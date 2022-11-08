From parades to ceremonies, here are 6 events to honor veterans this Veterans Day

BAY COUNTY — Local veterans have many opportunities for a small thank you in the Panama City and Panama City Beach area for Veterans Day.

Veterans Day, observed this year on Friday, honors those who served in all branches of the United States Armed Forces.

Several events are scheduled around Bay County throughout the week. From parades to ceremonies, here’s a round-up of Veterans Day happenings in Bay County.

Veterans Day illumination series

Florida State University Panama City will host retired Maj. Gen. Robert N. Polumbo of the U.S. Air Force as the keynote speaker for its illumination series to honor Veterans Day. The event will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the St. Joe Community Foundation Lecture Hall inside the Holley Academic Center building, 4750 Collegiate Drive.

The event is open to the community in person and virtually via Zoom at fsu.zoom.us/j/91207056466.

Veterans Day Salute

Pirates of the White Sands will host their second Veterans Day Salute from Thursday through Sunday. The main event is held Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Shore Dogs Grill parking lot, 8100 Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach.

An opening ceremony will take place Thursday with dinner and patriotic music at American Charlie, 473 Richard Jackson Blvd. A Vietnam veterans honor ride will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, starting at Buster's Boardwalk, 5908 Thomas Drive, and will stop at 11 locations in Panama City Beach.

A pizza party and a poker run will take place all day Saturday along with games and raffles for a chance to win prizes. The event wraps up Sunday with a closing award ceremony and live music at the Alibi, 8010 Surf Drive.

All proceeds from this event will help raise money for the local Homeless Vet Stand Down program.

Veterans Day Sunset Ceremony and Parade

Panama City Beach is sponsoring its second Veterans Day Sunset Ceremony and Parade on Friday at the Veterans Memorial near Aaron Bessant Park, 600 Pier Park Drive. The event begins with a 3 p.m. parade through the center of Pier Park, which will include dozens of patriotically decorated golf carts, and American flags will be distributed along the parade route.

Following the parade will be a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial.

This event is free to the public, and attendees are encouraged to pay tribute to veterans by participating in the parade. The city is soliciting golf carts and vintage military vehicles that can provide rides to our veterans. For more details, visit pcbfl.gov.

Bay County Veterans Day Parade

The Bay County Board of County Commissioners will partner with the Bay County Veterans Council to host Bay County’s annual Veterans Day Parade at 9 a.m. Friday in Panama City.

The parade route begins at Frankford Avenue in St. Andrews and travels east along 11th Street to the Bay County Government Center, located at 840 W. 11th St., Panama City. The parade will be followed by a short ceremony at 10:15 a.m.

Freedom Celebration

The 49th annual Freedom Celebration will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Capt. Anderson’s Marina, 5550 N. Lagoon Drive in Panama City Beach. All veterans, retired military, active military members and their families will get a free dolphin encounter with a valid I.D. Call to reserve a spot at 850-234-3435.

Callaway Veterans Day Parade and Celebration

The City of Callaway will host its 28th annual Veterans Day parade Friday at 2 p.m. The parade route begins at Berthe Avenue and Cherry Street and will continue west on Cherry Street to the Callaway Assembly of God Church.

Immediately following the parade, a celebration will take place at Veterans Park, 5916 Cherry St., with live patriotic music, free food and drinks.

If your group or organization would like to participate, contact the city of Callaway at 850-871-6000.