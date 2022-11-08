ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County eligible to apply for $1.5 million grant after Star Avenue fire

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
 3 days ago
PANAMA CITY — A natural disaster from earlier this year opened the door for Bay County to qualify for federal funding.

Bay County commissioners last week voted to submit a post-fire hazard mitigation grant application with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Florida Division of Emergency Management.

They requested $1.5 million, which would be used to offset the Bay County Star Avenue Water Resiliency Project, a $4 million project to install a 16-inch water pipe along more than three miles of Star Avenue.

"It should be awarded the first week of December," said Robert Carrol, chairman of the commission. "This is (just) a formal application process."

Bay County officials were eligible to apply for the grant because of the Star Avenue fire, a wildfire that burned approximately 250 acres in the area earlier this year.

Heating up:Some perspective: Bertha Swamp Fire about the size of Panama City, Lynn Haven combined

Looking back on Bay Wildfires:Silver linings: Bay, state officials say there are 4 benefits to March's massive wildfires

The Star Avenue fire was one of three wildfires that wreaked havoc on Bay County and other areas of the Panhandle in March. The others were the Bertha Swamp Road fire, which covered more than 33,000 acres; and the Adkins Avenue fires, which covered about 1,400 acres.

According to Carrol, the Bay County Star Avenue Water Resiliency Project would provide additional water redundancy for surrounding residents, meaning residents are better protected if there is a break in a waterline.

It also would improve water pressure, which would help fight against future wildfires.

Once Bay County receives the $1.5 million grant, it will have three years to spend the money, Carrol said. The remaining balance of the $4 million Star Avenue Water Resiliency Project will be funded with impact fees.

He expected it to take up to two years to design and construct the project.

"We're hoping 18 months," Carrol said. "We learned (a lot) while we had those wildfires (and) had to truck in water, find fire hydrants wherever we could. This will really help protect that area because that's an area of growth."

