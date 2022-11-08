ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats, Republicans splitting key Arizona Senate races; GOP control looks likely

By Ray Stern, Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

Incumbent Republican candidates expanded their leads Sunday in critical state Senate districts.

Initial election results had showed Democrats leading in a majority of state Senate seats, but their early gains soon disappeared.

If the current results hold, the chamber would have the same overall makeup, with Republicans dominating with the narrowest of majorities.

More than 160,000 ballots remain to be counted; most are in Maricopa and Pima counties.

Sens. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, and T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, stayed ahead of Democratic challengers Jeanne Casteen, Cindy Hans and Taylor Kerby, respectively.

Kaiser continued to expand his lead over his Democratic opponent, Jeanne Casteen, after the updated vote counts. On Wednesday he was ahead only by 13 votes; on Sunday that margin climbed to 2,243.

Mesnard, who had seen his lead shrink in the last couple of days, bounced back in the weekend's tally and was soaring ahead of Hans.

Only a handful of 30 state Senate races will determine control of the chamber. Thirteen Senate seats are in Republican-heavy districts, and 12 are in Democrat-heavy districts. Of the five remaining districts, each designed to be competitive between the parties by last year's redistricting process, Democrats were only ahead in two.

In Legislative District 4, which includes Paradise Valley and parts of north Phoenix and north Scottsdale, Republican Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, narrowed her margin with Democratic Sen. Christine Marsh, though remained well behind.

Barto sponsored the new law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey this year that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy except to save the life of the mother, with no exceptions for survivors of rape or incest. The issue places a clear demarcation for voters between her and Marsh, a teacher who supports legal abortions and rejects the private school vouchers that Barto champions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BHyio_0j2rVhpU00

Other key Senate districts to watch

Another district where voters faced a stark choice for a state Senate seat is Legislative District 9 in west Mesa, where the only Trump-supported legislative candidate in a competitive district is on the ticket.

Robert Scantlebury, a retired Mesa police officer, still trailed nurse Eva Burch, whose lead shrunk by a few hundred votes. The issue of abortion — Scantlebury supports government restrictions on the procedure and Burch doesn't — loomed large in the race. So did former President Donald Trump's politics, which Scantlebury represents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GsaSM_0j2rVhpU00

Also key to the balance of power is Legislative District 17, which runs from Marana to parts of west Tucson, for what could potentially still be a surprise Democratic victory in the state Senate.

Retired United Methodist Church pastor Mike Nickerson, a Democrat, gained only a few more votes on Sunday in his bid to beat Republican Justine Wadsack, an "America Freedom Team" candidate leading in the Republican-heavy district.

Wadsack, who beat conservative incumbent Sen. Vince Leach in the August primary election, gained negative headlines for posting a Qanon slogan on social media and for a court case after her primary win to decide if she really lived in the district. That made her more vulnerable with the all-important independent voters.

If Republicans hold three Senate seats in the five competitive districts and Wadsack maintains her narrow lead over Nickerson, the GOP would maintain its one-vote majority in the Senate.

In the West Valley's Legislative District 22, a Democratic candidate for the Senate seat was in the lead out of 11 write-ins.

Incumbent Rep. Diego Espinoza, D-Tolleson, won the Democratic primary election for the seat in the district against incumbent Rep. Richard Andrade but then announced his resignation from office to take a job at Salt River Project.

That led to a storm of write-in candidates entering the race. The Arizona Democratic Party threw its weight behind one of the candidates, Eva Diaz. She had about twice as many votes as her closest Republican competitor, Steve Robinson.

Reach the reporter at rstern@arizonarepublic.com or 480-276-3237. Follow him on Twitter @raystern .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Democrats, Republicans splitting key Arizona Senate races; GOP control looks likely

