Rep. Andy Biggs defeats Democrat Javier Ramos in Arizona's 5th Congressional District

By Tara Kavaler, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
Rep. Andy Biggs has defeated Democrat Javier Ramos and independent Clint Smith to win another term representing Arizona's 5th Congressional District in the U.S House.

Incumbent Biggs, R-Ariz., had led over Ramos in early returns. Independent Clint Smith, also on the ballot, finished a distant third.

Biggs' initial lead widened early Wednesday as more votes were counted. The AP called the race for Biggs at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday.

The race was unexpectedly tight in a district that favors Republicans.

The 5th Congressional District contains sections of Maricopa and Pinal counties, including parts of Mesa, Gilbert and Apache Junction.

Biggs, R-Ariz., and Smith are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; many of the East Valley district's voters are, too.

Biggs has secured his fourth term in Congress. Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, he has pushed Make America Great Again, or MAGA,-related legislation. MAGA is used to characterize Trump's political agenda.

In a questionnaire sent to all congressional candidates, Biggs said in a written response that the scope of the federal government should be limited.

"Every time I vote in Congress, I consider whether the bill at hand is constitutional, whether it is good for the country, and whether we can afford to carry it out," Biggs said.

Biggs voted against the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, legislation that Smith and Ramos support. He says that government spending has led to inflation.

Ramos has been a tribal lawyer for more than two decades. He states on his site that he does not accept money from large corporations or special interest groups. He says that his district's biggest "unmet need" is federal dollars for a centurylong water supply for Arizona.

"The drought is real. Year after year of reduced supply is real. Increasing demand from our growing state is real. We must pragmatically revisit water allocations, invest in conservation, and consider alternate sources," he said in a written Q&A response.

Ramos believes that on the issues of immigration and border security, more resources need to be devoted to adjudicating asylum claims.

Smith is the only independent candidate on the ballot in Arizona for Congress. He is a longtime conservative, but not a MAGA-style Republican.

Andy Biggs, Javier Ramos and Clint Smith:US House rivals say where they stand

As such, Smith, who does not deny the 2020 elections and disagrees with the MAGA perspective on illegal immigration, does not fit into the current iteration of the Republican Party of Arizona. Like Ramos, he would back federally restoring abortion rights. Smith says he views this issue through a conservative lens: the less government involvement in that decision, the better. Biggs believes that the government should be involved at every level to restrict abortion.

Smith was endorsed by state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa. Bowers rose to national prominence earlier this year when he testified in front of the Jan. 6 committee.

Bowers told The Arizona Republic: "Mr. Biggs, in my view, surrendered his oath when he voted against the voters of Arizona and voted to not seat Mr. Biden's electors. ... And when he did that, I thought: 'You know better than that. You have no right to take away everybody's vote.'"

Biggs, along with Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem, tried to persuade Bowers to throw out Arizona's legitimate electors.

Smith says he is running in part because of Biggs' action in the aftermath of the elections and the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Ali Alexander, who started the "Stop the Steal" movement, has said that Biggs assisted in organizing the rally that culminated in the riot at the Capitol. Biggs disputes that.

Tara Kavaler is a politics reporter at The Arizona Republic. She can be reached by email at tara.kavaler@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @kavalertara.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

