlton had 13 points.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bill Granger, a longtime Montgomery-area coach died Wednesday after a 15-month cancer battle, his family has confirmed. He was just 62. A Montgomery native who got his coaching career start the Lanier Poets, he also worked with students at Jeff Davis High School and Lee High School. There were also stints at Macon East Academy, Auburn High School and in Talladega.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy 12U football team headed to national tournament

The Troy Recreation 12U tackle football team is hitting the road on Friday to head to South Carolina for a national youth football tournament this weekend. The Troy 12U Trojans traveled to Luverne last weekend and won the Alabama State Championship at the WYFA Super Bowl. It’s the third time in the past five years that the Troy 12U team captured a championship.
TROY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Five Wetumpka athletes sign with college programs

The Wetumpka baseball and softball programs sent five student athletes to the college ranks on Wednesday. Wetumpka’s Ashlynn Campbell signed her National Letter of Intent with Purdue University softball, while the four other signees were each for baseball. Ty Brooks and Jaxon Shineflew each signed NLIs with the University...
WETUMPKA, AL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Rundown: CIAA, SIAC Championship games

New football champions will be crowned Saturday as the CIAA and SIAC title games go off. The outcomes will have some bearing on who plays on in the NCAA Div. II playoffs. Also, check out the rest of the games on the schedule. The post HBCU Rundown: CIAA, SIAC Championship games appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TUSKEGEE, AL
247Sports

Coaches, analysts weigh in on Alabama's 2023 signing class

Alabama signed the No. 13 class in the country on Wednesday, per the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings, and is hoping to get more good news on Saturday when four-star small forward Kaden Cooper announces his decision. Nate Oats weighed in with his thoughts on UA's early 2023 signing class. You can read his comments here.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Garrett Coliseum renovation could include new seats, air conditioning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From rodeos to basketball games, fans go to Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery to be entertained, but they cannot go year-round. “It’s not air conditioned, so in here, you go late April through the whole summer, it’s 100 degrees in here,” said City Council President Charles Jinright.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

ASU to take on FAMU Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are set to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers Saturday afternoon. The Hornets are is 6-3, while the Rattlers are 7-2 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: BounceTV. Sign...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools

Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved name changes for two high schools. The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening in favor of Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:. Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
warblogle.com

Barning Man: Just Watch (or Rumor Has It)

I would like to give a quick thank you to our former coach Bryan Harsin for his time on the plains. We at the Blogle office were unashamedly supportive of our coach and we will be the same way about the next guy, whoever that is. The treatment you...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama

The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy