New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers to be without star senior guard vs. Sacred Heart, per report

Rutgers basketball is to be without star guard Caleb McConnell Thursday night against Sacred heart as the Scarlet Knights look to improve to 2-0 on the young season. McConnell, last season’s B1G Defensive Player of the Year, did not play in Rutgers’ season-opening win against Columbia with a knee injury.
How Shaheen Holloway helped hire his successor at Saint Peter’s after their storybook run

Bashir Mason was enjoying a white hot chocolate in a Starbucks near his house in Shrewsbury, N.J. one day last April when his phone rang. It was Shaheen Holloway, who had just taken the head coaching job at his alma mater Seton Hall, replacing Kevin Willard after leading Saint Peter’s on a storybook run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament that captured the national imagination.
