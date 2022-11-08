ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Little movement in final LSWA high school football poll of the 2022 season

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pCDs_0j2rV09c00

All five No. 1 teams from last week maintained their spot this week in the final Louisiana Sports Writers Association statewide football poll of the 2022 season.

After 10 weeks of action, there wasn’t much movement in any of the LSWA classes. Airline joined the Class 5A poll at No. 10 and Rosepine did the same in Class 2A. Although some of the places were shuffled, there were no other newcomers in the poll.

Here’s a look at the LSWA football polls heading toward the first week of playoffs in Louisiana high school football:

Class 5A

School (1st-place votes) / Record Points / Previous / Rank

1. Destrehan (3) 10-0 118 1

2. Karr (8) 6-3 117 2

3. Catholic-Baton Rouge 9-1 112 3

4. Ruston 9-1 98 5

5. Zachary 7-2 87 4

6. Southside 9-1 76 8

7. John Curtis 8-2 60 6

8. St. Augustine 9-1 55 9

9. Acadiana 7-3 40 10

10. Airline 7-3 35 NR

Others receiving votes: West Monroe 33, Carencro 11, East St. John 7, Benton 4, Slidell 3, Parkway 2.

Class 4A

School (1st-place votes) / Record Points / Previous / Rank

1. St. Thomas More (8) 9-1 127 1

2. Warren Easton 8-1 112 2

3. Teurlings Catholic 9-1 101 3

4. De La Salle (2) 10-0 92 4

5. Neville 7-2 85 6

6. Lutcher (1) 9-1 74 7

7. Lafayette Christian 7-3 72 5

8. Opelousas 9-1 56 9

9. North DeSoto 9-1 42 8

10. West Feliciana 10-0 41 10

Others receiving votes: Northwood-Shreveport 28, Westgate 12, Archbishop Shaw 12, Plaquemine 6.

LHSAA BRACKETS:LHSAA football playoff bracket for first-round games

SHREVEPORT GAMES:Shreveport area high school football: Full list for first round LHSAA playoff games

Class 3A

School (1st-place votes) / Record Points / Previous / Rank

1. Union Parish (9) 9-1 130 1

2. E.D. White (2) 8-2 121 2

3. University 7-3 104 5

4. Iowa 9-1 84 6

5. Church Point 9-1 83 3

6. Madison Prep 7-3 74 7

7. St. James 8-2 67 4

8. Bogalusa 8-1 60 9

9. John F. Kennedy 9-1 40 10

10. Carroll 8-1 37 8

Others receiving votes: Amite 16, St. Louis 15, Iota 12, Parkview Baptist 9, St. Martinville 5, Abbeville 1.

Class 2A

School (1st-place votes) / Record Points / Previous / Rank

1. Many (11) 9-0 132 1

2. Dunham 9-1 103 3

3. St. Charles Catholic 7-3 97 7

4. Mangham 8-1 96 4

5. Calvary Baptist 8-2 92 5

6. Newman 7-2 90 2

7. Notre Dame 8-2 73 6

8. Oak Grove 7-3 45 9

9. Episcopal-Baton Rouge 9-1 39

10. Rosepine 8-2 28 NR

Others receiving votes: North Caddo 25, Welsh 23, Avoyelles 14, General Trass 1.

Class 1A

School (1st-place votes) / Record Points / Previous / Rank

1. Ouachita Christian (7) 9-1 127 1

2. Vermilion Catholic (3) 10-0 117 2

3. Kentwood 9-1 106 3

4. Glenbrook Academy (1) 10-0 97 4

5. Riverside Academy 9-1 84 5

6. Southern Lab 6-3 78 6

7. Homer 7-3 73 7

8. St. Mary’s 8-1 43 9

9. Haynesville 8-2 40 8

10. Ascension Catholic 8-2 30 10

Others receiving votes: Catholic-Pointe Coupee 23, St. Frederick 13, St. Martin’s 11, Central Catholic-Morgan City 7, Basile 6, Logansport 6, Delhi Charter 1.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Mayoral candidates early votes results

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There are 19 mayor seats up for grabs in the November 8 election. KTVE looks at 4 of those races Mayoral candidates for the town of Sterlington. “I’m going to see the sewer rates. I’m going to start cleaning up our town making sure it looks beautiful. I’m going to look into […]
STERLINGTON, LA
cenlanow.com

LIVE LOOK: Louisiana Election Day 2022

Happy Election Day, Louisiana! See live updates of several big state and local races happening across the Bayou State below. Several local races in and across the Greater New Orleans area. Louisiana state legislature. Proposed constitutional amendments. LIVE UPDATES: Louisiana Election Day.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Nov. 8 ELECTION: Louisiana votes to pass three amendments

YES: 934,656 (73%) NO: 345,587 (27%) Property Tax Exemptions for Veterans with Disabilities. How the ballot read: “Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”. What the amendment passing means: Property tax...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana Election Day 2022: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Election Day is here. Here’s what you need to know for Nov. 8 Louisiana midterms. Look at the midterm election results in real-time. Hear from BRProud’s team live in the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. Get results from the BRProud...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states

All but a few precincts were left to count in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes as Election Day in Louisiana turned into Wednesday. Voters had their say on a U.S. Senate race, five U.S. House seats, two Public Service Commission districts and eight amendments to the state constitution. A host of local races and […] The post Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana DCFS Secretary resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary has resigned. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he accepted Marketa Walters' resignation in a news release issued on Thursday. Edwards said Walters had led the agency since 2016. Her resignation comes just weeks after criticism of...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana homeowners feel hopeless as rising premiums drown expenses

NEW ORLEANS — The American dream is being crushed by the current insurance market for many Louisiana homeowners. Jeff Albright, of Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Louisiana, says premiums have doubled for many homeowners, and others have seen an increase of about $3,000 a year or more. After...
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Free Pizza For Veterans Tomorrow In Three SW Louisiana Cities

In honor of Veterans Day, Crust Pizza Co. will be giving out Free 10” Personal Pizzas tomorrow to any Veteran as a thank-you for their service to our country. “Anytime we have the opportunity to give back to the community, especially our military personnel, we make sure we go above and beyond to show our appreciation!” Said Amber Treybig, Crust Pizza Co. Marketing Director.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy