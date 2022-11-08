ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

May you live in ‘expert times’

By Richard Weinstein, Jaspreet Rayat, Toby Chan and James Cooper, Opinion Contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnlxd_0j2rWW6a00
iStock. Social media apps are displayed on a smartphone. During the pandemic, expertise from multiple sources, often unverified, inundated the public domain.

An often cited proverb suggests that we would all be fortunate to “live in interesting times.” While at first glance this would appear to be describing a golden age of society, a second look finds the sinister, hidden meaning that “interesting times” are likely a curse. History shows us that periods of great turmoil and change are considerably more treacherous to humanity than periods of monotonous peace and stability.

Certainly, the years of the COVID pandemic in many ways could be described as “interesting,” providing verification of the proverb. Nevertheless, even the most interesting of seas can be traversed safely if expert captains pilot our ships. Perhaps our fear should not be that times are “interesting,” but of the “experts” who guide us through these extreme periods of social and political unrest.

Unless one has omnipotent experience and knowledge, we are destined to seek the advice of experts to manage inevitable life events. We have ceded control of many aspects of society to individuals, corporations and institutions professing superior experience and judgment. But do we ever ask ourselves what makes someone an expert? Further, can expert opinion be truly benevolent given the inherent bias in all of us? And if we are biased, and there is no benevolent expertise, how do we then determine when to trust or reject expert advice?

There are countless examples in finance, politics and medicine — actually, in almost all aspects of life — when experts provided unaccountable advice that was incorrect and harmful. In finance, data suggest that financial analysts are accurate 30 percent of the time when picking equity price targets 12-18 months into the future. It is no surprise that investors have shifted en masse to passive investing, facilitating the rise of exchange traded funds that simply match the return of the various stock market indices. In politics, how many seasoned pundits managed to correctly predict the outcome of the 2016 U.S. presidential election? It may be possible that cases of “malexpertise” exist, wherein an expert intentionally provides false information to achieve a desired secondary goal.

What if you are wealthy or ridiculously famous and have access to a platform that allows your opinion to be widely disseminated? With such reach, these individuals appear to be in possession of de facto expertise without anyone questioning their experience or credentials. Sadly, the social media “likes” and “followers” of these influencers have replaced the PhDs and wisdom of true experts. Because someone agrees with you or likes what you are wearing does not an expert make. This is mere entertainment, the mill of popular opinion, and should not be used as the standard for anything serious.

Even better is to completely control the content on the platform and wield the power to instantly cancel dissenting views while redirecting traffic to other pages of acceptable facts without any discourse. Move along; no unintended consequences to see here.

During the pandemic we witnessed all manners of expertise from multiple sources as often unverified, headline-driven opinions inundated the public domain 24/7. The flow of news and information was so relentless and overwhelming that many developed anecdotal expertise. Countless individuals, with no hint of any medical background or training, “knew” all there was to know about viral immunology, vaccine development and epidemiology. Countries, provinces, states, municipalities, schools and even kids’ sporting leagues were all allowed — and in some cases, encouraged — to make quasi-evidence-based decisions about lockdowns: who could travel, go to school or play hockey.

Maybe the most concerning issue over the past few years relates to the leadership of the medical establishment and the erosion of public trust. When a regulatory body communicates to its physician membership not to discuss masks, lockdowns or vaccines with patients, we have now created self-censored expertise. Many physicians became justifiably fearful of conveying any information, no matter how sound or logical, that opposed the official public health policy for fear of reprisal or sanction. Ironically, the individuals who may have had the greatest ability to create badly needed dialogue were never really given an opportunity to have their voices heard and the issues openly debated in a fair and transparent manner.

We need to understand that every policy decision with potential to impact the general population must be able to withstand healthy debate, without exception. If this is not put into practice immediately, doctors and policymakers may become “experts” in hindsight, as society learns absolutely nothing from our past experiences and repeats the same mistakes again and again. It just might be that living in “interesting” times is not as appealing as it sounds. An expert told us so.

