AllTarHeels

Zayden High makes it official with UNC Basketball

Zayden High committed to Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program on October 16. Less than a month later and the four-star recruit is officially headed to Chapel Hill. On Wednesday, High signed his National Letter of Intent to play with the Tar Heel during the 2023-2024 season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thefamuanonline.com

Homecoming didn’t always live up to the hype

Florida A&M University's recent homecoming celebration was a huge event in Tallahassee. Current students and alumni spent an entire week paying tribute to the customs, rituals and other aspects of their alma mater. Many students said that they had to make the best out of homecoming.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Graduating seniors say FAMU should provide more help

With the end of the semester rapidly approaching, many graduating seniors are preparing for the next level of adulthood. Florida A&M University is known for setting students up for postgraduate success, but some graduating seniors say that there are many areas where the university can improve.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
beckersasc.com

5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic

Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Avelo Airlines announces new flights to Florida out of Raleigh

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — If you're planning a trip to Florida next year, you now have another option to get there. Avelo Airlines is adding six new, direct flights out of RDU beginning in February. The new routes will connect travelers with Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Tampa.
RALEIGH, NC
WCTV

The next generation of tracking dogs trains in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An International K-9 training seminar wrapped up in Tallahassee on Thursday afternoon. K-9 units from across Florida and South Georgia joined in on the opportunity to work with instructors from Europe to hone their tracking skills through a series of different training exercises.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole

Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
LEON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Will recent shootings affect Winter Festival?

The weather outside is frightful and so are the families eager to celebrate the holidays after witnessing the noticeable increase in gun-related violence in Tallahassee. City workers have been illuminating the town with lights, music, live performances, a parade and a 5k run for over 35 years in the name of holiday cheer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced that schools will be closed on Thursday, November, 10th 2022. Leon County Schools tweeted: The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Tallahassee and Leon County. Leon County Schools will be closed Thursday, November 10, 2022.
LEON COUNTY, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Flu cases surging in Tallahassee

With fall among us and winter on the horizon it is officially flu season. Between FAMU's weeklong homecoming at the end of October, FSU's home game against Georgia Tech and many Halloween celebrations across the capital city, a surge in flu cases was inevitable.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
