Corn Nation
Huskers React Results: Are there better coaching options? Tunnel procedures?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Just three games remain on the schedule for the 2022 regular season in college football....
Nebraska Basketball: What went right, what went wrong against Omaha
The Nebraska basketball team is 2-0 for the first time in the Fred Hoiberg era. Let that sink in for a minute. In Hoiberg’s fourth season in Lincoln, his team finally won their first two games. Perhaps that shouldn’t be all that surprising, considering that his high water mark...
Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory
Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska Fans React To The Tough Quarterback Loss
Nebraska starting quarterback Casey Thompson has officially been ruled out for Saturday's game against Michigan. The Cornhuskers were already in for a tough contest against the No. 3 team in the nation — and this injury news makes an upset all the more improbable. Nebraska fans took to Twitter...
Predicting Who Nebraska Will Hire As Head Football Coach
Once the 2022 regular season comes to an end, Nebraska will have to figure out who'll lead its football team for the foreseeable future. In September, the Cornhuskers fired head coach Scott Frost. Then, they promoted Mickey Joseph to interim coach. While it's possible Joseph earns the job at Nebraska,...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football catches huge break for matchup vs. Nebraska
What break did Michigan football catch for matchup vs. Nebraska?When will Michigan and Nebraska play?. This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team will look to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. As it stands, the Wolverines are a huge 31-point favorite against Nebraska, and it would be pretty surprising if the Cornhuskers were able to keep it close. This is especially true after the news that broke on Thursday in regard to the Nebraska football team.
offtackleempire.com
B1G Volleyball: Nebraska @ OSU incoming
Ohio State had made the Final Four twice and won the B1G twice, each in the same years: 1991 and 1994. Suffice it to say that the biggest regular season game for the Buckeyes in almost 30 years will take place Sunday afternoon at 3:30 CST when they host Nebraska. First, however, OSU needs to get past Purdue on the road Thursday night.
HuskerExtra.com
Tip from former Husker helped Nebraska land a top-15 volleyball recruit
The first recruiting tip Christina Hudson gave to Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was a good one. Most people know Hudson by her maiden name of Christina Houghtelling, the beloved three-sport athlete from small-town Cambridge who went on to be the college volleyball national player of the year in 2005 at Nebraska.
Yardbarker
Nebraska seeks best start in four years, hosts Omaha
Nebraska shoots for its first 2-0 start in four years when it hosts in-state foe Omaha in a nonconference game Thursday night in Lincoln, Neb. The Cornhuskers won their season opener Monday for only the second time in the last four years, beating Maine 79-66 behind 22 points from newcomer Sam Griesel. The North Dakota State transfer was 8 of 12 from the field, adding nine rebounds and three assists, while scoring 18 in the second half.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Women’s Basketball signs two top prospects in 2023 class
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team had a big day for the start of the early signing period in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Huskers head coach Amy Williams announced that a pair of state players of the year have officially signed with Nebraska. That includes two-time North Dakota Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Logan Nissley and 2021 Missouri Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Natalie Potts.
klkntv.com
Former Husker baseball coach talks new Lincoln youth sports complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Husker baseball coach Darin Erstad said the new Lincoln youth sports complex will help keep baseball and softball in Nebraska. Erstad, who serves as a board member for the Lincoln Youth Complex, said that tournaments are often held out of state. He felt it...
WOWT
Bellevue West’s Josiah Dotzler signs with Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Once a Creighton ball boy, soon to be a Bluejays guard, Josiah Dotzler signed a national letter of intent to play for the team he grew up cheering. Josiah is a 6′3″ guard from Bellevue West who has played in three state championship games in three years. His brother Josh played point guard for the Jays from 2005-09 and had 196 career steals, which is second most in program history.
Doc Talk Podcast: Vince Ferragamo
On this episode of the Doc Talk Podcast presented by Betfred Sports, Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka sit down with former Nebraska quarterback Vince Ferragamo. Ferragamo will be back in Nebraska on Dec. 9. He's the guest speaker at the Sicula Italia Foundation gala, "A Night In Sicily." The event starts at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown. Tickets are $100 for an individual seat or $800 for a table of 8. Purchase tickets at this link.
unothegateway.com
Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare
With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
fox42kptm.com
ELECTION 2022: Nebraska and Iowa election results
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM is keeping up to date with the latest numbers from the polls.
Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade canceled due to weather
The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release that Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade is canceled.
KETV.com
Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
