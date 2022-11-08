Read full article on original website
Rutgers’ Chris Long shows glimpses of ‘great potential’ in ‘fun’ 1st season back at WR | Q&A
After a tough outing against Minnesota in which he dropped two passes, the Rutgers wide receiver made his biggest play of the season against an FBS opponent against No. 4 Michigan. With his team facing a 3rd-and-8 late in the second quarter, Long caught a ball on a slant route,...
Rutgers’ Noah Vedral embraces backup role as yet another learning experience
Rutgers kept Noah Vedral’s hand injury a secret for as long as possible, but nobody tried keeping his career aspirations under wraps. That’s because Rutgers has continually promoted the next great mind in college football since Vedral stepped on the field in Piscataway three years ago. Speaking to...
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers to be without star senior guard vs. Sacred Heart, per report
Rutgers basketball is to be without star guard Caleb McConnell Thursday night against Sacred heart as the Scarlet Knights look to improve to 2-0 on the young season. McConnell, last season’s B1G Defensive Player of the Year, did not play in Rutgers’ season-opening win against Columbia with a knee injury.
Four-star Gavin Griffiths sings national letter of intent to Rutgers Basketball
Rutgers added a key piece to its future today as four-star small forward Gavin Griffiths signed his national letter of intent. Griffiths is the lone Rutgers commit in the class of 2023 and is currently the No.60-ranked prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. Griffiths has an even higher rating in the 247Sports composite version, as he checks in at No.36 in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-7, 185-pounder played his high school basketball at Kingswood-Oxford in West Hartford, Conn.
Seton Hall opens Shaheen Holloway Era with a rout of Monmouth: 5 observations
Eight months after leading Saint Peter’s on a Cinderella run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, and two nights after receiving a MAAC championship ring in his former school’s gym, Shaheen Holloway was back at home. Before his first game at the helm of his alma...
Nets’ Ben Simmons will continue to come off the bench, but his minutes are expected to increase
Ben Simmons will continue to come off the bench for the Nets as they head out on a four-game West Coast road trip, but his minutes are expected to go up. “I guess I’ll give away the starting lineup, it was the same group [at practice] that we started with. They’ll start against the Clippers,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Friday ahead of Saturday’s came in Los Angeles.
Nets owner Joe Tsai ‘working constructively’ with Kyrie Irving, who could remain suspended for entire West Coast road trip
Nets owners Joe and Clara Tsai have met with Kyrie Irving and are “working constructively toward a process of forgiveness, healing and education,” but he still could miss the entire upcoming four-game West Coast swing. Meantime, Irving’s teammates say his “spirits are high” as he sits through a...
Camden star D.J. Wagner expected to announce next week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite
Camden star D.J. Wagner is expected to make his college announcement next week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday, although Wagner could commit at any time.
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
Girls volleyball Top 20, Nov. 11: Postseason frenzy mixes up list ahead of group finals
The NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball tournament is almost complete. The group finals take place on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Franklin High School for the final day of this exciting and unpredictable season. Just before that, NJ.com has one more in-season Top 20 ranking. Check it out below.
Boys Soccer: Group 2 final preview — No. 9 Ramsey vs. No. 10 Delran
BOYS SOCCER: Ramsey vs Delran (NJSIAA Group 2 Final) — GROUP 2 FINAL PREVIEW. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Previewing all five of the 2022 field hockey state finals
Just one night separates us from the 2022 field hockey state finals. It’s been a long but also quick road to get to this point and 10 teams will head to Bordentown High School tomorrow but only five will leave as state champions. Everything gets underway with the Group...
Boys Basketball: Camden, Roselle Catholic stars to sign next week; still no official word on D.J. Wagner
Some of the biggest names in New Jersey high school basketball will put pen to paper and sign their National Letters of Intent next week, but there is still no official word on when Camden’s D.J. Wagner will make his commitment. Wagner’s Camden teammates Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky), Cian Medley...
Road warriors: West Orange football captures 1st sectional title with win at Phillipsburg
Heading into the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 championship game of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics football playoffs, the West Orange football team had won all six of its road games this season. In their seventh road game of 2022, the Mountaineers delivered their most impressive performance away from home to...
Group 1 Field Hockey Final Preview, 2022: West Deptford vs. Shore
West Deptford vs. Collingswood field hockey, South Jersey Group 1 final, Nov. 10, 2022 — Group 1 State Final, 2022. Shore (20-2-1) vs. West Deptford (17-4-1) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Field hockey: No. 2 West Essex beats Hackettstown in NJG2 final for 8th straight title
Gianna Macrino scored three goals while Sophia Sisco struck twice as top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated third-seeded Hackettstown, 7-0, in the final round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 state playoffs in North Caldwell. West Essex (19-3-1) will face Point Pleasant Boro, No....
Group 4 Field Hockey State Final Preview, 2022: Kingsway vs. Hillsborough
FIELD HOCKEY: Phillipsburg vs Hillsborough (NJSIAA North Group 4 Sectional Final) on November 10, 2022 — Group 4 State Final, 2022. Kingsway (19-2-1) vs. Hillsborough (19-3-2) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Gymnastics: Previewing the State Individual Championships, 2022
The State Individual Championships will take place on Saturday at Brick Memorial. This will be the final meet of the season where awards will be given out to the top performers in each event. Below, check out a preview of some of the top competitors that will be present during...
Non-Public Field Hockey State Final Preview, 2022: Camden Catholic vs. Oak Knoll
Field Hockey: Oak Knoll vs Kent Place in North Jersey, Non-Public Final Non-Public State Final, 2022. Camden Catholic (20-1) vs. Oak Knoll (17-5) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys cross-country Top 20: Rankings shift after Group Championships
The cross-country season nears its end with Meet of Champions set to take place on Saturday at Holmdel Park. Teams and eunners who qualified during the Group Championships will be back trying to win on of the Garden State’s most illustrious titles. These rankings will reflect the results of...
