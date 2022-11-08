Read full article on original website
Rutgers’ Noah Vedral embraces backup role as yet another learning experience
Rutgers kept Noah Vedral’s hand injury a secret for as long as possible, but nobody tried keeping his career aspirations under wraps. That’s because Rutgers has continually promoted the next great mind in college football since Vedral stepped on the field in Piscataway three years ago. Speaking to...
Rutgers’ Chris Long shows glimpses of ‘great potential’ in ‘fun’ 1st season back at WR | Q&A
After a tough outing against Minnesota in which he dropped two passes, the Rutgers wide receiver made his biggest play of the season against an FBS opponent against No. 4 Michigan. With his team facing a 3rd-and-8 late in the second quarter, Long caught a ball on a slant route,...
Camden star D.J. Wagner expected to announce next week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite
Camden star D.J. Wagner is expected to make his college announcement next week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday, although Wagner could commit at any time.
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers to be without star senior guard vs. Sacred Heart, per report
Rutgers basketball is to be without star guard Caleb McConnell Thursday night against Sacred heart as the Scarlet Knights look to improve to 2-0 on the young season. McConnell, last season’s B1G Defensive Player of the Year, did not play in Rutgers’ season-opening win against Columbia with a knee injury.
Rutgers Basketball gets ranking bump after dominant win over Columbia
Rutgers basketball opened its 2022-23 season with an emphatic 75-35 win over Columbia. And while that may turn out to be one of the weakest opponents of the season, the win was enough to move Rutgers up in the kenpom rankings. The Scarlet Knights started out No.50 in the kenpom and have since moved up to No.43 after the win.
How Shaheen Holloway helped hire his successor at Saint Peter’s after their storybook run
Bashir Mason was enjoying a white hot chocolate in a Starbucks near his house in Shrewsbury, N.J. one day last April when his phone rang. It was Shaheen Holloway, who had just taken the head coaching job at his alma mater Seton Hall, replacing Kevin Willard after leading Saint Peter’s on a storybook run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament that captured the national imagination.
Eagles defenders see more ‘juice’ from this Commanders QB replacing Carson Wentz
PHILADELPHIA – When the Eagles dominated the Washington Commanders in a 24-8 victory in Week 3, linebacker Haason Reddick and the defensive line beat up on former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who was battered with nine sacks. Monday night, when the Commanders visit Lincoln Financial Field, the only time...
Previewing all five of the 2022 field hockey state finals
Just one night separates us from the 2022 field hockey state finals. It’s been a long but also quick road to get to this point and 10 teams will head to Bordentown High School tomorrow but only five will leave as state champions. Everything gets underway with the Group...
Girls Soccer: Non-Public B final preview - No. 6 DePaul vs. No. 20 Rutgers Prep
DePaul Defeats Wayne Hills 3-2 In Double Overtime Thriller NON-PUBLIC B FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Mason Adam has 4 TDs in Wall over Pinelands - Regional Invitational Group 3 - Final
Mason Adam led with a pick-six and then ran for three more touchdowns as Wall won, 35-14, over Pinelands in the final round of the NJSIAA Rothman/Orthopaedics Regional Invitational South, Group 3 tournament in Wall. Anthony Gartz opened with a 5-yard TD run and then Adam returned a pick-six 34...
Group 4 Field Hockey State Final Preview, 2022: Kingsway vs. Hillsborough
FIELD HOCKEY: Phillipsburg vs Hillsborough (NJSIAA North Group 4 Sectional Final) on November 10, 2022 — Group 4 State Final, 2022. Kingsway (19-2-1) vs. Hillsborough (19-3-2) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Road warriors: West Orange football captures 1st sectional title with win at Phillipsburg
Heading into the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 championship game of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics football playoffs, the West Orange football team had won all six of its road games this season. In their seventh road game of 2022, the Mountaineers delivered their most impressive performance away from home to...
Group 1 Field Hockey Final Preview, 2022: West Deptford vs. Shore
West Deptford vs. Collingswood field hockey, South Jersey Group 1 final, Nov. 10, 2022 — Group 1 State Final, 2022. Shore (20-2-1) vs. West Deptford (17-4-1) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 1 Camden Catholic can finally look ahead after winning SJNP field hockey title
Now, they can think about it. The one goal that Camden Catholic has been pointing toward for almost a full year is finally in its sights.
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex beats Hackettstown in NJG2 final for 8th straight title
Gianna Macrino scored three goals while Sophia Sisco struck twice as top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated third-seeded Hackettstown, 7-0, in the final round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 state playoffs in North Caldwell. West Essex (19-3-1) will face Point Pleasant Boro, No....
Group 2 Field Hockey Final Preview, 2022: West Essex vs. Point Pleasant Boro
Field Hockey: Point Pleasant Boro wins first ever SJG3 sectional title over Haddonfield on Nov. 10, 2022 — Group 2 State Final, 2022. West Essex (19-3-1) vs. Point Pleasant Boro (22-1-1) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site,...
Boys Soccer: Group 2 final preview — No. 9 Ramsey vs. No. 10 Delran
BOYS SOCCER: Ramsey vs Delran (NJSIAA Group 2 Final) — GROUP 2 FINAL PREVIEW. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls volleyball: Bogota hangs on in Group 1 semis against tough Verona squad
In a season of dominance for Bogota, the Bucs showed a different side of their prowess in the Group 1 semifinals on Thursday. Bogota displayed mental and physical toughness at home in the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball semifinals, taking down Verona 28-26, 25-15 to advance to the Group 1 championship on November 13.
Girls Volleyball: Delaware Valley repeats Group 1 semifinal victory over Dayton
Delaware Valley is taking both a personal and team accomplishment back home to Hunterdon County. Setter Skylee Ohler earned the 600th assist of her career in the midst of a 20-25, 25-22, 25-14 victory in the Group 1 semifinals of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball tournament. Delaware Valley came...
