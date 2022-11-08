Springfield advanced to the PIAA 3A semifinals with its win over Selinsgrove. In Class 4A, Pennridge saw its season come to an end. Pennridge/Lower Merion photos provided courtesy of Tracy Valko. Check back for a gallery of photos. https://solsports.zenfolio.com/f131331739. PIAA 3A quarterfinal. #1-1 SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP 3, #4-1 SELINSGOVE 0. The...

SPRINGFIELD, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO