Bad Cash In, Braun Strowman, Nick Aldis, Sasha | List & Ya Boy 11/9/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van wrap up a big week of wrestling news for November 9. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
WWE Files Multiple Trademarks On 'Ucey'
WWE has filed multiple trademarks on "Ucey" and one trademark on "Feeling Ucey." The trademarks are for merchandise and entertainment services. Mark For: FEELING UCEY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.
Road Dogg: I'm Sorry I Shared My Opinion On Bret Hart
Road Dogg has apologized for sharing his opinion. Road Dogg began trending on Twitter after he said on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, "I don't think Bret Hart is a great wrestler. I think I was a better sports entertainer than Bret was. That's where the money is." Dogg...
Anthony Ogogo Discusses Current AEW Status, Being Frustrated 'The Pizza Guy' Was On TV
Anthony Ogogo was put in a prominent position ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2021 when he was feuding with Cody Rhodes. Rhodes went on to win the match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 and Ogogo hasn't had a prominent role on television since, but has been active on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.
Pat McAfee Expecting Child With His Wife, John Cena Sr. To Attend Tonight's AEW Dynamite | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for November 9, 2022. - Pat McAfee's wife has revealed that they are expecting a child in May 2023:. - John Cena Sr. will be attending tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:. - Fightful sends birthday wishes to Chris Jericho and Alex Abrahantes. - Logan...
The Bunny To Star In Lifetime Movie 'Bad Tenant'
A new role for The Bunny. The Bunny (Laura Dennis) is set to star in the Lifetime film "Bad Tenant," which was shot in the Tampa Bay area from late October through early November. She is also a star in the local film commissions’ plans to promote the area through film.
Saraya Reveals She Got Full Clearance On Halloween, Can Start With One Match A Month
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Saraya revealed she has been fully cleared by doctors to get back in the ring. She subsequently challenged Britt Baker to a bout at AEW Full Gear. Saraya hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury.
AEW Announces Ricky Starks Is Not Cleared To Compete On 11/11 AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage (11/11) AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin. AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido vs. RUSH. AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Johnson. Jungle Boy comes face-to-face with Christian Cage & Luchasaurus. Nyla Rose open challenge. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW...
Jade Cargill To Bow Wow: You're Not Even The Main Attraction Of Your Own Concert
The banter continues between Jade Cargill and Bow Wow. On October 30, Swerve Strickland noted that he wanted to see Bow Wow in AEW. Bow Wow responded by asking where he had to sign. That led to Bow Wow saying he wanted to take out Jade Cargill after he won. Cargill, who is married to former MLB player Brandon Phillips, turned down his advances and the two went back and forth on Twitter in a seemingly joking manner.
WWE World Cup Lineup Reportedly Revealed, Alicia Atout/MLW News, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, November 11, 2022. - Per a new report from PWInsider, the competitor list for the upcoming SmackDown World Cup has been revealed:. - Alicia Atout is getting a new weekly MLW series. - Check out the latest episode of 2 Lies and...
Michael Cole: WWE Has Been A Great Change Of Scenery The Past Couple Of Months
The WWE Universe changed in July when Vince McMahon retired as WWE CEO amid allegation of sexual misconduct and hush money. Triple H assumed creative duties and made a number of on-screen changes. One big change that fans have noticed is Michael Cole having more freedom on commentary as he now casually mentions other promotions, history, accomplishments that took place outside of WWE, and more.
Renee Paquette Was Happy To Work With MJF Early, Reacts To His Jon Moxley Impression
On the October 26 episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette interviewed MJF on the top of the ramp as MJF geared up for his AEW World Title bout against Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear. Though Paquette and Moxley are married, MJF didn't directly attack her for her choice in...
AEW Dynamite (11/9) Preview: Stars Look To Build Momentum As AEW Kicks It Into Full Gear
It's Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight, the build to AEW Full Gear continues. Jon Moxley, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Saraya, and more will look to make an impact on the microphone. Meanwhile, FTR, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and more will all step inside the squared circle tonight.
Tyrus: I’m Always Learning Something New From Austin Idol, He’s A Fountain Of Experience
Tyrus has high praise for Austin Idol. Austin Idol has been one of the key figures in the success of the NWA relaunch that first started in 2017. Idol has worked on screen as a manager for various different wrestlers, but has also worked in a backstage capacity as well.
Thunder Rosa Provides An Update On Her Status
Thunder Rosa remains on the mend. In a new Instagram video, Thunder Rosa is in Mexico for an event and carrying the AEW Women's Championship. During the video, she addressed her current status. "Shoutout to the whole AEW Women's Division, you guys are doing great. I'm getting better. Time is...
Lio Rush Reveals That He Missed Out On Power Rangers Movie Role Due To Injury
Lio Rush talks about a big movie role he missed out on due to injury. Back in November 2020, Lio Rush revealed that he was set to be a part of the cast for a new Power Rangers inspired movie titled 'Legend Of The White Dragon'. The movie, which is still currently in production, also has stars such as Jason David Frank and Aaron Schoenke involved in the cast.
Ethan Page Hacked On Twitter, El Hijo Del Vikingo Coming To GCW, More | Fight Size Update
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, November 10, 2022. - Ethan Page's Twitter page was hacked and Ethan has taken to Instagram to apologize for the insensitive things being posted on his Twitter. - El Hijo del Vikingo will be making his American debut and his GCW debut...
Gisele Shaw Reflects On Wrestling For WOW, Competing Under A Mask
In 2018 and 2019, Gisele Shaw performed for WOW: Women of Wrestling under the name Azteca and then Reyna Reyes. Shaw was part of the WOW Tag Team Title Tournament and challenged for the WOW Championship in season two. As Azteca, Shaw performed with a mask that covered the top half of her face.
The OC (Karl Anderson And Luke Gallows) Discuss Decision To Return To WWE
On The October 10 episode of WWE Raw, The OC (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) returned to WWE after they were released back in April 2020. Anderson & Gallows were outspoken regarding their WWE release and noted that they were never likely to return. Plans changed. Speaking on WWE After...
Chelsea Green 'Goes Home' On 11/10/22 IMPACT Wrestling
Chelsea Green lost to Mickie James on the November 10 episode of IMPACT Wrestling and afterward, Chelsea found herself in a similar position to Mickie following her last loss to Chelsea which kicked off "The Last Rodeo." After the loss, Chelsea left the arena and informed Deonna Purrazzo that she's...
