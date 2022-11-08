PHILADELPHIA — As the bass from hip-hop artist Future’s “Chickens” was rattling off the walls at the indoor practice facility at the NovaCare Complex Friday afternoon, the Eagles defensive backs were running to orange cones that were placed in front of them. Under the direction of defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, each player. ran up to the cone, before backpedaling and looking for the ball being thrown their way.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO