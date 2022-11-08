Foothill, Shasta, U-Prep dominate Shasta Family YMCA Athletes of the Week (Oct. 31-Nov. 5)

Three male and three female students from Shasta, U-Prep and Foothill were selected as the Shasta Family YMCA Athletes of the Week for their performances between Oct. 31 and Nov. 5.

Six regular season football games, seven CIF Northern Section volleyball titles and three league cross country titles were contested across Shasta, Tehama and Butte counties during a loaded sports week.

A senior Shasta running back propelled his team into the playoffs. A linebacker from Foothill made a vital defensive play, and a U-Prep senior receiver ate up yards last Friday.

Defense was the key for this senior Foothill libero. A Shasta runner won another cross country race, and a U-Prep outside hitter led the Panthers to a section title.

Read on about this week's Shasta Family YMCA Athletes of the Week honorees.

Male athletes of the week

Joel Christ

School: Foothill

Sport: Football

Class: Senior

Team contributions: Christ returned an 81-yard interception against Pleasant Valley for a touchdown, and Foothill won its final regular season game 35-7 last Friday. Christ also had five tackles and a sack for Foothill (9-1, 5-0 EAL) which won its first Eastern Athletic League title outright since 2010.

Foothill is the No. 1 seed for the CIF Northern Section Division II playoffs. The Cougars have a bye while Shasta, Chico, Pleasant Valley and Red Bluff play first round games this Thursday. Foothill plays the winner of Shasta-Chico at home on Nov. 18.

Braxton Fleming

School: Shasta

Sport: Football

Class: Senior

Team contributions: Fleming rushed for a career high four touchdowns and ran for 97 yards on 11 carries to help Shasta beat Red Bluff 60-22 last Friday. Fleming could've had a fifth touchdown in the fourth quarter but ran out of bounds at the Red Bluff 3-yard line so one of his blockers could score.

Senior offensive lineman Reese Bianchi took a 3-yard carry for his first career touchdown on the next play. No. 5 seed Shasta (3-7, 1-4 EAL) plays at No. 4 seed Chico (4-6, 3-2 EAL) in the first round playoffs this Thursday.

Mason Cassingham

School: U-Prep

Sport: Football

Class: Senior

Team contributions: Cassingham led U-Prep with 208 all-purpose yards (102 yards rushing and 106 yards receiving) with three touchdowns to beat Central Valley 44-0. No. 3 seed U-Prep (9-1, 4-1 NAL) hosts No. 6 seed Gridley (4-6, 2-3 Butte View) in the CIF Northern Section Division III first round playoffs this Thursday.

Female athletes of the week

Mia Rossman

Sport: Volleyball

School: Foothill

Class: Senior

Team contributions: Rossman was the leader of Foothill's strong back row that was redirecting shots from Pleasant Valley's outside hitters last Saturday. Rossman's dig in the fifth set, set the Cougars' effort in motion toward clinching their first CIF Northern Section title since 2019. Foothill won the match in five sets 25-16, 25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 15-12.

Foothill (30-7) received the No. 13 seed in the CIF NorCal Division III state playoffs and will battle Mercy of Burlingame (23-9) on the road at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kaitlyn Cabral

Sport: Volleyball

School: U-Prep

Class: Senior

Team contributions: Cabral led her team with 19 kills to sweep Willows 25-15, 25-14, 25-11. The win helped U-Prep complete its third consecutive CIF Northern Section volleyball title since 2019. Competition was suspended in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. U-Prep (38-3) holds the No. 5 seed in the CIF NorCal Division II state playoffs and will host No. 12 seed Vacaville (24-7) at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Elle Merrill

School: Shasta

Sport: Cross country

Team contributions: Merrill outpaced her competition at Foothill High School last Thursday. She ran three miles in 18:55.09 and took first place at the EAL League Championships.

Merrill will race in the CIF Northern Section Cross Country Championships at West Valley High School this Thursday. The varsity girls race starts at 2 p.m.

Each week, the Record Searchlight selects the girl and boy athletes who stand out based on merits from their performance in the prior week. Profiles highlight their accomplishments on the field or inside the gym and provide a glimpse into who they are as students.

