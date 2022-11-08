Iowa election results: Nunn wins US House race, Republicans take other key races, recounts in 2 counties

Iowans have made their choices for governor, senator, Congress, the Iowa Legislature, county offices and more. Read on for a compilation of election results on key races across Iowa.

Iowa's US House 3rd Congressional District goes to Republican Zach Nunn

Republican Zach Nunn won election to Iowa's 3rd District seat in the U.S. House, unseating two-term incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne.

The Associated Press called the race for Nunn Wednesday afternoon shortly after 2 p.m.. Iowa's 3rd District includes Polk and Dallas counties, as well as areas to the south and west.

Nunn declared victory at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night, before the race was officially called. Nunn won with 50.3% of the vote to Axne's 49.7%, a separation of slightly more than 2,000 votes.

With Nunn’s victory, Republicans will represent all four of Iowa’s districts in the U.S. House. Both of Iowa’s senators are also Republican.

Election results updates from Wednesday

Democrat Rob Sand holds narrow lead in bid for re-election as Iowa auditor

GOP challenger Roby Smith beats Democrat Michael Fitzgerald in close Iowa treasurer's race

Republicans appear poised to expand majorities in Iowa Legislature after election red wave

Iowa's US House 3rd Congressional District too close to call

The Associated Press still has not yet declared a winner in a closely competitive 3rd District race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn.

Unofficial results from the Iowa Secretary of State's office showed Nunn leading Axne by less than a percentage point at midnight on Tuesday.

Regardless, Nunn declared victory in the race around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Axne has not conceded.

Iowa secretary of state orders recounts in two counties

11:54 a.m. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is demanding the county auditors of Des Moines and Warren counties hold an emergency meeting with their respective board of supervisors and proceed with administrative recounts affecting thousands of ballots.

Pate said his office is "still investigating what happened" after he said Tuesday night the state is waiting on unofficial election results to be reported from Des Moines and Warren counties. Linn County also had outstanding absentee ballots that have since been counted.

“Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct administrative recounts immediately. Those results will not be available tonight,” Pate said in a statement posted to Twitter late Tuesday night. “These delays in total affect approximately 30,000 ballots. I will ensure the ballots will be counted and the integrity of Iowa’s elections will be maintained.”

'Keep and bear arms' Iowa constitutional amendment approved

Iowa voters approved an amendment to the Iowa Constitution adding the right "to keep and bear arms."

The language of the proposal goes beyond the protections contained in the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.

Supporters say the amendment is necessary to protect Iowans' rights from infringement, while opponents say passing the amendment would make it easier to strike down existing gun laws and make it harder to pass new regulations.

The language of the proposed amendment states: "The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny."

US senator Iowa election results: Chuck Grassley

Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley won an eighth term in the Senate this year. He faced Democrat Mike Franken , a retired U.S. Navy admiral.

The win fortifies Republican efforts to defend incumbents while fighting to flip seats in key battleground states as they battle for control of the Senate.

US Congress: Iowa districts election results

Iowa's four congressional districts were on the ballot this year, with new boundaries after last year's redistricting process.

1st District

In southeast Iowa, Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Christina Bohannan.

2nd District

In northeast Iowa, Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson defeated Democrat Liz Mathis.

3rd District

In central and southern Iowa, the Associated Press has not yet declared a winner in a closely competitive 3rd District race between incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn.

4th District

In northwest Iowa, Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra defeated Democrat Ryan Melton and Liberty Caucus candidate Bryan Jack Holder.

Statewide races: Find county-by-county results for Iowa governor, U.S. House and more

National balance of power: ‘Definitely not a Republican wave’, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said a red wave election didn’t appear to be materializing after Republicans were projected to lose Senate races in New Hampshire and Colorado, but he still predicted Republicans would take control of the upper chamber.

“Definitely not a Republican wave,” Graham told NBC. “I think we’re going to be at 51, 52 when it’s all said and done.”

National updates: Fetterman wins: Democrats flip Pennsylvania Senate seat

Key midterm ballot measures to watch: Maryland legalizes recreational weed, Kentucky votes on abortion

Iowa governor election results: Kim Reynolds

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds earned a second full term this year after winning her first full term in 2018, according to early AP results. She's joined on the ticket by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg. See county-by-county results .

Reynolds faced a challenge from Democrat Deidre DeJear , a Des Moines business owner and political organizer, and her running mate, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker.

Libertarians Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia also ran for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively.

Iowa state House and Senate election results

All 100 Iowa House seats were up for two-year terms, and 34 of the state's 50 Senate seats were on the ballot this year for four-year terms. Before the election, Republicans held a 60-40 advantage over Democrats in the House and a 32-18 majority in the Senate.

Significant turnover for lawmakers was expected after last year's redistricting process changed the legislative district boundaries to account for changes in population. Many lawmakers decided to retire or move, and some face challenges from political newcomers or fellow incumbents.

Iowa’s statewide races election results

Iowa county office election results

A range of county offices appeared on Iowans' ballots, including races for county supervisor, county attorney, treasurer and recorder.

Polk County attorney: In Polk County, the only contested race among those was for county attorney , where Democrat Kimberly Graham defeated Republican Allan Richards to replace retiring 32-year-incumbent John Sarcone.

Details: Kimberly Graham elected Polk County attorney, turning page after 30 years of Jon Sarcone's leadership

Broadlawns board: Candidates Kathleen "Kacey" Davis, Marc Ward and Shaimaa Aly will join the board of Polk County's public hospital, beating out Wayne Ford, Thaddeus Franklin Jr. and Bruce Schmiedlin. Broadlawns is a Des Moines-based public hospital funded by Polk County taxpayer dollars.

Details: These people will serve on Polk County hospital's next board

County races: Iowans also voted for nonpartisan county races for offices like county hospital trustee, soil and water commissioner and county agricultural extension council. Here's a compilation of those results:

County results: Find election results for Polk, Dallas, Warren, Story counties and more

Judicial retention elections

In Iowa, judges and justices are appointed by the governor. But they face periodic retention elections where the public can vote on whether they should remain on the bench.

This year, voters had the choice to retain or dismiss two Supreme Court justices, two appellate judges and 61 district-level judges across the state.

Results: All judges on course for retention, including pair of Iowa Supreme Court justices

Find Iowa election results by county

The Des Moines Register has extensive county-by-county election results:

9:06 p.m.: Iowa Dems celebrate chance for "blue wave"

The ballroom of the Hotel Fort Des Moines filled with a loud cheer just after polls closed as Iowa Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, the House minority leader, told the gathered to “settle in for a blue wave.”

Konfrst, who hopes to be elected in House District 32, said her fellow Democratic candidates — Deidre DeJear running for Iowa governor; Cindy Axne running in the third district; and Adm. Michael Franken running for U.S. Senate — “put people over politics.”

“We know Iowans are with us on the issues,” Konfrst said. “We can't control everything that happens tonight. We're going to have some successes. We're going to have some sadness. But the thing we have to do is continue to fight because there are women out there who will die if they can't make their own healthcare decisions, and we’ve got to have their backs.”

While reproductive rights were on the minds of many of the gathered at the Iowa Democrats official victory party, most were also excited by the party’s field of candidates of color.

A self-proclaimed “political nerd,” William Sims, 42, of Des Moines, said he’s thrilled to be part of what could be a historic night for Deidre DeJear, who is first Black nominee for Iowa governor.

Similarly, Nataly Espinoza, 36, of Des Moines, who runs a community program that works with immigrants to attain their U.S. citizenship, said her phone hasn’t stopped ringing with calls from those she’s helped gain their citizenship who are now eligible to vote.

Espinoza said immigrants often feel “they don’t deserve to be here, or they don’t deserve a lot of things,” but the ability to vote serves as a reminder that they do have a say and that they belong.

Brenda Schumann and her husband, Carl, came to the Democratic watch party to support Senate candidate Mike Franken. The couple, who are both in their 80s, volunteered for Franken’s political campaign, knocking on doors and talking with residents.

