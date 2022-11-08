ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Program gives Okaloosa students and teachers an inside look at local businesses

By Devon Ravine, Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago
About a dozen teachers and students from Okaloosa County middle and high schools got a behind-the-curtain look at several local businesses Friday as part of the Educate the Educators Plus One, or EtE+1 program.

The program, is a partnership with the Okaloosa School District, CareerSource Okaloosa Walton, One Okaloosa Economic Development Council and the Technology Coast Manufacturing and Engineering Network.

Okaloosa School Superintendent Marcus Chambers said the Educate the Educators program started about five or six years ago with just teachers.

"We were trying to give our teachers an understanding of the type of jobs that are out there so they could go back and share with our students," Chambers said.

The program proved so successful, Chambers said, that they decided to include students, hence the "Plus One."

On Friday, the group visited the campus of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital as well as technology and software companies Beast Code and Bit-Wizards.

Bit-Wizards opened in 2001 with just two people, Vince Mayfield and Louis Erickson. Since then, the company has grown to include 66 employees, at least half of which grew up in the area and attended schools in Okaloosa County.

Teachers and students got an overview of the jobs at Bit-Wizards, which range from creating custom software and mobile apps to managing IT networks and cloud storage infrastructure. The company even has a robust digital marketing division tasked with communicating what the business has to offer to potential clients.

For high school students, whose experience is often limited to the classroom, it can be an eye-opening experience.

"I came in not really knowing what to expect," Niceville High School senior Luke Moreland said. "But I learned a lot today."

Although Moreland knows what colleges he's interested in attending, and has been accepted already by two of them, he said he was still unsure of his major.

"I was looking at engineering of some kind, maybe aerospace," Moreland said. "But, after today, I'm looking more toward computer science and software engineering."

For Erickson, Bit-Wizards chief operating officer, that's proof that programs like this work.

Erickson and Mayfield started the company a few months before the 9/11 attacks, so he's seen the lows and highs of the business and has racked up a lot of life experience in more than two decades of Bit-Wizardry. His advice?

"Go find out what you want to do," Erickson said. "You can do that by finding companies like Bit-Wizards that have fields that you're interested in and take time to really get to know what the job entails before you go follow that path."

"We had an intern that came here from Niceville High School for a project," Erickson said. "And we ended up hiring him during the summers for his college career and ended up giving him a job after he graduated."

This is music to the ears of people like Carrie Foxhall, who teaches web programming at Niceville High School and encouraged Moreland to participate in the Educate the Educators Plus One event.

Foxhall said that by visiting local businesses and learning about the job opportunities, students learn "they don't have to leave northwest Florida; they don't have to go to California; they can stay and have very lucrative careers here in the coding world."

