Michigan State

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Election results cause turmoil within Michigan GOP

MICHIGAN, USA — After Tuesday's midterm election, Democrats have control of all three branches of state government for the first time in 40 years—and this may be what’s causing some tension within the Michigan Republican Party. Tudor Dixon, who challenged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the gubernatorial seat,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan Senate pass Bill to permanently allow cocktails to-go

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate passed SB1163 on Thursday. This Bill would permanently allow the sale of cocktails to-go from restaurants, bars, and distilleries with tasting rooms. Passing by a vote of 37 – 1, the Bill will now go to the House for consideration. “Cocktails to-go...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader

LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

5 long-term impacts Proposals 1, 2 could have on Michigan

Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved Proposals 1 and 2 on the ballot Nov. 8 – signaling their desire for more government transparency and voting access. Proposal 1 requires annual financial disclosures from the governor, attorney general, secretary of state and legislators and restricts term limits in the Legislature to 12 total years (previously, people were limited to eight years in the Senate and six years in the House)
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan GOP memo blames Tudor Dixon's performance for lost majorities

Lansing — A Thursday memo from Paul Cordes, the chief of staff for the Michigan Republican Party, blamed the party's historic midterm election losses on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's performance and an internal power struggle. On Tuesday, Michigan Democrats won majorities in the Michigan Legislature for the first...
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?

In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Analyst explains why ‘red wave’ didn’t materialize in Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control all levers of state government. Against a projected “red wave” Tuesday, Democrats won the offices of governor, attorney general, secretary of state and both chambers of the Legislature. Political analyst Andrea LaFontaine, who teaches...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Dixon, MIGOP point fingers after midterm defeat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party seem to be at odds. Dixon, the former Republican candidate for Michigan governor, fired back at the MIGOP after a scathing internal release blamed her for the Republican Party’s poor midterm performance. The MIGOP release said Dixon was an unknown and untested candidate, saying […]
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan's Proposal 3 passes in midterm election

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan's Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative ballot proposal has been projected to pass by ABC News. The highly contentious Proposal 3 will provide a state constitutional right to reproductive freedom. The proposal to amend the constitution will:. Establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom, including...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Trump-backed candidates in Michigan show mixed results

MICHIGAN, USA — After the dust settled on the 2022 Michigan midterm elections, candidates who earned the support of former President Donald J. Trump saw mixed results. Trump endorsed ten candidates in Michigan, six of which won their races—all but one, heavily favored incumbents. Republican incumbents Jack Bergman,...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Results: Voters approve Proposal 1

(FOX 2) - Voters approved Proposal 1, which requires financial disclosures and changes term limits for Michigan elected officials. Members of the legislature, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the secretary of state, and the attorney general will be required to file financial disclosures showing their sources of income, gifts, assets, and more. They must also disclose the roles they hold in organizations.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power

Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

