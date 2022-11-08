Florida election 2022: See who won in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin counties

The polls closed and supervisor of elections offices released results Tuesday evening.

TCPalm updated this story as winners were announced.

See timestamp updates below the graphic.

11 p.m. | St. Lucie County Commission turns red; Republicans Jamie Fowler, Larry Leet elected

Two new faces, both political newcomers, will be joining the County Commission , one taking over the reins of retiring commissioner Frannie Hutchinson while the other upset Democrat incumbent Sean Mitchell, who was seeking a second term.

Republicans Jamie Fowler and Larry Leet won the the District 4 and 2 races, respectively, Tuesday.

10:25 p.m. | Voters reject two Vero Beach incumbents; Carroll, Moore, Zudans elected

Voters rejected City Council incumbents Bob McCabe and Honey Minuse from a crowded ballot Tuesday, choosing John Carroll, Linda Moore and Tracey Zudans to serve in the next term.

It was a close race among most of the eight candidates. The top five came within 400 votes of one another.

10:10 p.m. | Trabulsy reelected to second term representing St. Lucie County in Florida House

Florida Rep. Dana Trabulsy won a second term representing District 84 in the Florida House Tuesday, beating Forest Blanton in the Nov. 8 election.

Trabulsy, a Fort Pierce Republican, will be sworn in Jan. 3 for a two-year term that pays $29,697 a year to represent St. Lucie County.

10:03 p.m. | Toby Overdorf beats Chris Tucker for Florida House District 85 seat

Florida House Rep. Toby Overdorf was reelected to a third term Tuesday, beating Chris Tucker for the District 85 seat.

In Martin County, Overdorf won 71.3% of the votes. In St. Lucie County, he won 56.69% of the votes, with all but one precinct reporting by 10 p.m. Tuesday.

10 p.m. | Growth by annexation appears top concern in Sebastian voters' choices for City Council

The possibility that Sebastian could grow by 20% through annexation seemed primary in voters’ minds as they headed to the polls Tuesday, with incumbent Ed Dodd and newcomer Kelly Dixon elected to the City Council .

Dodd, 75, and Dixon, 39, led the field of seven for the two open seats on the council, collecting the most votes in a race that included former Councilman Damien Gilliams, who was removed from office two years ago after a recall election.

9:57 p.m. | Indian River County voters OK tax increase to purchase, protect sensitive environmental land

The county will borrow $50 million to purchase and preserve environmentally sensitive land, voters decided Tuesday. The loan will be repaid by a property-tax increase.

The ballot issue, initiated by the Indian River Land Trust, asked the county to purchase lands west of Blue Cypress Lake, Interstate 95 and along the Indian River Lagoon. For the owner of a $250,000 home, the tax hike will be about $44 a year for 20 years.

9:40 p.m. | Brackett's win shows continued GOP strength in Indian River County

Robbie Brackett's win Tuesday night continues the local Republican party's dominance in Indian River County for sending politicians to Tallahassee.

Whether it was fundraising, the issues or the prominence of the GOP nominee, Democrats couldn't break the hold for the state House District 34 race.

Brackett, outgoing mayor of Vero Beach, defeated Democrat Karen Greb winning 68.22% of the vote to her 31.78%.

9:35 p.m. | Fraudulent ballot found in St. Lucie County

The St. Lucie County canvassing board came across at least one possible fraudulent ballot on Tuesday night during the general election.

St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker said her office was informed about people printing ballots and bringing them into polling locations.

Her office was contacted by one of the Port St. Lucie precincts about people bringing in ballots in their hands into the polling place, and the poll workers are required to take the ballots.

8:53 p.m. | U.S. Rep. Mast wins reelection

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast won a fourth term representing House District 21, in the Nov. 8 election against Corinna Balderramos Robinson.

Mast, 42, a Fort Pierce Republican, will be sworn in Jan. 3 for a two-year term that pays $174,000 a year to represent Martin, St. Lucie and parts of Palm Beach counties in Congress.

8:30 p.m. | Vero Beach voters approve Three Corners plan, what's next?

The long-discussed Three Corners project will move forward with commercial development , voters decided Tuesday.

The 38-acre site of the city's former power plant, at Indian River Drive and 17th Street, has for years been considered for development. The City Council approved a master plan in February.

8:27 p.m. | Martin County has "busy day" at the polls

Vicki Davis, Martin County Supervisor of Elections, said voters flocked to the polls on Election Day.

“Today was a really busy day with our voters getting out and voting in person, in spite of the storm. And it was a smooth day but a very, very busy day at our precincts," Davis said. "Total voter turnout was 65.4%, which was a few percentages short of 2018, but it was still a great turnout. Everything was smooth sailing.”

Unofficial vote results on Tuesday show 77,873 ballots were cast in the general election in Martin County. There are 119,066 registered voters in the county. About 26,551 voters cast ballots on Tuesday, another 24,943 voted during early voting period and 26,388 voters used vote-by-mail, election records show.

8:17 p.m. | Snyder reelected to House District 86

Running on his first-term record and sitting on a pile of campaign cash, GOP state Rep. John Snyder easily won reelection to his House District 86 seat in Tuesday’s general election, unofficial election results show.

Once again Snyder, 35, a Palm City Marine Corps veteran and son of Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, proved voters want to keep the redrawn House District 86 in his conservative Republican hands over his Democratic challenger Ray Denzel, who was trounced by a significant margin.

8:06 p.m. | Jackie Rosario wins Indian River County School Board seat

School Board District 2 incumbent Jackie Rosario retained her seat Tuesday , thanks in part to heavy endorsements from conservative groups and Republican leaders.

Rosario defeated challenger Cindy Gibbs, a former teacher within the school district, in runoff to win her second term.

8:05 p.m. | Broderick wins Fort Pierce commission seat

Michael Broderick beat James Clasby in a runoff election for the District 2 seat on the Fort Pierce City Commission. With early voting and results from all 8 precincts reporting, Broderick had about 58% of the vote, to Clasby's 42%.

Broderick, who was endorsed by his predecessor in office, Thomas Perona, had 3,827 votes, compared to Clasby's 2,820, according to the St. Lucie County Elections Office.

Broderick and Clasby were the two highest vote-getters in a three-way race in August, but neither won a majority in that election, forcing Tuesday's runoff.

7:47 p.m. | Judge throws out Vero Beach marina expansion referendum

A judge Tuesday night blocked release of the votes on an issue that would have limited expansions on city marina and park properties.

Minutes after polls closed at 7 p.m., Circuit Court Judge Laurie Buchanan released her decision, throwing out a referendum placed on the ballot by the Vero Beach Preservation Alliance.

7:40 p.m. | U.S. Rep. Mast's lead soars

In the race for the District 21 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Republican Brian Mast jumped out to a commanding early lead over Democratic challenger Corinna Balderramos Robinson in St. Lucie and Martin counties.

In St. Lucie County, Mast had more than 58% of the vote with early vote totals and 18 of 60 precincts reporting. In Martin County, Mast had a 2-to-1 lead in early voting.

7:36 p.m. | Indian River County overview

Republican-backed candidates running in nonpartisan races were faring well as Indian River County announced its initial election results based on early and mail-in voting.

With Gov. Ron DeSantis recommendation, School Board, District 2 incumbent Jackie Rosario had almost 52% of the vote against challenger Cynthia Gibbs, and Paul Westcott, running for Indian River County Hospital District, was trouncing incumbent Allen Jones, the board’s treasurer, 57% to 43%.

Republicans seemed poised to do even better as Election Day votes came in because GOP registrants outvoted Democrats more than three to one on election day.

Early results showed Vero Beach voters might not have been pleased with decisions by city council incumbents Bob McCabe and Honey Minuse to expand the city marina dry storage facility. While voters sought to give themselves more control over development of the marina and other parks, McCabe and Minuse sat in fourth and fifth place early in a race to elect three council members. Linda Moore, John Carroll and Tracey Zudans led the way early.

— Lauren Reisman

7:30 p.m. | State reps Overdorf and Snyder take lead

In Martin County, incumbent Republican state Reps. Toby Overdorf and John Snyder had comfortable leads over their Democratic challengers after the early voting totals were released.

7:26 p.m. | Initial St. Lucie County takeaways

Historically, St. Lucie County has been sort of an oasis for Democratic voters on the Treasure Coast, but early returns suggest that might not be the case this year.

With only the early voting totals reported, the two Republicans running for seats on the St. Lucie County Commission had leads over their Democratic challengers.

Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast was leading his Democratic challenger in St. Lucie County - and Republicans were leading all the state races there, too.

All five amendments proposed for the Port St. Lucie charter appeared headed for approval, based on the early voting totals, including one which would eliminate roll call votes for the City Council.

— Blake Fontenay

7 p.m. | Polls close

The final voters have left polling locations. See real-time totals as they are released .

3:45 p.m. | 'Going gangbusters'

﻿Indian River County Supervisor of Elections Leslie Swan said, so far, no issues have been reported at any precinct and the longest average wait time reported was roughly 15 minutes.

“It’s going gangbusters,” said Swan, referencing a high number of in-person voters.

The approaching tropical storm, she said, is a potential cause for concern regarding the certification of the vote totals especially for provisional ballots, which can be certified 48 hours after Election Day.

She said the office was seeking guidance from the state since the storm has already led to the closure of several county offices.

3:05 p.m. | 59 percent

Vicki Davis, supervisor of elections in Martin County, said some lines were experienced at polling places, especially early in the morning, but said 10 to 15 minutes was about the longest wait.

So far, she said, there had been 19,180 votes cast Tuesday, and that things had been going smoothly, given the turnout.

She said there was about 59 percent turnout for this election, including early voting.

“In 2018, we had 68 percent,” Davis said. “Hopefully, we'll keep getting closer to that level.”

Gertrude Walker, supervisor of elections in St. Lucie County could not be reached.

2:20 p.m. | Long line, long wait

About 50 people waited outside the St. Lucie County Precinct 71 polling place at Crosstown Fellowship Church in the 1800 block of Southwest Del Rio Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

The parking lot was jammed and vehicles spilled out onto nearby roadways.

Nicole McAllister, who had 7-month-old Evelynn strapped to her torso in a baby carrier, said she waited about 90 minutes to vote.

She said there were many people, and things moved slow. Still, she said everyone in line was nice.

At the same location, Christy Agard reported waiting about 75 minutes to vote -- the longest she’s ever waited to cast a ballot.

There were no problems with the machines, but she thought more staff were needed.

“There's just so many people here now,” she said. “This was a long line.”

She thought a larger space was needed.

Elections Supervisor Gertrude Walker couldn't be reached Tuesday morning or afternoon.

12:45 p.m. | Authorities say no issues reported at IRC polls

Law enforcement officials and spokespersons for Fellsmere, Sebastian, Vero Beach police departments and Indian River County Sheriff's Office said, so far, there were no reports of issues requiring police or deputies at any polling place throughout Indian River County.

11 a.m. | Steady traffic at 58th Ave. IRC church polling place

From roughly 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. there was a regular exchange of vehicles along with people entering and exiting the precinct 25 polling place at Freedom Church, at 455 58th Avenue SW west of Vero Beach.

10:30 a.m. | ‘Very brisk turnout’ in Martin County

Vicki Davis, supervisor of elections in Martin County, said there is a “very brisk turnout” with 9,634 votes cast countywide in Martin as of 10:30 a.m.

“All the polls opened on time and immediately started processing voters,” Davis said. “By the first hour of the morning, over 3,000 votes had been cast.”

Davis said they were prepared for a significant turnout.

“Our voters are, in spite of the weather and the weather reports, turning out to cast their votes,” she said.

9:45 a.m. | Indian River County IG Center busy

Dozens of voters filtered in and out of one of the main polling places in Southwest Indian River County from roughly 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Rows of parking were nearly filled outside the Intergenerational (IG) Recreation Center at 1590 9th Street Southwest and there was a steady exchange of vehicles as voters entered and exited the polling place.

Most voters who spoke with TCPalm said they wanted to cast a ballot in-person with a special interest for the governor's race.

Dan Zaharia, 73, was among those aiming to cast a vote for governor but also for state Supreme Court justice seats.

"(It's) very important for me," said Zaharia. "I don't want to have too many changes in the American way."

John Whittaker, 50, said he was a self-employed veteran with a family of five and voted "straight-lined" for Republicans and stated his support of incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"I didn't realize how important the governor was (until) the past few years," said Whittaker.

Along with Whittaker, local real estate agent Ralph Wnuk, 54, said "I came out to support DeSantis" and voted "across the board" Republican.

Heather Jordan, 51, said she chose to vote at a polling place despite the approaching tropical storm saying it was "exciting."

"I'm always an in-person voter," said Jordan, who also cited support of DeSantis.

9:45 a.m. | Woman's Club of Stuart parking lot packed

Sherry Piasecki, of Stuart, cast her ballot at the Woman’s Club of Stuart polling place where the parking lot was jammed about 9:45 a.m.

She said time constraints influenced her decision to cast her ballot on election day.

“I've been out of town until yesterday (Monday) … and then I wanted to get a sample ballot and read everything over before I walked in and make sure I understand who's who and what's what,” Piasecki said.

Piasecki said it wasn’t crowded inside and the voting process was efficient. The most important issues on the ballot for her were the governor and representatives.

“I want to make sure Gov. DeSantis stays in office,” she said. “He's doing a great job.”

She said the impending Subtropical Storm Nicole didn’t deter her, and that she cast votes for DeSantis and U.S. Congressman Brian Mast.

7 a.m. | Polls are open. What to know if you're voting in St. Lucie, Indian River or Martin County

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open till 7 p.m. See polling locations in Florida .

Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.

Voters can vote at their assigned polling location. A full list is available on county websites:

