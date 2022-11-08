ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers to be without star senior guard vs. Sacred Heart, per report

Rutgers basketball is to be without star guard Caleb McConnell Thursday night against Sacred heart as the Scarlet Knights look to improve to 2-0 on the young season. McConnell, last season’s B1G Defensive Player of the Year, did not play in Rutgers’ season-opening win against Columbia with a knee injury.
247Sports

Four-star Gavin Griffiths sings national letter of intent to Rutgers Basketball

Rutgers added a key piece to its future today as four-star small forward Gavin Griffiths signed his national letter of intent. Griffiths is the lone Rutgers commit in the class of 2023 and is currently the No.60-ranked prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. Griffiths has an even higher rating in the 247Sports composite version, as he checks in at No.36 in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-7, 185-pounder played his high school basketball at Kingswood-Oxford in West Hartford, Conn.
NJ.com

Nets’ Ben Simmons will continue to come off the bench, but his minutes are expected to increase

Ben Simmons will continue to come off the bench for the Nets as they head out on a four-game West Coast road trip, but his minutes are expected to go up. “I guess I’ll give away the starting lineup, it was the same group [at practice] that we started with. They’ll start against the Clippers,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said Friday ahead of Saturday’s came in Los Angeles.
NJ.com

Gymnastics: Previewing the State Individual Championships, 2022

The State Individual Championships will take place on Saturday at Brick Memorial. This will be the final meet of the season where awards will be given out to the top performers in each event. Below, check out a preview of some of the top competitors that will be present during...
NJ.com

Boys cross-country Top 20: Rankings shift after Group Championships

The cross-country season nears its end with Meet of Champions set to take place on Saturday at Holmdel Park. Teams and eunners who qualified during the Group Championships will be back trying to win on of the Garden State’s most illustrious titles. These rankings will reflect the results of...
NJ.com

NJ.com

