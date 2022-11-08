ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers-Michigan State preview: Keys to victory, X-factor for ‘meaningful’ road game

Rutgers is playing meaningful football in November. That is how coach Greg Schiano framed the Scarlet Knights’ (4-5, 1-5) trip to East Lansing this weekend, where they will take on Michigan State (4-5, 2-4) at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. Both teams still have slim hopes of reaching a bowl game, each needing two wins in their final three games of the season to achieve that goal.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
How Shaheen Holloway helped hire his successor at Saint Peter’s after their storybook run

Bashir Mason was enjoying a white hot chocolate in a Starbucks near his house in Shrewsbury, N.J. one day last April when his phone rang. It was Shaheen Holloway, who had just taken the head coaching job at his alma mater Seton Hall, replacing Kevin Willard after leading Saint Peter’s on a storybook run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament that captured the national imagination.
SHREWSBURY, NJ
Eagles injury report: Key member of secondary missed practice for 2nd straight day

PHILADELPHIA — As the bass from hip-hop artist Future’s “Chickens” was rattling off the walls at the indoor practice facility at the NovaCare Complex Friday afternoon, the Eagles defensive backs were running to orange cones that were placed in front of them. Under the direction of defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, each player. ran up to the cone, before backpedaling and looking for the ball being thrown their way.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gymnastics: Previewing the State Individual Championships, 2022

The State Individual Championships will take place on Saturday at Brick Memorial. This will be the final meet of the season where awards will be given out to the top performers in each event. Below, check out a preview of some of the top competitors that will be present during...
