ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

From parades to ceremonies, here are 6 events to honor veterans this Veterans Day

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEcZC_0j2rVFJG00

BAY COUNTY — Local veterans have many opportunities for a small thank you in the Panama City and Panama City Beach area for Veterans Day.

Veterans Day, observed this year on Friday, honors those who served in all branches of the United States Armed Forces.

Several events are scheduled around Bay County throughout the week. From parades to ceremonies, here’s a round-up of Veterans Day happenings in Bay County.

Veterans Day illumination series

Florida State University Panama City will host retired Maj. Gen. Robert N. Polumbo of the U.S. Air Force as the keynote speaker for its illumination series to honor Veterans Day. The event will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the St. Joe Community Foundation Lecture Hall inside the Holley Academic Center building, 4750 Collegiate Drive.

The event is open to the community in person and virtually via Zoom at fsu.zoom.us/j/91207056466.

Veterans Day Salute

Pirates of the White Sands will host their second Veterans Day Salute from Thursday through Sunday. The main event is held Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Shore Dogs Grill parking lot, 8100 Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach.

An opening ceremony will take place Thursday with dinner and patriotic music at American Charlie, 473 Richard Jackson Blvd. A Vietnam veterans honor ride will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, starting at Buster's Boardwalk, 5908 Thomas Drive, and will stop at 11 locations in Panama City Beach.

A pizza party and a poker run will take place all day Saturday along with games and raffles for a chance to win prizes. The event wraps up Sunday with a closing award ceremony and live music at the Alibi, 8010 Surf Drive.

All proceeds from this event will help raise money for the local Homeless Vet Stand Down program.

Recently:Panama City Beach is developing a new plan for parking and transit

Veterans Day Sunset Ceremony and Parade

Panama City Beach is sponsoring its second Veterans Day Sunset Ceremony and Parade on Friday at the Veterans Memorial near Aaron Bessant Park, 600 Pier Park Drive. The event begins with a 3 p.m. parade through the center of Pier Park, which will include dozens of patriotically decorated golf carts, and American flags will be distributed along the parade route.

Following the parade will be a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial.

This event is free to the public, and attendees are encouraged to pay tribute to veterans by participating in the parade. The city is soliciting golf carts and vintage military vehicles that can provide rides to our veterans. For more details, visit pcbfl.gov.

Bay County Veterans Day Parade

The Bay County Board of County Commissioners will partner with the Bay County Veterans Council to host Bay County’s annual Veterans Day Parade at 9 a.m. Friday in Panama City.

The parade route begins at Frankford Avenue in St. Andrews and travels east along 11th Street to the Bay County Government Center, located at 840 W. 11th St., Panama City. The parade will be followed by a short ceremony at 10:15 a.m.

Freedom Celebration

The 49th annual Freedom Celebration will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Capt. Anderson’s Marina, 5550 N. Lagoon Drive in Panama City Beach. All veterans, retired military, active military members and their families will get a free dolphin encounter with a valid I.D. Call to reserve a spot at 850-234-3435.

Callaway Veterans Day Parade and Celebration

The City of Callaway will host its 28th annual Veterans Day parade Friday at 2 p.m. The parade route begins at Berthe Avenue and Cherry Street and will continue west on Cherry Street to the Callaway Assembly of God Church.

Immediately following the parade, a celebration will take place at Veterans Park, 5916 Cherry St., with live patriotic music, free food and drinks.

If your group or organization would like to participate, contact the city of Callaway at 850-871-6000.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHG-TV

Panama City showcases military history

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is partnering with local museums and other groups to honor the history of the military. Right when you walk into city hall you can’t miss this historic display. You are instantly transported to certain times in the past. This history lesson is...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Annual Holly Fair begins tonight in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Junior League of Panama City said it’s never too early to shop for the holidays. You can get first pickings on gifts Thursday night at the local organization’s annual Holly Fair. Several vendors are set up ready to bring the holiday spirit to the community at the Edgewater […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City settles ‘Christmas lights’ lawsuit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City has settled with a former employee who said he was fired for being a whistleblower. John Paul Jones, the city’s former logistics manager, said he was fired after he discovered the city bought more than $50,000 worth of Christmas decorations using Community Redevelopment Agency money. CRA money is […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Come hungry to the Panama City Greek Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 46th Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City. The food fest is on Friday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 19th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m. You can find all food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

North Richard Jackson Blvd. project is put on backburner

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One street project in Panama City Beach will have to wait to be completed. City council members voted to hold off on the North Richard Jackson Segment II Project until the city receives funding from the Florida Department of Transportation. The city was not...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Emerald Coast Middle School Kidcam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith was invited to speak to the kids at Emerald Coast Middle School on Wednesday. Chris talked to the kids about all things weather.... including the water cycle, tornados, clouds, sun safety and much much more. You can see the segments that aired during the news here...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Oxford Home could get annexed from Bay County to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A parcel of land in Bay County stirred up a debate at Tuesday’s Panama City Commission Meeting. City commissioners did a first reading of an ordinance involving the voluntary annexation of land along State Avenue in Bay County. The property will use Panama City...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Destin Log

History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?

A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama city Rescue Mission back to feeding hungry people

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local non-profit is making sure those in need get a hot meal and it’s the first time in years volunteers have been serving since hurricane Michael halted the program. It’s the first night in four years the Panama City rescue mission is opening...
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Fire hydrant leak causes flooding for a Panama City resident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City resident said the city is to blame for her property being flooded. Alex Adams and her neighbors said they have been trying to get Panama City workers to respond to a serious problem for several weeks. An unknown vehicle struck a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
waltonso.org

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING – NOVEMBER 14, 2022

A collective bargaining negotiation meeting is scheduled to be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office north administration building in DeFuniak Springs. The purpose of this meeting is collective bargaining between Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the Professional Firefighters of Walton...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay EDA is setting the bar high as 2023 approaches

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Economic Development Development Alliance held an Executive Committee and Investors Joint Meeting Wednesday morning at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City. Bay EDA officials reported a stellar 2022 year with the announcements of five new company projects coming to the area.
BAY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Legals November 10, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: CAPITAL ONE, N.A. AS COLL. ASSN. OF TLGFY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, description of property and the name in which it was assessed are as follows:. Certificate No.
COTTONDALE, FL
WJHG-TV

Chipley senior signs scholarship offer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Monday marked the start of an early signing period. Chipley senior Kelcy Cooper among those taking advantage of that. Kelcy Monday signing a softball scholarship with Enterprise State up in Alabama. This way this business is taken care of before she begins play in her senior season. Kelcy a pitcher and middle infielder, impressive at the plate in her first three seasons, a .440 average, a .758 on base percentage, with 40 RBI. She’s also stolen 25 bases. She’s a two time FACA All State player. And she’s no slouch off the diamond, Senior class president, Student council president, with a GPA of 4.4!
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

PC appoints the city manager as new CRA Executive Director

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —  Panama City commissioners have appointed someone to take over the Community Redevelopment Agency duties from Michael Johnson. City manager Mark McQueen will serve as the CRA’s temporary executive director, in addition to his normal city manager duties.  Johnson quit after accounting questions involving some of his other responsibilities. He’s since […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Well if you weren’t hungry before watching this week’s Time Travel Tuesday, you will be after. Local Historian Bill Hudson shared a blast from the past featuring clips of restaurants like Sonny’s BBQ and The Cheese Barn. Hudson said these places were favorite spots in their time.
PANAMA CITY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Stunning New Bayfront Home in Santa Rosa Beach with Clean Minimalist Lines Throughout Hits The Market for $3.5 Million

458 Shipwreck Road E Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 458 Shipwreck Rodd E, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a stunning new bayfront home boasts generous indoor and outdoor areas for entertaining, including 2,300 square feet of shell stone on the rear patio. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 458 Shipwreck Road E, please contact Brad Dahler (Phone: 850-842-8800) at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy