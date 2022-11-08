Texans will be paying off the cost of 2021's catastrophic winter storm for the next 30 years, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News' Dave Lieber. Texas' February 2021 winter storm caused millions of dollars in losses for the private electricity and gas providers that supply the state's power grid. To pay off the costs incurred by the storm, the Texas Public Utilities Commission approved the purchase of around $3 billion in bonds for electricity providers, 3.4 billion for gas providers.

