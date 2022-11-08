Kyrene constable election: Democrat Bridget Bellavigna holds lead

Voters were widely favoring Democrat Bridget Bellavigna over her opponent, Republican Daniel Diaz, for their Kyrene Precinct constable after almost all ballots were counted on Monday.

With most votes in her favor, Bellavigna would stand to keep the position she took over in April of 2022 after its two previous constables had resigned for personal reasons.

Countywide, no more than about 14,500 miscellaneous batches of votes still remain to be counted. It's not clear how many were in the Kyrene precinct.

There are 26 constables in Maricopa County, one for every precinct. They work for the courts by issuing orders of protection, summons, subpoenas and writs of the court like evictions and property seizures. Constables are elected every four years.

Diaz and Bellavigna publicly outlined their campaign beliefs in responses to Ballotpedia surveys .

Bellavigna spent three years in the U.S. Navy, worked as an aviation electronics technician, owned a gym in Ahwatukee from 2015 to 2019 and currently runs a realty property company.

She has positioned herself as an experienced and ethical candidate who will focus on educating the community on resources available to them.

Bellavigna believes that constables should partner with community stakeholders "to promote law and order, reduce the fear of crime, provide reassurance and build confidence to improve the quality of life for citizens."

She received support from Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Tempe Mayor Corey Woods.

Her opponent, Diaz, had worked in finance and became a police officer in 2015. He serves as a reserve police sergeant in Superior.

With a background in law enforcement, Diaz made public safety the centerpiece of his campaign.

He claimed that police defunding movements had left the Phoenix police force understaffed and commented that regardless political views, "this should outrage all Arizonans.”

Diaz received support from the National Latino Peace Officer Association.