“(Franken) is just so knowledgeable, so experienced. He has over 38 years in the navy. He’s been in D.C. He has fresh ideas,” said Brenda, 81, who donned in a dark blue T-shirt with one of Franken’s campaign slogan: “Underestimate me. That’ll be fun.”

For Franken, Tuesday wasn’t just Election Day, it was also his birthday, an occasion celebrated by the party with a big cake decorated in Navy yellow and blue.

Spirit in the room didn’t seem to dimmish with the early call of Gov. Kim Reynolds projected win. Most wanted to wait and see how the rest of the night played out.

“In 12 hours, we're gonna wake up and I don't care what happens tonight, we're gonna keep fighting,” Konfrst said.

— F. Amanda Tugade and Courtney Crowder

5:38 Johnson County Auditor says Election Day turnout is exceeding 2018 midterm numbers as Iowa City voting heads into final hours

Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert told the Press-Citizen that Election Day voting this year is outpacing Election Day voting in 2018, the last midterm election. While early voting turnout was down this year by several thousand voters, 3,000 more people voted at the polls as of 3 p.m. compared to the same time four years ago.

“I’m starting to wonder that in the next 20 minutes or 30 minutes everybody will be leaving work, we’re really going to find out how many. If the numbers continue how they are, I can see that at least getting within range of 2018 easily,” he said. “It is crazy to see 3,000 more people vote at the sites, which puts a lot of pressure on us.”

Weipert said he thinks a lot of people waited until the last minute to vote and multiple factors may have impacted people’s decision not to vote early, like recent changes to Iowa’s voting laws. He said, while knocking on wood, that Johnson County’s elections have had little to no problems this year.

“I have the most amazing staff. I have a 7-day-old (child) at home and I have been reliant on grandmas, grandpas, aunts and uncles helping out and it’s awesome that the staff here hasn’t missed a beat,” Weipert said.

Jesse Vega is a senior at the University of Iowa studying sport and recreation management and voted at the Iowa City precinct at Terry Trueblood Recreation Center in the south part of town. Vega said he's from the Washington D.C. area, but his dad is from the Mason City area, which was a big draw for him to come to UI.

Vega said his voting experience Tuesday was straightforward and efficient and it wasn’t overcrowded when he voted around 4:00 p.m. He said he was motivated to vote mostly because voting is a civic responsibility and his duty as a U.S. citizen.

“I was able to vote in the 2020 election as well and this is kind of my second opportunity now. It is a right given to each citizen to be able to have some sort of a say in all the levels of government,” Vega said.

Summer Gadola brought her child Grayson to the same polling place and also said voting went quickly Tuesday. She picked up two extra voting stickers for her son and his brother.

Gadola said having children and voting for issues that impact children is what brought her to the polls.

“Pro-life and things like that,” she said.

Gadola said Republican Jacob Onken who is running for Iowa House District 89 knocked on her door to ask for her support and is interested to see how that race turns out. Onken is running against Democrat Elinor Levin in one of Iowa City’s two house seats.

George Shillcock, Iowa City Press-Citizen

5:25 p.m. Names of two candidates left off ballot in Linn County supervisor race in Putnam Township

The names of two candidates vying against each other for an open Linn County supervisor seat were left off ballots in Putnam Township on Tuesday, a mistake that Secretary of State Paul Pate said was "very serious" and prevented voters there from making their voices heard.

The District 1 supervisors' race was between longtime state Rep. Kirsten Running-Marquardt, a Democrat, and Republican Mark Banowetz, a Christmas tree farmer. They both hoped to fill a seat held by Stacey Walker, who opted not to seek reelection.

"The Secretary of State's Office is closely monitoring this situation, and has been in touch with the Linn County Attorney, Iowa Attorney General and representatives from both the Republican and Democratic parties," a release from Pate's office said. "No other races on the ballot were impacted."

Voters in the district were encouraged to continue to vote until 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Lee Rood, Des Moines Register

3:45 p.m. Johnson County Election Day voter turnout exceeding 2018 numbers, early voting lags far behind that year

Early voting turnout in Johnson County, which is typically strong among Democrats, lagged far behind totals from 2020 and 2018.

As of Monday, the day before Election Day, 25,411 ballots were returned to the county auditor for mail-in and other forms of absentee voting. In 2018, over 34,000 total voters voted early while in 2020, a year of abnormally high absentee voting rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a presidential election, over 60,000 total voters in Johnson County cast ballots early.

However, so far on Election Day this year, 20,305 voters have cast their ballot or 22.33% of all registered voters in the county. Auditor Travis Weipert said on Twitter that Election Day turnout earlier in the day at 11 a.m. was exceeding 2018 when the last midterm election was held.

Johnson County has 90,948 registered voters.

The precincts with the highest turnout are in Johnson County’s rural areas, in Cedar Township and in and around the cities of Swisher and Shueyville in the northern part of the county. The precincts with the lowest turnout are mostly in Iowa City’s precincts.

George Shillcock, Iowa City Press-Citizen

2:45 p.m. Reproductive rights, economic issues drive voters to polls at Roosevelt High School

Brooklyn Powers, 24, was one of two people who voted at Des Moines Roosevelt High School Tuesday morning that said the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade and leave abortion rights up to the state to decide drove them to come out and vote.

Powers, who works in the hospitality industry, said she considers herself 'pro-choice.'

“I think that everybody should have the right to choose,” Powers said. “Anybody who is being put in a position to have to choose, they deserve to have that choice and not someone who it will never affect.”

Chris LoRang, who works for a Des Moines chiropractic clinic, said that, like Powers, gun violence and access to reproductive rights drove him to the polls.

LoRang said he voted for Democrats to prevent Iowa from enacting further restrictions on abortion access, but considers himself both “pro-choice” and “pro-life,” he said.

Arguments on all sides of the abortion rights debate have gotten too partisan and too simplified, LoRang said.

“As a physician, if abortions are not available in a clinical setting, they’re going to happen in unsafe areas,” LoRang said. “I’m pro-educated decisions.”

LoRang is worried about access to abortions for women with troubled pregnancies. His own mom had health problems caused by her pregnancy with LoRang and had him against the advice of her doctor, he said.

“Her decision to have me was against her physician’s advice, but that’s her decision to have it or not have it,” LoRang said. “She was able to make an educated decision about what she wanted to do.”

Other Des Moines Residents said they came out for several reasons.

Chris Wion, 70, said she's concerned about various issues, including Russia’s war in Ukraine. Society seems to be fraying and, “We’ve fell apart, lost our way,” Wion said.

“I can’t complain if I don’t vote,” Wion said.

Tom Swedberg, 70, is retired from a career working at Hy-Vee stores. Swedberg came to vote for Zach Nunn.

“I wanted Axne out of here,” Swedberg said.

Swedberg liked Nunn’s history, serving in the U.S. Air Force and Iowa Air National Guard.

Swedberg worried that politics is getting less civil. He likes Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and approved of the job done by former president Donald Trump.

“We need to get back to a solid party system, and get everybody pretty much on the same page, instead of everybody at each other’s throats,” Swedberg said.

Economic issues were also important to Swedberg. As a retired person, higher grocery prices are harder because stores offer fewer discounts, he said.

None of the four people interviewed by a Des Moines Register reporter outside Roosevelt High School had any trouble voting. Most were in and out in about 20 minutes.

Philip Joens, Des Moines Register

1:40 p.m. Turnout in Iowa's fastest-growing city increases as afternoon wears on

Tiffin, a small but rapidly growing suburb of Iowa City, has its precinct next to the Clear Creek Amana Middle School. As of 11:42 a.m., more than 300 people had voted there. Tiffin a city of 4,512, was Iowa's fastest-growing city, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

Ernestine Dedrick, like many of those residing in Tiffin, hasn’t been in town for long. She moved to town from Long Beach, California two years ago and voted Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m a Democrat in a very Republican area. (Voting) was really easy to do,” she said.

Dedrick said she's concerned about homelessness and social security. She said while she's not happy with Democrats in office right now, she feels Republicans would handle issues in the U.S. worse if they are put in power.

Brad Buser also voted at the Tiffin precinct Tuesday. He said voting was “quick and easy” and took less than 20 minutes, but was surprised that the voting precinct wasn’t very busy during the lunch hour.

