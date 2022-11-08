ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan election could see 'red mirage' with early returns showing Republicans ahead

By Clara Hendrickson, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDLvz_0j2rV2v400

Early election returns in Michigan could produce a so-called "red mirage" showing Republicans ahead as precincts begin reporting in-person votes while thousands of absentee ballots remain uncounted.

The results of key races in Michigan could remain unclear even as voters head to bed. And when they wake up, they could see the candidate who was ahead in early election night returns fall behind by the morning.

That's what happened in 2020 in Michigan when unofficial election night results showed then-President Donald Trump ahead of now-President Joe Biden. But the unofficial count on election night did not include thousands of absentee votes. Shortly after 9 a.m. the day after the election, Biden pulled ahead of Trump for the first time after polls closed the previous evening.

In Michigan, election officials cannot begin tabulating absentee ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots take longer to count than ballots cast in person. The voter signature on the absentee ballot must be verified, the ballot stub number checked and removed and the ballot flattened before it can be inserted into the tabulator.

Voters, meanwhile, have until 8 p.m. when the polls close to return their absentee ballots in person at their local clerk's office or via a ballot drop box. Polling locations close at that time and will begin reporting results. At the same time, election workers will fan out to collect absentee ballots from drop boxes, verify them and then send them to counting rooms. It's a process that takes time and means that absentee ballots delivered by the deadline for returning them might not delivered to the counting board responsible for processing them until several hours later.

A recent poll commissioned by the Free Press and its statewide media partners indicates a partisan divide in how voters in Michigan cast their ballot in the midterm. That could also contribute to early election returns that show Republican candidates ahead before the vote count is complete.

The poll found that Republican voters are more likely to vote in person than Democratic voters. It found that 91% of Republican voters plan to vote in person compared with 68% of Democratic voters. Only 9% of Republican voters plan to cast an absentee ballot compared with 32% of Democratic voters.

The poll conducted by Lansing-based EPIC-MRA was conducted Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 via live interviews, including 70% by cellphone. The poll surveyed 600 active and likely voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

The Secretary of State's Office estimates that it could take roughly 24 hours after polling locations close at 8 p.m. Tuesday to have complete unofficial election results from communities across Michigan.

Clara Hendrickson fact-checks Michigan issues and politics as a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Make a tax-deductible contribution to support her work at bit.ly/freepRFA. Contact her at chendrickson@freepress.com or 313-296-5743. Follow her on Twitter @clarajanehen.

Comments / 175

M.e. Sanders
3d ago

If we all get out and vote today, we can vote out the demonrats in Michigan. We know their tricks and games now. Their cheating wont work this time.

Reply(36)
141
EJEdmo
3d ago

So what you're saying is we can expect certain poll watchers to be removed and windows covered again? Then it will take days for the one side to figure out how many votes they need before the final results are in? And if we question anything we are called names and ridiculed. Got it

Reply(3)
51
Matthew Buhr
3d ago

Let freedom ring with the true patriots of this country and real majority! Vote Republican for a more free republic!

Reply(25)
116
Related
CBS News

2022 Michigan governor's race: Gretchen Whitmer vs. Tudor Dixon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is seeking reelection for her second term, defending against a challenge by Republican Tudor Dixon. Whitmer, a Democrat, is a former prosecutor, state House representative and state senator who became Michigan Senate minority leader. As governor, she led the state through the pandemic, receiving both praise and criticism for shutdowns she implemented to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

“This is not about stopping fraud”: GOP sues to throw out thousands of ballots in key swing states

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. National and state-level Republicans are engaged in a coordinated legal effort to disqualify thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots in key battleground states ahead of Election Day, a mass voter suppression campaign that—if successful—could swing the results of close races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started

Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’

The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night

With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
GEORGIA STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy