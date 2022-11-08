After missing practice this week with an abdomen injury, the Kansas City Chiefs have ruled wide receiver Mecole Hardman out for Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs were hoping that each day would bring a bit of better news about the abdomen injury to wide receiver Mecole Hardman that has kept him out of practice all week. However, with official injury reports due on Friday afternoon for the team’s Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs have made it official that Hardman will sit out the team’s next game.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO