Texas Election: Terry Wilson wins District 20 state House seat

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Incumbent Republican Terry Wilson has won reelection over Democrat Raul Camacho for District 20 in the Texas House of Representatives.

After redrawing the political maps in 2021, the State House District 20 has new boundaries. The district represents more than 203,800 residents in parts of Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander, Liberty Hill, Jarrell, and Florence in Williamson County.

See latest election results below after polls close at 7 p.m.

Republican Rep. Terry Wilson, a member of the Natural Resources Committee and chair of the Appropriations Article III, has held the seat since 2017. His campaign website describes Wilson as a conservative Republican, who has years of experience working with Congress, Homeland Defense, the State Department and foreign governments. The site notes that Wilson earned a 100% Pro-Life Voting Record and “A” Rating from the NRA.

When it comes to campaign funding, Wilson received endorsements totaling $322,673 from various local organizations and individuals, Camacho’s financial support amounts to just $2,827.

