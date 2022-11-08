Read full article on original website
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
The historic 'New York Life Building' built in 1890 has been The Catholic Center since 2010CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Mutual Ice Company Building supplied ice throughout Kansas City from 1907 to 1939CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Plaza Holiday Lighting Schedule Announced for Thanksgiving EveningEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates
On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
WR Odell Beckham Jr. says joining Chiefs isn’t out of the question
Former Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. will be ready to return to action soon and says the Kansas City Chiefs remain an option.
NFL announces 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Fan of the Year
The NFL announces the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Fan of the Year allowing fans to vote on the league's 32 finalists.
ESPN
Have the Chiefs ever relied more on Patrick Mahomes?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes entered a new dimension of his pro career in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Mahomes threw his 55th pass of the game, a career high. He would throw 13 more, including 10 in overtime, giving him a total of 68, which was third most in NFL history.
atozsports.com
Chiefs are on NFL superstar’s mind and it’s a very good situation to be in
The Kansas City Chiefs have now emerged as a front-runner for every new superstar that hits free agency, or every star that demands a trade from their team. That’s what happens when you win a Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes as your quarterback. The most recent one is Odell...
Here's what Chiefs expect of WR Kadarius Toney moving forward
The Kansas City Chiefs got a brief taste of their newest offensive weapon in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. They had a very specific plan for Toney in his first week with the team, but they’re now looking to build on that performance moving forward. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked whether it was reasonable to expect his workload to increase week over week.
Jags vs. Chiefs: Mecole Hardman ruled out for Week 10
After missing practice this week with an abdomen injury, the Kansas City Chiefs have ruled wide receiver Mecole Hardman out for Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs were hoping that each day would bring a bit of better news about the abdomen injury to wide receiver Mecole Hardman that has kept him out of practice all week. However, with official injury reports due on Friday afternoon for the team’s Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs have made it official that Hardman will sit out the team’s next game.
Predicting Packers’ next four games from Weeks 10 to 13
The Green Bay Packers have four games to play before their late bye week. There is a chance to turn things around before then, but the Packers best start winning games. If not, they could be out of playoff contention by the time their week off arrives. Green Bay hosts...
atozsports.com
Veteran says he wants to stay with Kansas City Chiefs beyond 2022
A former Pro Bowler who signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2022 season says he’d like to return to KC next season. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year deal with Kansas City in March, said on Thursday he’d like to continue playing with the Chiefs beyond this year.
When will announcers stop mentioning Tyreek Hill during Chiefs games?
If you’ve watched every Chiefs game on TV this season, you’ll know the announcers mention the Chiefs being without Tyreek Hill each game. The Kansas City Chiefs are 6-2 at the midway point of the season and vying for the top spot in the AFC. Through these eight games, Chiefs fans have had to sit through games where the announcers constantly bring up one name: Tyreek Hill, who no longer plays for the Chiefs.
Chiefs vs Jaguars: Prediction and odds Week 10
The AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs host the AFC South’s third-place Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead on Sunday. Let’s take a look at the opening lines. Another nail-biting primetime matchup came and went in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football, and the battle-tested Kansas City Chiefs have seemingly survived the gauntlet of their season. Week 10 marks the beginning of a far simpler stretch of the 2022 campaign, which will feature matchups with the bottom halves of the AFC South and West divisions. Week 10 is a matchup with the former as the Chiefs are set to host the 3-6 Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium.
