Montgomery, AL

Vote for the Montgomery-area girls high school athlete of the week Oct. 31-Nov. 6

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
It's time to vote for the Montgomery area girls high school athlete of the week.

You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. DO NOT SEND VOTES BY EMAIL. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items, email jshames@gannett.com or sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com.

Voting closes Friday at noon.

TOP PERFORMERS:Brewbaker Tech basketball's Erin Martin records triple-double against Lee-Huntsville

Elle Ingram, cross country, Montgomery Academy: Placed seventh at the AHSAA Class 3A state meet in Danville on Nov. 5, recording a time of 20:51 in the 5K. Led the Eagles to a fourth-place team finish.

Erin Martin, basketball, Brewbaker Tech: Averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and four blocks across the Rams' first four games of the season as they went 3-1. Had a triple-double with 11 points, 15 rebounds and 11 steals in a win over Lee-Huntsville.

Francie Morris, basketball, Trinity Presbyterian: Had 16 points, six assists and four steals in a 73-11 win over Providence Christian on Nov. 3.

Takya Norman, basketball, G.W. Carver: Scored 30 points in a 53-41 win over Charles Henderson on Nov. 5.

WSFA

Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bill Granger, a longtime Montgomery-area coach died Wednesday after a 15-month cancer battle, his family has confirmed. He was just 62. A Montgomery native who got his coaching career start the Lanier Poets, he also worked with students at Jeff Davis High School and Lee High School. There were also stints at Macon East Academy, Auburn High School and in Talladega.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Five Wetumpka athletes sign with college programs

The Wetumpka baseball and softball programs sent five student athletes to the college ranks on Wednesday. Wetumpka’s Ashlynn Campbell signed her National Letter of Intent with Purdue University softball, while the four other signees were each for baseball. Ty Brooks and Jaxon Shineflew each signed NLIs with the University...
WETUMPKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn

Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Garrett Coliseum renovation could include new seats, air conditioning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From rodeos to basketball games, fans go to Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery to be entertained, but they cannot go year-round. “It’s not air conditioned, so in here, you go late April through the whole summer, it’s 100 degrees in here,” said City Council President Charles Jinright.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved name changes for two high schools. The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening in favor of Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:. Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools

Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
KNOXVILLE, TN
alabamanews.net

Student Dies at Selma High School, Three Other Students Taken to Hospital

A 16-year-old male student has died at Selma High School and three others have been taken to the hospital. District Attorney Michael Jackson tells Alabama News Network that the case is still under investigation at this time. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes of the Selma Police Department says they are waiting on...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Death of Selma High School Student Jars Community

The Selma community is mourning the loss of 16 year old Selma High student. The teen experienced a medical emergency at school Tuesday — and later died. The shocking death of the Selma High teen — has stunned and startled the entire community. Black wreaths now adorn doors...
SELMA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

District attorney: Ala. high school student’s death likely linked to fentanyl

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - An Alabama community is grieving the loss of a 16-year-old high school student as investigators work to determine his cause of death. Police said several other students were hospitalized. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was among those investigating Wednesday at Selma High School, a day...
SELMA, AL
AL.com

House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama

The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

1 lane of I-85 SB in Macon County closed after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash involving a commercial vehicle has closed one lane of Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 5 a.m. near the Macon County rest area, mile marker 44. The affected lane will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Macon County Commission Chamber renamed in honor of late chairman

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Commission honored one of its late commission chairmen in a big way. More than 100 community members gathered on North Main Street in Tuskegee for a dedication ceremony Thursday. The County Commission Chamber now bears the name of Jesse L. Upshaw. “Chairman, Jesse...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Snow outlook for Montgomery

Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Much cooler today, but our temperatures will drop even more by the weekend! Amanda explains why... Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM UTC. Nicole nearing hurricane strength. Big changes...
MONTGOMERY, AL
mhscattalk.com

Black Student Union Millbrook Clean Up

Oct 24, Millbrooks very own Black Student Union (BSU) organized and led a campus clean up. They encouraged students who are not in the club to come join and help. Being at school for about six hours a day, five days a week, it’s like a home away from home because of how much time teachers and students spend on campus.There is only so much the custodians can do, as the dirt and trash builds up around campus. The school is not as clean as it should be and to the naked eye it can be seen as a lack of care or thoughtlessness by students. Millbrook is a community and it is the students duty to respect their community.
MILLBROOK, AL
