Houston Chronicle
Arizona precincts with voting problems were not overwhelmingly Republican
PHOENIX - The voting locations that experienced problems on Election Day in Maricopa County, home to more than half of Arizona's voters, do not skew overwhelmingly Republican, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. The finding undercuts claims by some Republicans - most notably Kari Lake, the GOP nominee...
Houston Chronicle
Why Texans will pay winter freeze fees for the next 30 years
Texans will be paying off the cost of 2021's catastrophic winter storm for the next 30 years, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News' Dave Lieber. Texas' February 2021 winter storm caused millions of dollars in losses for the private electricity and gas providers that supply the state's power grid. To pay off the costs incurred by the storm, the Texas Public Utilities Commission approved the purchase of around $3 billion in bonds for electricity providers, 3.4 billion for gas providers.
Houston Chronicle
Texas employers band together to combat high health costs
DALLAS — If you can’t beat ‘em, join together. That’s the approach adopted by large business groups on health from Dallas, Houston and San Antonio. Last week, they launched a coalition committed to slowing the rise in health care costs, and they plan to start by lobbying lawmakers during the next Legislature.
Houston Chronicle
Texas workers filed over 90,000 COVID claims, with $121 million paid out in benefits
DALLAS – The COVID-19 pandemic halted a 20-year trend in Texas of declining workers’ compensation claims. From the start of the pandemic through early August, insurance carriers reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 claims and 459 COVID-related deaths to the Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation, part of the state insurance department. Eighty percent of the fatal claims involved men.