Richard Weinstein, Jaspreet Rayat and Toby Chan are physicians based in Waterloo, Canada, who co-founded EyeStart Inc. James Cooper is a professor of law at California Western School of Law in San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
Kirkus Reviews

Rebecca Godfrey Dies at 54

Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian author who explored troubled youth in two critically acclaimed books, has died at 54, the New York Times reports. Godfrey, a Toronto native, began her career as a journalist before making her literary debut in 2002 with the novel The Torn Skirt. The story of a high school student who becomes obsessed with an antisocial girl, the novel gained critical praise, including from a Kirkus reviewer, who wrote that Godfrey “constantly impresses with her precise eye and impassioned tone.”
TEXAS STATE
Chronicle

Thoughts on changing the world

From the moment we set foot on Duke’s campus, we are told that we are the next generation of great minds. We are exceptionally inventive thinkers who carry ideas for start-ups and technological innovations that will solve climate change, world hunger and social injustice. In President Vincent Price’s new...
The Guardian

Men forget to mind their manners when dealing with powerful women

Most people probably understand that sexism exists in workplaces, with real consequences for those who experience it today and rise to leadership positions tomorrow. However, proving it – let alone accurately measuring it – can be hard. Which is why everyone should read a great, if depressing, research...
Rabih Hammoud

Spiritual Seekers Are Always Tested

There is a time to learn, wrap our head around certain observations, receive insights and enjoy the magic of Life. And, there is a time to test everything we have understood, receive hits and learn to stand still, tall and firm in the face of adversity, all while sticking to the Higher Principles we have learned.
Fortune

Bystanders no more, America’s CEOs must pay attention to societal divides

Elon Musk has called on voters to elect Republicans on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections. Corporate America continues to be a powerful character in partisan politics, whether it’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attacking “woke” businesses or Sen. Bernie Sanders slamming “corporate greed.” Fearful of fanning the flames, many corporate executives believe it’s best to steer clear of divisive topics altogether.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

If you care about philanthropy, leave DAFs alone

When Hurricane Ida struck last year, it left people in entire swaths of Louisiana in dire straits. Even before the final level of damage could be assessed, evacuees needed to be housed and fed, clean-up and recovery efforts needed to begin, and trauma relief support systems needed to be put into place. As has so often been the case in American history, nonprofits swung into action alongside the government to help provide that relief and were able to quickly direct emergency funds to Ida’s hardest hit victims.    
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hill

Health Care — Biden: US women ‘made their voices heard’ at polls

Rest in peace to a true legend. Voice actor Kevin Conroy, who brought Batman to life on the small screen for generations of comic book fans, has died at the age of 66. Today in health, we look at President Biden’s reaction to Democrats’ better-than-expected election night and the health care issue he’s crediting for getting women to the polls.
COLORADO STATE
Salon

The meat industry is borrowing tactics from Big Oil to obfuscate the truth about climate change

This week, the New York Times published findings from Unearthed, the investigative arm of Greenpeace U.K., regarding the funding of The CLEAR Center, a major research center for environmentalism and sustainability. The center is located at the University of California, Davis and headed by Dr. Frank Mitloehner. According to the report, it receives the majority of its funding from organizations directly connected to the agriculture industry.
DAVIS, CA
Rabih Hammoud

Why Most Spiritual Seekers Give Up

What differentiates those who reach enlightenment from those who fantasize about it. Whenever we commit ourselves to growing spiritually — changing certain habits and questioning Life beyond the physical senses becomes natural.
Rabih Hammoud

Here's How To Strengthen Your Faith — And Overcome Anything

Figurine En Céramique Blanche De L'illustration De L'angePhoto de Pixabay. Spiritual and religious teachings often speak in great details about “faith.” In times of challenges, people like to say “have faith.” And because we humans are fascinating beings, whenever something unhealthy is removed from our lives, and due to our attachment to it, again, we say “have faith.”
The Hill

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Twitter’s DIY verification sparks chaos

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U  To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9 –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*  *Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically. TALK OF THE MORNING …
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

How a veteran’s story can ignite hope for generations

Every year, I joined thousands of my West Point classmates as we marched in lockstep onto the football field — just hours before kickoff at the Army-Navy game. We typically stood there for a few moments, saluted, performed “the Rocket” and then marched off. The annual routine took hours of practice in the days leading up to the game. It became easy to wonder why it was important for us to do the same charade from year to year.
geeksaroundglobe.com

Features of Finance Tarot spread

One of the most important and difficult aspects of our lives is money. People are always looking for a way to earn it and save. Thanks to money Tarot spreads, you will be able to learn the full picture related to material well-being. In this article, you will learn the features of the Tarot spread for finances and job to familiarize yourself with the most popular, effective examples of card reading. Happy reading!
The Hill

Twitter Blue sign ups disappear from app after fake account chaos

Options for Twitter users to sign up for a subscription that allowed them to pay for a verified blue check mark next to their account disappeared from the app by Friday morning, following a day of chaos on Twitter with user’s posing as brands and public figures.  The paid check mark, which did not require…
The Hill

The Hill

759K+
Followers
87K+
Post
541M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy