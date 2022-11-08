Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rutgers-Michigan State preview: Keys to victory, X-factor for ‘meaningful’ road game
Rutgers is playing meaningful football in November. That is how coach Greg Schiano framed the Scarlet Knights’ (4-5, 1-5) trip to East Lansing this weekend, where they will take on Michigan State (4-5, 2-4) at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. Both teams still have slim hopes of reaching a bowl game, each needing two wins in their final three games of the season to achieve that goal.
Rutgers’ Chris Long shows glimpses of ‘great potential’ in ‘fun’ 1st season back at WR | Q&A
After a tough outing against Minnesota in which he dropped two passes, the Rutgers wide receiver made his biggest play of the season against an FBS opponent against No. 4 Michigan. With his team facing a 3rd-and-8 late in the second quarter, Long caught a ball on a slant route,...
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
Camden star D.J. Wagner expected to announce next week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite
Camden star D.J. Wagner is expected to make his college announcement next week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday, although Wagner could commit at any time.
How Shaheen Holloway helped hire his successor at Saint Peter’s after their storybook run
Bashir Mason was enjoying a white hot chocolate in a Starbucks near his house in Shrewsbury, N.J. one day last April when his phone rang. It was Shaheen Holloway, who had just taken the head coaching job at his alma mater Seton Hall, replacing Kevin Willard after leading Saint Peter’s on a storybook run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament that captured the national imagination.
Previewing all five of the 2022 field hockey state finals
Just one night separates us from the 2022 field hockey state finals. It’s been a long but also quick road to get to this point and 10 teams will head to Bordentown High School tomorrow but only five will leave as state champions. Everything gets underway with the Group...
Girls Soccer: Non-Public B final preview - No. 6 DePaul vs. No. 20 Rutgers Prep
DePaul Defeats Wayne Hills 3-2 In Double Overtime Thriller NON-PUBLIC B FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Group 4 Field Hockey State Final Preview, 2022: Kingsway vs. Hillsborough
FIELD HOCKEY: Phillipsburg vs Hillsborough (NJSIAA North Group 4 Sectional Final) on November 10, 2022 — Group 4 State Final, 2022. Kingsway (19-2-1) vs. Hillsborough (19-3-2) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Eagles injury report: Key member of secondary missed practice for 2nd straight day
PHILADELPHIA — As the bass from hip-hop artist Future’s “Chickens” was rattling off the walls at the indoor practice facility at the NovaCare Complex Friday afternoon, the Eagles defensive backs were running to orange cones that were placed in front of them. Under the direction of defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, each player. ran up to the cone, before backpedaling and looking for the ball being thrown their way.
Gymnastics: Previewing the State Individual Championships, 2022
The State Individual Championships will take place on Saturday at Brick Memorial. This will be the final meet of the season where awards will be given out to the top performers in each event. Below, check out a preview of some of the top competitors that will be present during...
Football: Northern Highlands completes sectional 3-peat with OT win for the ages
In a game that featured everything you could possibly imagine, Northern Highlands defied all odds. It was a rematch of last year’s sectional title. Ramapo, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, led by 14 in the fourth quarter. The lights went out twice. The game went to overtime.
Did Eagles’ Nick Sirianni leave door open for Frank Reich to join staff in future?
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walked into the NovaCare Complex auditorium Thursday, two days after the midterm elections, wearing a black T-shirt that read “Sirianni Hurts ‘22” — a gift from his quarterback, who has been running an eight-game MVP campaign. BUY EAGLES...
Road warriors: West Orange football captures 1st sectional title with win at Phillipsburg
Heading into the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 championship game of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics football playoffs, the West Orange football team had won all six of its road games this season. In their seventh road game of 2022, the Mountaineers delivered their most impressive performance away from home to...
Group 1 Field Hockey Final Preview, 2022: West Deptford vs. Shore
West Deptford vs. Collingswood field hockey, South Jersey Group 1 final, Nov. 10, 2022 — Group 1 State Final, 2022. Shore (20-2-1) vs. West Deptford (17-4-1) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Basketball: Hudson Catholic’s Elijah Gertrude to take Jersey City with him to UVA
When Elijah Gertrude signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Virginia, the Hudson Catholic High School star became the latest example of a kid using athletics and academics to springboard out of Jersey City. But the Hawks’ guard doesn’t view it that way....
Non-Public Field Hockey State Final Preview, 2022: Camden Catholic vs. Oak Knoll
Field Hockey: Oak Knoll vs Kent Place in North Jersey, Non-Public Final Non-Public State Final, 2022. Camden Catholic (20-1) vs. Oak Knoll (17-5) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex beats Hackettstown in NJG2 final for 8th straight title
Gianna Macrino scored three goals while Sophia Sisco struck twice as top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated third-seeded Hackettstown, 7-0, in the final round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 state playoffs in North Caldwell. West Essex (19-3-1) will face Point Pleasant Boro, No....
Eagles’ Darius Slay, with ‘the best hands on the team,’ tries to get his mitts on A.J. Brown’s money
PHILADELPHIA — In the corner of a practice field at NovaCare Center, the defensive backs are running through their hands drills with the precision of a marching band. They move individually, but in unison and you wonder: If we handed out a tuba and drums and watched this from above, would all this spell out, “Eagles Eight and Oh”?
Boys Soccer: Group 2 final preview — No. 9 Ramsey vs. No. 10 Delran
BOYS SOCCER: Ramsey vs Delran (NJSIAA Group 2 Final) — GROUP 2 FINAL PREVIEW. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls volleyball Top 20, Nov. 11: Postseason frenzy mixes up list ahead of group finals
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball tournament is almost complete. The group finals take place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin High School for the final day of this exciting and unpredictable season. Just before that, NJ.com has one more in-season Top 20 ranking. Check it out below.
