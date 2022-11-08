Read full article on original website
Zillah Navy veteran reunites with shipmates at decommissioning of U.S.S. Monterey
Standing on the planks of the USS Monterey for the final time in September, U.S. Navy veteran Anthony Robbins of Zillah reflected on his service and time aboard the ship. As an original crew member of the vessel, Robbins attended its commissioning ceremony in 1990. This year after more than 30 years, he visited the ship’s home port in Norfolk, Va., to see it decommissioned alongside his former shipmates, family and longtime friends.
Phill Fossum, U.S. Navy
Phill Fossum was born in Yakima and went to grade school at Lower Naches Elementary. He enrolled at Eisenhower High School where he wrestled and played tennis. While a senior at Eisenhower, his life was changed forever when he received an appointment to the Annapolis Naval Academy. He went from being a talented local athlete to being a Naval officer with a national impact.
Growler Guys shuts doors at Richland taphouse
The Tri-Cities lost one of its growler-fill taphouses in October when the Growler Guys shut down. The Richland shop at 110 Gage Blvd., Suite 204, couldn’t recover from the pandemic shutdown, said franchise owner Robin Walker. In mid-October, Walker posted on the store’s Facebook site that she and her...
19,708 days and counting. Family of airman missing in Vietnam asks for Tri-Cities help
The family of Major San D. Francisco, a Kennewick High grad, have not given up hope of bringing his body home.
Lee R. Schoolcraft, 86
Lee R. Schoolcraft, 86, of Yakima died Sunday, Nov. 6, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Jeaureld Hoppis, 93
Jeaureld Hoppis, 93, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, at Cottage in the Meadow. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Meta Marie Morrison, 76
Meta Marie Morrison, 76, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Stanton L. Hill, 53
Stanton L. Hill, 53, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, in Richland. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, funeralhomesmith.com.
Gary Allen Bryant, 66
Gary Allen Bryant, 66, of Selah, died Monday, Nov. 7, at Cottage In The Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Navy vet, retired PNNL employee awarded with a $50,000 new smile
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Columbia Basin Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons (CBOMS) in Kennewick awarded Mike Blakley, a Navy veteran and retired PNNL employee with a procedure that will change his life. It’s a brand new set of permanent teeth, costing $50,000, free of charge. Blakley found out he was selected for the new smile Monday morning. “I was not expecting something...
Scott Craig Rentschler, 87
Scott Craig Rentschler, 87, of Ellensburg died Tuesday, Nov. 8. Arrangements are by Colonial Funeral Home, heggiescolonialfuneralhome.com.
Deanna D. Thompson Barber, 41
Deanna D. Thompson Barber, 41, of Selah died Friday, Oct. 28, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Weekend events in the Yakima Valley: Nov. 11-13
Here are some of the events happening in the Yakima Valley this weekend. The Yakima community will be honoring local veterans and all U.S. military veterans on Friday during their annual Veteran's Day Parade sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 379. From 10:45am-12:30pm. Begins at the...
Richland pauses yard waste collection
RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
Yvonne L. Luloff, 83
Yvonne L. Luloff, 83, of Yakima died Monday, Nov. 7, at Cottage In The Meadow. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
Stretch of 6th Ave to close in Yakima for Veterans Day parade
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Avenue from 6th Avenue to 6th Street will be closed to traffic for a few hours on Friday, November, 11, for Veterans Day. The closure will be in effect from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as the Yakima community honors its Veterans with a parade. Drivers are...
Celebrate Veterans Day with these events around the Mid-Columbia
KENNEWICK, Wash. – In honor of those who served the United States, communities across the Mid-Columbia are gathering with special events spanning Thursday, Nov. 10 and the holiday itself on Friday, Nov. 10. FRANKLIN STEM ELEMENTARY HOSTS V-DAY PROGRAM. Where: Rosalind Franklin STEM Elementary School — Rd 52, Pasco,...
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
How to Get a free steak at Yakima Steak Company
Yakima Steak Company is giving back to the community in a big way, by having free lunch on Veterans day November 11th. How do you get this lunch, well lucky for you we're gonna let you know everything. In order to get this free lunch you must have served in...
