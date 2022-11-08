Rep. David Schweikert defeats Jevin Hodge in 1st Congressional District

Republican U.S. Rep. David Schweikert defeated Democratic challenger Jevin Hodge after Monday's vote tallies in Arizona's 1st Congressional District.

Schweikert, R-Ariz., flipped the race and took a small lead on Sunday night over Democratic challenger Jevin Hodge.

Hodge had led Schweikert in the vote tally for several days.

Hodge started with a large lead when the first election results dropped last Tuesday, but his lead lessened as more votes were counted.

Republicans analysts consistently said they felt confident that Schweikert would win as the votes continue to be tallied.

Counting in Maricopa County will continue Tuesday, but the Associated Press called the race for Schweikert at 7:26 p.m. Monday.

As of Monday evening, Schweikert was leading by 3,008 votes and held 50.4% of the vote. With 177,867 votes, Hodge had 49.6% of the vote.

On Sunday , Schweikert led Hodge by 894 votes and had captured 50.1% of the vote, compared with Hodge's 49.9%.

The district, which includes Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Paradise Valley and parts of north Phoenix, is competitive but favors Republicans. The economy is a major issue in the district, which is one of the most affluent in Arizona.

Midterm elections 2022: Arizona election results

Schweikert, 60, is a former state legislator and Maricopa County treasurer. He entered Congress in 2011 after defeating incumbent Rep. Harry Mitchell, D-Ariz. He sits on the powerful tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

Hodge, 28, is the head of the oldest Head Start Program in Arizona. He defeated Phoenix basketball executive Adam Metzendorf in the Aug. 2 primary. Hodge in 2020 lost a race for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

Hodge has focused his campaign on Schweikert's past campaign finance violations and 11 ethics breaches that led to $175,000 in fines from the Federal Election Commission and Congress.

Schweikert's noncompliance with campaign finance rules is not a new issue. His opponents in past elections, including businessman Elijah Norton in the Aug. 2 Republican primary, have made Schweikert's violations centerpieces of their campaigns.

That tactic was not successful in unseating him.

Tara Kavaler is a politics reporter at The Arizona Republic. She can be reached by email at tara.kavaler@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @kavalertara .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rep. David Schweikert defeats Jevin Hodge in 1st Congressional District