onlygators.com
Florida football recruiting: Four-star QB Jaden Rashada commits to Gators, flipping from Miami
One of the most shocking about-faces in the 2023 recruiting cycle came full circle Thursday night as four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg, CA) announced his commitment to the Florida Gators. In doing so, he flipped from Miami to Florida just over four months after surprisingly pledging to the Hurricanes. Rashada...
CBS Sports
Watch UCF vs. Florida State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The UCF Knights have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Addition Financial Arena. The Knights earned an 86-74 win in their most recent matchup against FSU in December of 2020. It was close but no...
UNC Football at Wake Forest: Preview, info, prediction, and more
UNC football travels to Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest this upcoming weekend. It’ll be a tough matchup for Mack Brown and company. In the grand scheme of things, North Carolina’s matchup this weekend in Winston-Salem may not mean all that much. Both teams are already bowl eligible. The...
Duke basketball powers up with signature from five-star forward
TJ Power became the final addition to the five-deep 2023 Duke basketball recruiting class with his commitment to the Blue Devils in September. But on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, the Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward did not hesitate to make his pledge official. At No....
Tallahassee, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tallahassee. The Chiles High School basketball team will have a game with Chiles High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00. The Chiles High School basketball team will have a game with Chiles High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball
Zayden High committed to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program on October 16. Less than a month later and the four-star recruit is officially headed to Chapel Hill. On Wednesday, High signed his National Letter of Intent to play with the Tar Heel during the 2023-2024 season. The Spring...
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming didn’t always live up to the hype
Florida A&M University’s recent homecoming celebration was a huge event in Tallahassee. Current students and alumni spent an entire week paying tribute to the customs, rituals and other aspects of their alma mater. Many students said that they had to make the best out of homecoming. FAMU enjoyed a...
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
thefamuanonline.com
Graduating seniors say FAMU should provide more help
With the end of the semester rapidly approaching, many graduating seniors are preparing for the next level of adulthood. Florida A&M University is known for setting students up for postgraduate success, but some graduating seniors say that there are many areas where the university can improve. Graduating senior and agriculture...
WCTV
Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander
TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) – Democrat Gallop Franklin has won the election to Florida House District 8, besting Republican Curtis Bender in the race to replace Ramon Alexander, who did not seek re-election. With about three-quarters of precincts reporting, Franklin was taking more than 70% of the vote in the deeply...
beckersasc.com
5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
famunews.com
FAMU Engineering Student Wins $200K Grand Prize in Pharell Williams Black Ambition Initiative
Florida A&M University (FAMU) senior engineering student Zachary Gilchrist won this year’s Black Ambition Initiative, sponsored by Pharell Williams. Gilchrist won $200,000 to go toward launching the business for his product, The Move, a social media app for parties, events, and cool local areas built for college students. “This...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Avelo Airlines announces new flights to Florida out of Raleigh
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning a trip to Florida next year, you now have another option to get there. Avelo Airlines is adding six new, direct flights out of RDU beginning in February. The new routes will connect travelers with Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Tampa.
WCTV
The next generation of tracking dogs trains in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An International K-9 training seminar wrapped up in Tallahassee on Thursday afternoon. K-9 units from across Florida and South Georgia joined in on the opportunity to work with instructors from Europe to hone their tracking skills through a series of different training exercises. “I had a...
WCTV
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
WCTV
Tropical Storm Nicole : List of Big Bend school closures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Big Bend school districts are closing Thursday, November 10th in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Keiser University (classes online)
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, November 11
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest information on Nicole as it leaves our area, as well as a check of the weekend forecast. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
thefamuanonline.com
Will recent shootings affect Winter Festival?
The weather outside is frightful and so are the families eager to celebrate the holidays after witnessing the noticeable increase in gun-related violence in Tallahassee. City workers have been illuminating the town with lights, music, live performances, a parade and a 5k run for over 35 years in the name of holiday cheer.
WCTV
Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, November, 10th 2022. Leon County Schools tweeted: The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Tallahassee and Leon County. Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday, November 10, 2022. All after-school activities...
thefamuanonline.com
Flu cases surging in Tallahassee
With fall among us and winter on the horizon it is officially flu season. Between FAMU’s. weeklong homecoming at the end of October, FSU’s home game against Georgia Tech. and many Halloween celebrations across the capital city, a surge in flu cases was. inevitable. According to the Mayo...