Buser said the economy has been a big issue for him. His grocery bills and gas costs have been high and it impacts him a lot since he commutes to Cedar Rapids for work. He said he is a Democrat and a gun owner and did vote in favor of the gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution, saying he believes it is a right for people to own firearms.

“Basic politics and the economy the way it is, and the COVID thing that has happened over the last couple years are the big driving thing for me voting,” Buser said.

He said he is most interested in the race for Iowa Governor and U.S. Senate. He said he thinks U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley has been in office long enough and likes Democrat Mike Franken enough to vote for him. He said he doesn’t think Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has done enough to warrant a second term in office.

“And I don’t think (Reynolds) handled the pandemic quite as well as what could have been,” he said.

George Shillcock, Iowa City Press-Citizen

1:30 p.m. Fewer early, absentee votes cast, secretary of state says

Fewer Iowans voted early or by absentee ballot this year compared to some recent election years, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said Tuesday morning.

About 368,000 Iowans voted early or absentee, which is down about 60,000 to 70,000 votes compared to most general elections, Pate said. In 2017, the Iowa State Legislature shortened the early voting period from 40 days to about 30 and shortened the early voting period again last year to 20 days. The bill also moved up the cutoff to request a mail-in ballot.

Pate hesitated to blame the lower early turnout on those changes. Both Republican and Democratic parties have not encouraged absentee voting as much this year as in past years, Pate said.

"We really didn't see a dramatic difference when we shifted the first time," Pate said. "I'm not sure that we're ready to put the assumption that a change in the number of days reduces the number of people voting that way."

Pate, a Republican, is up for reelection this year. His Democratic opponent, Linn County Auditor Joel Miller, said last week that the new deadlines are "problematic."

"Most people weren’t paying attention to early voting until we actually started early voting," Miller said last week. "And then very quickly, the deadline to request an absentee ballot was five days later, and they got caught by that, surprised by that."

Overall, out of 381,451 absentee ballots requested, 96.49% of them have already been returned, Pate said Tuesday. He considered that a "pretty high percentage."

Overall 76% of Iowa voters voted in the 2020 general election, which was a presidential election year. During the 2018 midterm election, 39.6% of people voted, according to Pate's office. Pate said he expected strong turnout Tuesday, around 60%.

"I'm not sure we're going to be able to hold on to the huge numbers we've seen during COVID," Pate said. "It's always driven by candidates and messaging."

Philip Joens, Des Moines Register

1:30 p.m. Quiet, quick voting in Polk County precincts

Pate visited precincts at the Saylor Township Fire Department, a Lutheran church in Ankeny, the Ankeny Public Library and Merrill Middle School in Des Moines. Overall the precincts had brisk traffic and few problems.

"Poll workers were processing people through very quickly," Pate said.

Precincts in Polk County reported few problems Tuesday morning, according to Pate. Elsewhere there were a few complaints about political signs too close to a polling site or other small things that didn't impede voting, but can be improved upon, he said. Later on Tuesday, Pate will head to Camp Dodge in Johnston where he will monitor cybersecurity threats and election results.

"It's been pretty quiet, which is where you want to be," Pate said.

Philip Joens, Des Moines Register

11:40 a.m. Absentee voting strong in Polk County

Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said early Tuesday that absentee voting was strong heading into the midterm elections. Of more than 56,000 ballots requested, including those who did early voting, roughly 53,000 ballots had been returned, he said.

By about 11 a.m. Tuesday, about 41,000 of 286,820 active voters in Polk County also had voted at the polls.

He said while redistricting led to some voters being confused about their polling sites, workers were redirecting them to the right polling place. All the information needed to vote remains on the auditor’s website , he said.

Fitzgerald said workers also are going to audit voting in one Polk County precinct chosen by the state as an added form of checks and balances.

“It’s been really quiet to tell you the truth,” he said.

Lee Rood, Des Moines Register

11:04 a.m. Economy, abortion and inflation on minds of voters in Williamsburg

In Williamsburg, at the community recreation center just to the south of town, over 300 people had voted by 10 a.m. where two precincts were set up in the same building. One upstairs for the city and another downstairs for Pilot, Troy and York townships in Iowa County.

