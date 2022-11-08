Florida election 2022 updates: Results are coming in for Lee County

It's Election Day in Florida. Voters across the Sunshine State headed to the polls to cast ballots in local, statewide and federal races in the 2022 midterm elections.

In the governor's race, Gov. Ron DeSantis won against Democratic challenger and former governor Charlie Crist. In a key U.S. Senate race, Sen. Marco Rubio won against Val Demings.

Various local races in Lee County were also on the ballot. Learn more about them here .

Fisher, Jordan and Langford-Fleming leading for seats on Lee County school board

With results still rolling in, Sam Fisher, Debbie Jordan and Jada Langford-Fleming are in the lead to become members of the Lee County School Board .

As of 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Fanny was in the lead with over 50% of the vote, while Jordan lead with nearly 56% of the vote and Langford-Fleming had received over 52% of the vote.

Results were still being tabulated.

Four of the seven school board seats in Lee County were up for grabs this year, with Armor Persons beating out incumbent Gwynetta Gittens in the primary election for the District 5 seat.

District 6 was the only at-large race, which meant that anyone in the county could vote for the winner.

Lee County School Board members make $40,500 a year and serve staggered four-year terms and oversee more than 90,000 students.

Gunter leading in Cape mayor's race

Mayor John Gunter is leading against challenger Tom Shadrach in the race for Cape Coral mayor as of nearly 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Gunter had 21,525 votes, or 62.2 percent, compared to 13,099 votes, or 37.8 percent, for Shadrach.

Results in hard-hit Fort Myers Beach still coming in, Woodson leads

With about a third of reported votes so far Tuesday night, political newcomer Karen Woodson appeared on her way to claim one of two spots on the five-member Fort Myers Beach Town Council.

Incumbent Mayor Ray Murphy and John R. King, also in his first local election, were separated by a few ballots for the other slot, well ahead of a fourth candidate, Patrick J. Romcoe, for a four-year term. Murphy led King by 51 votes in early results by 7:30 p.m., then 40 votes shortly after 8:30 p.m. before falling behind by 3 votes as of 9 p.m. and then 73 votes by 9:45 p.m.

The focus of the four in the non-partisan race: Leading Estero Island out of a cataclysmic chapter in its history after the one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the United States in September.

Voters still in line after 9 p.m. on election night

Voters were still in line at two voting sites Tuesday after 9 p.m., while voting was wrapping up at the other 10 voting sites.

Shortly after 9 pm., Vicki Collins, communications director for the Lee County Supervisor of Elections, said that there were lines still at the Estero Recreation Center and the Northwest Reginal Library in Cape Coral.

Anybody who was in line at by the scheduled 7 p.m. poll closing was allowed to vote.

Collins did not know how many people were in line at the various polling place.

Lee opened just 12 polling places rather than the normal 90-plus precincts because of damage and lack of poll workers due to Hurricane Ian.

Watkins Brown, Watson hold leads

City council members Teresa Watkins Brown and Terolyn Watson held leads in their campaigns for reelection to the Fort Myers City Council, holding strong leads as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in their bids for a new term.

Watkins Brown had a seemingly insurmountable lead over Martin Byrd, taking 70% of the vote to just under 30% for Byrd.

In her race against Chantel Rhodes, Watson had received more than 56% of the votes.

Incumbent easily defeats challenger for the Senate 27 seat

Incumbent Sen. Ben Albritton (R) easily defeated challenger Christopher Proia for the Senate 27 seat, which includes much of Lee County.

Albritton held the Senate 26 seat but ran for the 27th district as voting districts changed.

Albritton received 101,381 votes. Proia received 42,000 votes in Collier.

Nelson, Long, Steinke leading in Cape Coral council races

Cape Coral council members Jennifer Nelson and Keith Long are leading in the polls, while Bill Steinke is leading to win the empty District 1 seat, as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Steinke has 11,731 votes, or 53.87 percent, compared to 10,045 votes, or 46.13 percent, for Carol Rae Culliton.

Nelson has 11,521 votes, or 54.92 percent, compared to 9,457 votes, or 45.08 percent, for Patty Cummings.

Long has 11,360 votes, or 56.28 percent, compared to 8,826 votes, or 43.72 percent, for Wayne Hecht.

Anderson wins reelection as Fort Myers mayor

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson has won his first full term in office as he defeated David Ruffin, a community activist who based his campaign on issues that involve the city's working people.

At 9 p.m., Anderson had 14,253 votes, or 80% of those that had been counted. Ruffin had 3,554 votes, or just under 20%.

[8:57 p.m.] Person wins second term to state House District 78

Republican incumbent Jenna Persons-Mulicka handily won a second term to the state House District 78 seat against Democratic challenger Howard Sapp.

Persons-Mulicka took 58.4% of the vote, with 21,416 ballots cast in her favor. Sapp garnered 41.5% of the vote with 15,209 ballots.v

Martin wins Florida Senate District 33 with 94 percent of vote

Republican Jonathan Martin will represent the Florida Senate District 33 for the next four years after he defeated write-in candidate Robert Valenta at the polls.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Martin, of Fort Myers, took 94.15% of the vote.

Republican incumbent wins U.S. House District 26 seat

Republican incumbent Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Miami, retains U.S. House District 26 seat, securing 11th term in office.

He handily defeated Democratic challenger Christine Olivo in Tuesday's race for the 26th Congressional District, securing an 11th term in office. With 90 percent of the votes counted, Diaz-Balart had 71 percent.

Naples Republican Donalds easily wins congressional seat

Naples Republican Congressman Byron Donalds is now a sophomore, easily defending his District 19 seat against two-time Democratic challenger Cindy Banyai of Fort Myers to win a second term.

Donalds, 44, received 64% of the reported votes, compared to 36% votes for Banyai, 42.

Incumbents run away with campaign victories for Lee County Commission

Lee County voters continued their decade-long streak of keeping incumbent members of the Board of County Commissioners in office, reelecting Cecil Pendergrass and Brian Hamman while electing Commissioner Mike Greenwell to his first full term.

Pendergrass and Hamman won easy victories Tuesday night for a third term over write-in candidates whose names did not appear on the ballot. Both received more than 90 percent omf the vote.

Greenwell had 60% of the vote to win his first full term, defeating Democratic challenger Matt Wood. Greenwell was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last summer following the death of Lee County political icon Frank Mann.

6:30 pm. | Line, traffic at some polling places

Around 6 p.m., a traffic jam had formed on the Corkscrew Road route to the Estero Recreation Center, one of 12 polling places in Lee County. Voters must be in line before the 7 p.m. in order to vote.

Getting down to the wire, voters at the Lee County Elections Center in Fort Myers cram the parking lot before the 7 p.m. deadline.

Cars piled in one after another onto the small, two-lane road as groups of people hurried to the center to secure their vote in time.

Fort Myers local Katherine Morris left the ballot box with barely an hour to spare. Admittedly, she said she felt frustrated with challenges and changes of Election Day.

“I felt like there was a lot about how you can vote at any of these 97 places and all this stuff, but then there wasn't a lot about all the regular places being closed for today,” Morris said.

While she admits she may have received some information on what locations were closed, she just wants to know exactly why so many were closed, making it more difficult for residents to come out to vote. She said these challenges can easily make the difference between whether a candidate wins.

3:30 p.m. | Poll wait times

As 7 p.m. and polling place closing time creeps closer, here are current wait times for all 12 Lee County polling locations, according to the Lee County elections supervisor.

Cape Coral Lee County Library - More than 30 minutes

East County Regional Library - More than 30 minutes

Estero Recreation Center - More than 30 minutes

Fort Myers Regional Library - More than 30 minutes

Lee County Elections - Bonita Springs Branch Office - More than 30 minutes

Lee County Elections - Cape Coral Branch Office - More than 30 Minutes

Lee County Elections Center - Less than 30 minutes

North Fort Myers Recreation Center - Less than 15 minutes

Northwest Regional Library - More than 30 minutes

Schandler Park, Suarez Hall - Less than 30 minutes

Veterans Park Recreation Center - Less than 15 minutes

Wa-ke Hatchee Park Recreation Center - Less than 30 minutes

"Things are moving along smoothly," spokeswoman Vicki Collins said earlier Tuesday. "We do have lines but we expected that."

The Lee Supervisor of Elections was able to open only about 12 percent of the usual 97 polling places because of a shortage of poll workers in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

2 p.m. | Voters divided between DeSantis and Crist

Residents lined the sidewalk of the Lee County Elections Office in Cape Coral, some of them waiting nearly an hours to vote by mid-afternoon.

As voters exited the polling site, many expressed to The News-Press that the top race they were watching is the battle for the governor's seat.

Current Gov. Ron DeSantis is going head-to-head with former Florida governor, Democrat Charlie Crist.

Recent Cape Coral resident Geoff Allard said DeSantis was an easy pick for him. After moving to the Southwest Florida region in August from San Diego, he began researching the different candidates and saw who aligned with issues he is passionate about.

Allard said he likes that DeSantis supports critical issues, such as education and lowering property taxes.

"I like how he handles the pandemic. Also, soon as I moved here, I noticed, it's a really weird thing, all the roads here are great compared to what I was driving on in California for the last five years," Allard said. "There's no state tax, not as high of a gas tax … It's like how is he keeping the state so clean and nice here without taxing the heck out of their constituents. I'd say 'Hey, (California Gov.) Gavin Newsom, take a lesson from this guy, maybe.'"

Longtime Cape Coral resident, Adrian Martin, shared similar sentiments. Martin dropped off his absentee ballot, telling The News-Press he continued his support for DeSantis.

"He's installing conservative judges, which is always very, very important … maybe more so than the average person thinks," Martin said. "Basically, all that he does has a conservative background to it and that's basically what what I like."

When marking his ballot, Martin shared some of the issues that concern him, such as securing Second Amendment rights and installing more conservative judges to Florida's Supreme Court — issues he said DeSantis takes very seriously, unlike his challenger.

"I know that there are good Democratic candidates across all different spaces but the one that's most important to me, which is the governor, Crist doesn't even come close, he's some sort of a joke candidate," Martin said. "You know, they probably could've put up somebody better, but they didn't. They're gonna ride with what they did."

However, some residents shared their support for the former two-term governor.

Mary Starkloff waited about an hour in line, sharing her support for Crist due to his stance on reproductive rights — a stance Starkloff said is extremely personal to her.

"Women's bodies and rights to our bodies are gonna be thoroughly taken away because (DeSantis) doesn't believe in abortion. This is huge to me because I was raped, I was almost forced to have a child … that's very important to me," Starkloff said.

Starkloff said she was disgusted by DeSantis' position on limiting reproductive rights for those in Florida.

Other issues she is passionate about included LGBTQ rights, medical marijuana and women's rights.

Additionally, as someone who lives with chronic pain, she is also advocating for those with disabilities.

"I waited about an hour to get in there, I am disabled as well … I live with chronic pain every single day in my life and it was very important for me to get in there either way," Starkloff said. "That's another thing that's important to me is having someone in office that does support people with disabilities because disabled people need more (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant places in this country … not even just in the state of Florida, but in this country."

Allard said due to censorship and corruption, he believes the country could be headed in a bad direction and thinks it's critical to get out to vote.

"The economy is like … I can't even say (the government is) screwing it up, I think they're doing exactly what they intended to do," Allard said. "We need to change."

For Starkloff, she agrees it's especially important for the younger generation to get out and make their voices heard among the older generations.

"It's very important that we keep our rights and love and care for one another," Starkloff said. "Most people our age get that because we all grew up in the same time. And I haven't met a single person my age that does not agree with me about basic human rights."

9:30 a.m. | Voters line up early

As polls opened across the county Tuesday, lines formed fast but moved even quicker.

Voters at the Fort Myers Regional Library on 2450 First Street filled the parking lot early to fill in their ballot.

Chene Thompsom of Fort Myers, joined by her family members, said she wanted to vote earlier but made it a priority to vote this morning.

As for the top candidates on her ballot, she said she voted for Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Generally speaking, I like Ron DeSantis," she said. "I think he's a straight shooter … I think what you see is what you get, and I think he really genuinely cares about children and as a mom, that's a big priority for me.”

Thompsom elaborated on her supported for the current governor, saying he was a good speaker for the entire state of Florida, as well as Lee County.

“Lee County particularly benefited from a lot of his decisions because we do have such a heavy tourism industry and we're kind of proud of that. And so the things that he did to continue to make that accessible to the rest of the country, we received the benefit of that.”

She said she had concerns about taxes and the economy, considering that in her voting decisions.

“I think the amount of money that we give to the government every day that they waste is sickening," Thompsom said. "Any opportunity that I have to express my feeling that people should get to keep the money that they make or as much of the money that they make, that was a big deciding factor for me and will continue to do so I'm pretty sure for the rest of my life.”

7 a.m. | Polls are open. What to know if you're voting in Lee County

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. See polling locations in Florida .

Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to cast a ballot.

Voters can vote at their assigned polling location .

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida election 2022 updates: Results are coming in for Lee County