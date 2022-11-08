Florida election 2022 live updates: Republican incumbent wins U.S. House District 26 seat

It's Election Day in Florida. Voters across the sunshine state headed to the polls to cast ballots in local, statewide and federal races in the 2022 midterm elections.

In the Florida governor's race, Gov. Ron DeSantis won against Democratic challenger and former governor Charlie Crist . In a key U.S. Senate race, incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio was projected to d Democrat Val Demings .

Various local races in Collier County were also on the ballot. Learn more about them here .

Senate race in Florida: Marco Rubio projected to easily beat Val Demings to win re-election

Florida governor race: Ron DeSantis wins in a landslide over Democrat Charlie Crist

Collier County: See local election results here

What to know: Polling place changes, bus rides and start of early voting in Collier for Election 2022

Incumbent easily defeats challenger for the Senate 27 seat

Incumbent Sen. Ben Albritton (R) easily defeated challenger Christopher Proia for the Senate 27 seat, which includes much of Lee County.

Albritton held the Senate 26 seat but will ran for the 27th district as voting districts changed.

Albritton received 101,381 votes. Proia received 42,000 votes in Collier.

Republican incumbent wins U.S. House District 26 seat

Republican incumbent Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Miami, retains U.S. House District 26 seat, securing 11th term in office.

He handily defeated Democratic challenger Christine Olivo in Tuesday's race for the 26th Congressional District, securing an 11th term in office. With 90 percent of the votes counted, Diaz-Balart had 71 percent.

Naples Republican Donalds easily wins congressional seat

Naples Republican Congressman Byron Donalds is now a sophomore, easily defending his District 19 seat against two-time Democratic challenger Cindy Banyai of Fort Myers to win a second term.

Donalds, 44, received 64% of the reported votes, compared to 36% votes for Banyai, 42.

Hall wins Collier District 2 seat

Chris Hall has won the District 2 seat on the Collier County Commission.

Hall, a Republican, beat out his lone Democrat contender Bebe Kanter.

He received 25,654 of the votes cast, or 69.8%.

Incumbents out: Rutherford, Lichter, Moshier elected to Collier County School Board

Challenger Jerry Rutherford unseated incumbent Jory Westberry in the District 1 race.

Incumbent Jen Mitchell lost to challenger (and former board member) Kelly Lichter in District 3.

In District 5, longtime School Board member Roy Terry was defeated by challenger Tim Moshier.

5 p.m. Steady in Eastern Collier

At Precinct 435 in Glades Country Club, the traffic had been heavy enough midafternoon to require poll workers to hold some voters at the front door while others finished voting. Voters eased their own ballots into computer readers, and the process of fitting the card into the slot took time for some voters' hands.

Trish Robertson, speaking for the Collier County Supervisor of Elections department, said its staff had been expecting as high as 75 percent turnout pre-Ian, but since the hurricane felt it would be close to 65 percent with potential lapses in voters receiving ballots.

"We are glad to see that voters are coming in and voting in person and finally dropping their Vote-by-Mail ballots off," she wrote, answering questions about today's turnout.

"We'll probably see a post-work rush between 5 and 7 p.m. We’ll probably see this in Golden Gate Estates area and maybe in Immokalee as people are heading from in town from their work towards their homes and stopping at their assigned precinct on their way," responded Jennifer Edwards, Collier County Supervisor of Elections, via email. It was a smooth ride, her responses noted.

"I have no reported issues here. We were all online by 7 a.m. First thing this morning we were very busy, but the line was moving and we haven’t had any complaints or comments about long lines here in Collier."

11:05 a.m.: Quiet at River Park, where campaigners have less access

Precinct 472 at River Park Community Center in central Naples is the polar opposite of the Headquarters Library precinct on Orange Blossom Drive. A stop there garners only four voters, despite the fact the center abuts a residential neighborhood.

None of the candidate supporters are here handing out flyers, standing in the shade or perched on camp chairs minding placards. That's possibly because covering the bases here is more labor-intensive. None of the three voter approaches to the center reaches a single accessible area until they are well inside the 150-foot limit beyond which political signs and campaigners are not allowed. It would take three times as many campaign workers to cover this smaller precinct.

Jackie Familia smiled at the question of why she was voting today: "I hate to tell you. I'm just being lazy," she declared, laughing. Familia has no car, and to vote early would have required a much longer walk to an Eighth Street polling place.

To Laura Shuback, voting in person was a way to keep elections "simple, to keep it more honest."

She felt this election would be more trustworthy than the last, however. Shuback said she had been taking voter registrations for the past year at Seed to Table, the independent North Naples megamarket owned by Alfie Oakes, a politically outspoken conservative businessman.

"People got polished up for this one. They got their ducks in a row," she said.

Kathy Kelly had bicycled up to vote.

"I only vote on Election Day," she said. "Early voting is OK, but not mail-in voting. There's too much fraud."

Mail-in voting does have some safeguards built in, at least in Collier County, pointed out Trish Robertson, elections office spokeswoman Monday. Voters who are sent ballots are asked for communication preferences, whether via email or phone, so the office can contact them to say their ballot has been accepted.

Those who may have voted by mail but have not received that notification can go to "Check my voter info" at the Collier County Supervisor of Elections website: colliervotes.gov yet today to see whether their ballots have been accepted.

A four part arrow on your name's page will show deeper color in the four steps of the process it has been through —REQUESTED, SENT, RECEIVED, COUNTED.

If it does not — or if you have not received a mail-in ballot and yet see that arrow for this year's election in full color — note your precinct, which is also on that page. Then go there, to vote or to contest whatever vote has been received in your name.

9:17 a.m.: Steady at the polls at Orange Blossom Drive library

Candidate supporters have had few free minutes this Election Day as a stream of voters strolled into the Collier County Headquarters Library on Orange Blossom Drive.

In fact, it’s been busy all week, said Robyn Mathias, flanked by signs for incumbent school board members Roy Terry, Jory Westberry and Jen Mitchell, an observation that her opponent’s supporter, Dan Sperdito, had observed as well.

Mathias has been here since early voting began, handing out literature and calling to passing voters to remind them the incumbents had delivered an “A school district five years running!”

It hadn’t been always as comfortable as it was today, with proponents of opposing sides chatting with each other and offering to find a yogurt spoon for Mathias’ breakfast. Mathias allows she’s a motivated supporter for her candidates because her family, she said, is one of those being sued by another candidate, Kelly Lichter.

The tension erupted one day into a heated exchange between her and a Lichter sign holder, until a passing voter upbraided them: “You both should be ashamed of yourselves.”

“I said you’re right, and I apologized to him. And he apologized to me,” she said. But it’s hard, she allowed, not to respond to charges she feels are false.

The voters coming in and out were more focused on seeing voting this particular day as their civic duty: “It just seems like the way it should be done. I’ve been doing it this way since I started voting,” said Dean Shackley, infant in arms, as he emerged from the library.

“It’s the classical way,” said his wife, Kelsey Shackley. “And if you mail it in, you’re not always sure what happens to your vote.”

Lauren Weston said she just likes the environment: “I kind of like to feel I know what’s going on. It’s being part of the community.”

Judy Freiburg, the lone sign holder for Democrat gubernatorial and legislative candidates Charlie Crist and Cindy Banyai, was philosophical about stumping on Election Day in a largely Republican precinct. Her concern was for people who had thought that early voting polling places could function universally on Election Day as well.

She had just talked to a man who works across from the Headquarters Library and thought he would be able to vote there today. He was turned away.

“He lives in Golden Gate,” she said. “He’s not going to get back in time.”

7 a.m. | Polls are open. What to know if you're voting in Collier County

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open till 7 p.m. See polling locations in Florida .

Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.

Voters can vote at their assigned polling location. A full list is available on the county website:

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Florida election 2022 live updates: Republican incumbent wins U.S. House District 26 seat