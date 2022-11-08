Effective: 2022-11-11 20:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Target Area: Briscoe; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Stonewall; Terry; Yoakum FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 degrees expected. * WHERE...The extreme southeastern Texas Panhandle, the Rolling Plains, and most of the South Plains. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BRISCOE COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO