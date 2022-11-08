Read full article on original website
Election results cause turmoil within Michigan GOP
MICHIGAN, USA — After Tuesday's midterm election, Democrats have control of all three branches of state government for the first time in 40 years—and this may be what’s causing some tension within the Michigan Republican Party. Tudor Dixon, who challenged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the gubernatorial seat,...
WILX-TV
Michigan Senate pass Bill to permanently allow cocktails to-go
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate passed SB1163 on Thursday. This Bill would permanently allow the sale of cocktails to-go from restaurants, bars, and distilleries with tasting rooms. Passing by a vote of 37 – 1, the Bill will now go to the House for consideration. “Cocktails to-go...
WWMTCw
Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader
LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
5 long-term impacts Proposals 1, 2 could have on Michigan
Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved Proposals 1 and 2 on the ballot Nov. 8 – signaling their desire for more government transparency and voting access. Proposal 1 requires annual financial disclosures from the governor, attorney general, secretary of state and legislators and restricts term limits in the Legislature to 12 total years (previously, people were limited to eight years in the Senate and six years in the House)
Detroit News
Michigan GOP memo blames Tudor Dixon's performance for lost majorities
Lansing — A Thursday memo from Paul Cordes, the chief of staff for the Michigan Republican Party, blamed the party's historic midterm election losses on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's performance and an internal power struggle. On Tuesday, Michigan Democrats won majorities in the Michigan Legislature for the first...
Mid-Michiganders react to Proposal 3 passing
Proposal 3 passed by a comfortable margin, and while pro-choice advocates are celebrating that vote, there are many people not happy that this proposal has passed.
What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?
In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
WNEM
Analyst explains why ‘red wave’ didn’t materialize in Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control all levers of state government. Against a projected “red wave” Tuesday, Democrats won the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and both chambers of the Legislature. Political analyst Andrea LaFontaine, who teaches...
Dixon, MIGOP point fingers after midterm defeat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party seem to be at odds. Dixon, the former Republican candidate for Michigan governor, fired back at the MIGOP after a scathing internal release blamed her for the Republican Party’s poor midterm performance. The MIGOP release said Dixon was an unknown and untested candidate, saying […]
Michigan legislature poised to be fully controlled by Democrats for first time in 40 years
LANSING, Mich. — While the rest of the nation saw moderate gains for Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections, Michigan experienced a blue wave over all the branches of government. When the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Night and results began to come in, it wasn't long...
Winnie Brinks makes history as Michigan's first female Senate Majority Leader
LANSING, Mich. — Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) made Michigan history after being selected to be the first female Senate Majority Leader for the 102nd Legislature. She was selected by the Senate Democratic Caucus following Tuesday's midterm election. In a statement from Brinks, she emphasized her excitement to work along...
Maps show how Washtenaw County voted on abortion, governor’s race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 182,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, amounting to a 56% turnout. With over 75% casting straight-party ballots for Democrats, the county contributed to the blue wave that helped give Democrats big wins in Michigan. Ann Arbor-area voters helped...
Michigan's Proposal 3 passes in midterm election
MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan's Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative ballot proposal has been projected to pass by ABC News. The highly contentious Proposal 3 will provide a state constitutional right to reproductive freedom. The proposal to amend the constitution will:. Establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom, including...
Rudy Giuliani suggests Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula should belong to Wisconsin, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested on his latest podcast which came out this morning. The former personal lawyer to Donald Trump also implied the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers should get involved. Giuliani was discussing the midterm elections and...
Trump-backed candidates in Michigan show mixed results
MICHIGAN, USA — After the dust settled on the 2022 Michigan midterm elections, candidates who earned the support of former President Donald J. Trump saw mixed results. Trump endorsed ten candidates in Michigan, six of which won their races—all but one, heavily favored incumbents. Republican incumbents Jack Bergman,...
Michigan has unofficial 2022 election results. Here's what happens next.
Election workers in Michigan have counted the ballots cast in the Nov. 8 midterm. For now, the election results are unofficial. And it will take a few weeks for Michigan voters to have official certified results. Over the course of the next 14 days, county canvassers will carry out a...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Voters approve Proposal 1
(FOX 2) - Voters approved Proposal 1, which requires financial disclosures and changes term limits for Michigan elected officials. Members of the legislature, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the secretary of state, and the attorney general will be required to file financial disclosures showing their sources of income, gifts, assets, and more. They must also disclose the roles they hold in organizations.
Detroit Archbishop: Catholics must fast, give alms and do penance after Proposal 3 passage
Catholic leaders in Michigan are calling upon the faithful to fast, pray, give alms and do penance starting later this month following the passage of Proposal 3, the statewide ballot proposal that will enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. "We awake today to the news that Proposal 3 has passed, altering...
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power
Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
