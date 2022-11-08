ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

Man charged for bank robbery in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A man has been charged by criminal complaint with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, according to the United States's Attorney. According to the complaint, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Missouri, allegedly used an intimidating note in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

KHP still investigating crash that killed bicyclist

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 11a.m. Monday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle was traveling on the off ramp from Interstate 35 Northbound to 7th Street. The vehicle ran the red light, continued northbound to the on...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling meth

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. Just after 8a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Malibu, west of Mayetta, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and...
MAYETTA, KS
KSNT News

19-year-old flips truck in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 19-year-old Leavenworth man flipped his truck early Thursday morning. The Leavenworth man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Tonganoxie Road. Troopers reported the man was going south on Tonganoxie Road when his 2009 Chevy Silverado left the road, hit some […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Kansas homeowner robbed at gunpoint by 2 suspects

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help to identify suspects. Just before 5:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was notified of an armed robbery at a residence in the 3500 block of SE Croco Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Life-threatening injuries reported at Topeka apartment fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An apartment fire has been reported at the Woodland Park apartments at Soldier Creek in North Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at an apartment fire at Northwest Redbud Circle in North Topeka. The fire was first reported around 8:07 p.m. One person has been taken to a nearby hospital with […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Semi-truck fire on fire, brakes overheat

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there is a semi-truck on fire at 65th Street and S.W. University Boulevard. Both lanes of S.W. University Drive was temporarily closed. The fire was confined to the brakes on the truck, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The sheriff’s office responded to the fire. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crash near Melvern Lake sends two to Topeka hospital

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a hospital as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 to an injury accident at milepost 119 on U.S. Highway 75.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy