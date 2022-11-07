Read full article on original website
BOSTON - According to a new survey many older adults are walking about bleary-eyed. Researchers at Kaiser Permanente found that a significant number of seniors are not getting enough sleep. More than 5,000 subjects between the ages of 65 and 79 were asked about their sleep habits. Thirty percent said they usually got less than seven hours of sleep a night, 18 percent reported frequent insomnia and poor sleep quality, and one in 10 reported daytime fatigue. About 20 percent reported the regular use of sleep aids. But only 10 percent of older adults reported discussing sleep with their healthcare professional despite the adverse effects of poor sleep on overall health and well-being.
Most of our aging parents are living on longer than they or we expected. It’s great that an elder is part of the family into one’s 80s, 90s and beyond, perhaps living to see grandchildren and great grandchildren. And then there’s the long goodbye and the caregiving that almost inevitably comes with long life. Medical improvements can keep us going, overcoming some of the illnesses and conditions that used to end lives sooner. The question of quality of life remains unanswered–is it worth keeping someone going that long when the body and mind are failing and they can no longer enjoy life? Philosophically, we puzzle over the issue of whether we need to have doctors treat everything a person has, with everything they can for as long as they can, no matter whether it’s painful or intrusive, or both.
This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of COVID-19. Two days after the onset of a cough and runny nose, a patient’s symptoms progressed to body aches, fatigue, cough, and shortness of breath. A rapid antigen COVID test came up positive; his doctor advised rest, hydration, and avoiding close contact with others. Despite following these recommendations, three weeks later, he still had persistent fatigue and a lingering cough that kept him up at night.
Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder specifically targeting and causing inflammation of the thyroid gland. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is also called chronic autoimmune thyroiditis. Hashimoto’s is characterized by gradual thyroid failure, due to infiltration of white blood cells and autoimmune-mediated destruction of the thyroid gland. When enough of the normal thyroid gland is affected, the amount of thyroid hormone may be insufficient. If that sounds like hypothyroidism, it is. Hashimoto’s disease is the leading cause of hypothyroidism in the United States, affecting 10% of the population. But because of its autoimmune component, understanding and treating Hashimoto’s is more complicated than simply balancing your thyroid hormones. When your immune system sees your own thyroid as a threat, a multi-pronged treatment approach is best.
The question of whether or not to sleep with your dog can be kind of a divisive issue. Some are staunchly against it (allergy attacks, decreased sleep). But others are enthusiastically pro-bed sharing, arguing the snuggles outweigh the snores. Turns out they might be onto something because there are several researched-based reasons why it can be a healthy and positive experience for both you and your dog. For example, sleeping with your pup has many mental benefits such as an increased feeling of safety and comfort. In a study, people suffering from PTSD found that sleeping with their pet even helped diminish nightmares.
The main job of the thyroid gland is to make the hormone thyroxine, also known as T4 because it has four iodine molecules. The thyroid also makes the hormone triiodothyronine, known as T3 because it has three iodine molecules, but in smaller amounts, explains Cathy Doria-Medina, MD, an endocrinologist with HealthCare Partners Medical Group in Torrance, California. “The thyroid gland makes mostly T4, [and] the T4 has to be converted to T3, because T3 is the part of thyroxine that actually does the work,” she says.
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
Doctors define inflammatory arthritis by classic symptoms such as inflammation, swelling, tenderness, and joint pain. There are many types of inflammatory arthritis, including gout, ankylosing spondylitis (AS), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Inflammatory arthritis occurs when the body’s immune system releases inflammatory chemicals and...
Itching is a common symptom of diabetes, a chronic condition in which your blood sugar is too high. Itching from diabetes can be caused by dry skin, poor circulation, or certain infections. It can also be annoying enough to interfere with your daily life. Here's what to know about itching...
It’s the start of the flu season, and pediatricians’ offices, urgent care centers, and pediatric hospitals are already packed. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes colds and sometimes serious respiratory problems in babies and older adults, “is really surging at a time it doesn’t normally surge,” says Tina Tan, MD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University in Chicago. “There have been a lot of young infants that have required hospital care, and in multiple states there has been a high level of influenza activity that is occurring.”
After age 40, most people experience some level of spinal degeneration, which is when the cushioning that’s in your spine starts to wear away. There are treatment options available to help with pain and mobility, which requires finding a specialized spine surgeon in many cases. Below are more details...
According to UCSF researchers, the new molecules are the top prospects for narcotic alternatives. A recent study led by researchers at the University of California, San Francisco found that a newly discovered group of molecules reduced pain in mice without having the sedative effects that limit the use of opiates. The molecules act on the same receptor as clonidine and dexmedetomidine, two sedatives routinely used in hospitals, but they are chemically unrelated and may not be addictive.
Biotin plays a number of important roles in the body, including:. Biotin helps the body convert food into energy — it supports a number of enzymes involved in the breakdown of carbs, fats, and proteins. Specifically, biotin is involved in:. Gluconeogenesis: This is the synthesis of glucose from sources...
Black and White Photo of Woman Swimming UnderwaterPhoto by Kammeran Gonzalez-Keola. If you’re generally sensitive, it means you’re more evolved than the "average" person. You probably see yourself in a diminishing way, putting everyone else above you.
New Delhi: Almonds are among the healthiest foods on the planet. They make a healthy snack option, especially for those trying to lose weight. Almonds are rich in several nutrients, including fibre and healthy fats. Studies have shown that almonds can boost health in a number of ways. But did you know the health benefits of eating soaked almonds on an empty stomach every morning?
What is a chronic illness, and how does it affect our mental health?. How can the psychological strain of chronic physical illness be treated?. Chronic physical illness is psychologically draining to those experiencing it, and psychiatric disorders such as depression and anxiety are more common amongst such individuals, who are frequently required to adjust their lifestyle and aspirations to accommodate their physical ailment. For example, the rate of affective disorders amongst the diabetic and rheumatoid arthritis patient populations is around 25% and rising to over 30% amongst cancer patients, compared to rates of only 4-8% amongst the general population.
A recent study published in PLOS Medicine has shown that shorter sleep duration in older adults is associated with multimorbidity, or the diagnosis of two or more chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, or cancer. The study included over 7,500 participants from the Whitehall II cohort study, which was...