William Fetzer is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran from Williamsburg and voted just after 9:30 a.m. He's lived in Williamsburg all his life, not counting the six years he spent in England while serving. He said he has never voted straight ticket before Tuesday, when he voted for only Republicans, but has been a registered Republican “forever.”

Fetzer, like many other voters in the country, is motivated to vote by inflation and the economy. He said prices are “astronomical in some respects” and it hurts those on a fixed income, like him.

Linda and Donald Hiner from Troy Township described themselves as “more liberal” but said they voted split ticket because they are disappointed in the job President Joe Biden has done while in office. Donald Hiner said he’d like to see control of Congress split evenly between Republicans and Democrats to force the two parties to compromise.

Linda Hiner said she's motivated by the economy and inflation too and is concerned about spending. She said she is also worried that Biden isn't strong enough on the international stage.

“A kindergartner knows that inflation is caused by the spending of money and Biden just keeps wanting to make it and keep spending it,” she said.

Stephanie Timm, an OB-GYN from Williamsburg said her experience went well Tuesday and said she wanted to cast her ballot in support of access to abortion.

“The right to be in control of your own body is important to me and I respect the federal decision of wanting the states to be in charge, but I’m not sure the state needs to be in charge of a woman’s body. It’s her body for a reason or anybody’s body to do what they want with,” she said.

Timm, who was recently engaged, said education and community matter to people like her living in Williamsburg. She said she thinks Williamsburg will go for Republicans, like in recent history, but says people having that choice is important to democracy.

George Shillcock, Iowa City Press-Citizen

8:34 a.m. Democratic voters say democracy, abortion and gun rights amendment motivates them

Stella Hart and Addison Benzshawel arrived together and voted just after 8 a.m. at the Iowa City Community School District Administration building, their assigned voting precinct. Both said abortion, the judicial retention elections and the proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution to protect gun rights are what was top of their mind as they cast their ballots.

Hart, a Democrat, said she voted on Election Day because recent changes to Iowa law for early voting have been hard to keep up with . She said voting is the minimum that people should do.

“I always vote on Election Day now... honestly, it’s kind of fun also to come to the polling station and vote with our neighbors,” she said.

Benzshawel, who's also a Democrat, said he doesn’t want to “give up the fight” and said to him, it seems that with rules around elections changing and other states gerrymandering, it's becoming more difficult to vote everywhere in the country.

“I wanted to support (Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre) DeJear, as well and support the Democratic Party across the board,” Benzshawel said.,

Jack Fain, a 22-year-old who recently moved to Iowa City for work, said he is concerned about people who are denying the legitimacy of elections and the results of the 2020 election. He said it's getting on his nerves and feels strongly about electing people who will respect the transition of power.

“This is one of those times where I’ve been motivated a lot more on issues than individual person, if that makes sense,” Fain said.

George Shillcock, Iowa City Press-Citizen

7:30 a.m. Iowa City voters, including congressional candidate Christina Bohannan, begin casting ballots

It’s Election Day in Iowa City. At 1725 N. Dodge St., Iowa City’s 23 rd precinct, 31 voters cast ballots in the first 30 minutes of voting, including Democratic state Rep. Christina Bohannan, who is running for Congress against U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s 1 st Congressional District.

Jean Willard of Iowa City was among the voters and said she came out to vote because she views the 2022 midterms as a very important election. Bohannan cast her ballot just as Willard, who said she leans towards voting for Democrats, was entering to cast her own ballot.

“Right now for me it’s an approach to deciding how we want to be governed,” Willard said.

Bohannan said she feels really good on the last day of voting after months of running her first congressional campaign.

“We’ve run a really strong campaign and I think we’ve made the contrast between me and my opponent very clear,” Bohannan said. “I am focused on what is best for the people of Iowa.”

Bohannan and many other local candidates in Johnson County plan to gather at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City for a watch party later today as results roll in.

George Shillcock, Iowa City Press-Citizen

